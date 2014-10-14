Chris Rock to host “SNL” with musical guest Prince on Nov. 1

Rock, who previously hosted in 1996, becomes the 3rd “Saturday Night Live” to host this season.

Ex-NBC exec on “Freaks and Geeks”: “I absolutely hated canceling this particular show”

Garth Ancier, who was NBC”s Entertainment president, gives his take on Seth Rogen confronting him at “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. “It was clear from the very beginning that 'Freaks and Geeks' had great writing from Judd and Paul Feig, and a tremendous cast,” Ancier wrote on Facebook. “This was an awful decision that has haunted me forever. But the show was consistently NBC's least-viewed. For what it is worth, I have watched all of the episodes over and over again on Netflix, and asked myself what I could have done better to save it.”

CW orders “Cheerleader Death Squad” from “Desperate Housewives” creator

Marc Cherry is teaming with “Under the Dome” showrunner Neal Baer on a “Heathers meets Alias” series about a disgraced CIA agent-turned-prep-school teacher who begins training his students in high-level espionage.

Mena Suvari to star in WEtv”s “South of Hell”

Eli Roth is among the producers on the horror series in which Suvari plays a demon-hunter-for-hire.