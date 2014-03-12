‘Chrisley Knows Best’ review: This family may be nuts, but that’s okay

“Chrisley Knows Best” (Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA) hit the free press/controversy motherlode before the first episode had even aired, as the self-proclaimed “metrosexual” patriarch of the Chrisley family, Todd, set off gaydars across the country.
It didn't help that in the first few episodes of the show the entrepreneur crowed about his family spending $300,000 a year on clothes, admitted he found it unappealing to make women's clothing any larger than “a four or a six” (his wife Julie is pretty clearly in the double digits) and seems to be Botoxed with an inch of his life (go ahead, wait to see if his forehead ever moves — it doesn't). But what's really weird about “Chrisley Knows Best” is that somehow it still appears to be a warm-and-fuzzy family show under the (very, very) superficial surface.
Despite his plastic appearance (or, as Julie calls it, “metrosexual” and “hip”), Todd is a dad from the school of tough love who, despite giving his kids a lavish lifestyle, doesn't indulge them when it comes to what he considers proper behavior. After 17-year-old Chase decides to meet a girl at a basketball game without permission, the next day he discovers a boot on his front wheel and the grim prospect of using public transportation. In an era of helicopter parenting, there's something quietly thrilling about watching a parent who is, if anything, overprotective and unyielding.
But Todd's appeal largely comes from his outsized (some, I'm sure, would say flamboyant) personality. His son isn't just hormonal, he's “hot as a four-balled tomcat” and “would screw a snake if somebody would hold its damn head.” His daughter Savannah isn't banned from wearing a dress that's too revealing, she “ain't wearing a coochie cutter!” and “there better not be a little breeze” when she bends over. Todd wasn't just a wild teenager, he's “been there, done that, and got the T-shirt, son, and you're just doing reruns.” Imagine a Southern-fried Tim Taylor or Dr. Huxtable, but crazy and a little mean.
Of course, watching a dad keep his kids under virtual house arrest wouldn't be much fun if we didn't see the marshmallow center beneath, and “Chrisley Knows Best” is, in that respect at least, a traditional sitcom (reality be damned). When he sees his “little girl” at her Sweet Sixteen party, Todd gets a little weepy and teases the boy she's crushing on until she's squealing. Sure, most 16-year-olds aren't wearing Valentino and a matronly updo to their shindigs, but hey, Savannah is clearly her father's label-conscious daughter.
That level of ostentation and superficial excess may ultimately overwhelm the cuddlier aspect of “Chrisley Knows Best.” If you watch the Kardashians without blinking an eye you'll probably be fine, but if you don't you may find the Chrisleys' version of living large excessive. There is plastic surgery ahead for one of the daughters. Savannah gets a Mercedes convertible as a birthday gift while Chase has equally upscale wheels. We'll have to see if we get to tag along with Todd when he gets his next round of Botox.
It's also notable that Todd's tough love efforts to keep his teenagers under lock and key seem to have backfired with his older children (Lindsie, 24, eloped and five months later announced she was pregnant; while Kyle, 23, was shipped off to Samoa to work with the Red Cross after his parents caught him having an affair with a married woman). It certainly doesn't stop the other kids from mouthing off. Unfortunately, they haven't inherited their dad's (or mom's) flair with a snappy comeback, either. The kids are typical teenagers, but hardly charismatic.
Given how many reality shows have gotten a little too real after unfortunately revealing interviews or bad behavior when the cameras aren't running, it's too soon to say if “Chrisley Knows Best” will be charmingly weird or ultimately unappealing. But it's a fair guess to say that, no matter what, Todd Chrisley will be just fine, thank you very much, and doesn't give a crap whether you like him or not.
Are you watching “Chrisley Knows Best”?
why waste your time watching crap like this USA used to have good programing but lately nothing but crap
Never seen anything so ridiculous!
I love your show. Well done. I feel at home.
USA canceled Psych and put this self absorbed pr**k on. Don’t waste your time on this excess jerk.
Dumbest show ever. Thanks for canceling Psych to put this bankrupt, gold-digging loser on. Please cancel immediately…
We have enjoyed this show immensely. Light & easy good time. Expected this show to be a good time & we feel like it’s what we’re getting. Look forward to watching the next episode.
Loved the show and family! I have told EVERYONE to watch it!
This show is a disgrace, and USA has lost me as a viewer
Disgusting, ostentatious, narcissistic, über materialistic, with a slew of allegations of sexual harassment from his employees. Whose idiotic idea was it to put this trash on TV?
Extremely narcissistic and hypocritical. He presents himself to be somebody he is not. He is a fraud.
Watched some of this crap by accident. Nearly hurled.
This is the funniest show ever…I love it..
I love this show! I enjoy most things on USA, including Law & Order: SVU and NCIS, but sometimes I don’t want to watch such serious stuff.
I find Todd to be hilarious. If you think he’s strict, you should have seen my dad! And I didn’t get awesome clothes, a car, or phone to make up for it. His kids may be spoiled, but I enjoy the laughs I get from this show.
I feel like people who hate this show are jealous of what he has and how he can spend it. Heck, I’m jealous. But I don’t resent people who have more than me. He worked for it, that’s better than most reality stars! Also, the whole bit about him being gay is annoying. He’s sassy and meteosexual – it IS a real thing. He has 5 kids, he’s faking it pretty well if he’s gay because one was an accident way after the others.
Love it! Keep it on USA for another season. (:
Samantha: He WORKED FOR IT? You have a very funny idea of “working for it. ” Get yourself a bunch of credit cards; and charge everything, and then claim bankruptcy! Yeah, that sure is “working for it.” Do you know WHO is paying for his grand lifestyle? YOU ARE AND YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW IT!!!!!!!!!!!!
Good grief; save me from type of intelligence because it is ignorance on steroids!!!!!!!
The guy is a flaming queeen. He is bankrupt, his house is on the market for 50% less than he owes. A total digusting fraud. Why would anyone watch this garbage?
Anyone who watches Todd Chrisley has an opinion about him, But he & his family are much more entertaining than any or all of the kardashians. I happen to agree with a lot of the ways he is raising his children. Much better than the fake K people. If you have ever lived in the south, then you will get a good laugh from his off the cuff remarks. Keep on Todd Chrisley. I love the show.
This show is flipping hysterical ! Psych my A$$…. It’s time is over
This guy parents the way I do! lol Love it! Cut him a break! Yes he’s quite flamboyant, but I love his snappy comments and comebacks…gets his point across in a big way, which kids need sometimes. And you people who are putting him down, you need to look at yourselves in the mirror and ask yourselves, “Do I have so perfect of a personality that I have the right to put down others’ personalities?”
I love the show! I do think that a lot of it is scripted but think that Todd’s parenting is refreshing in a time when so many parents let there children get away with too much and don’t know what discipline is anymore.
Ultimately unappealing? No, it’s unappealing already.
Well, personally I took great offense to the father commenting on his daughter’s hairdo as resembling Amy Winehouse’s hairdo……..I find this in poor taste….Amy Winehouse is no longer with us and surely the writers could have found another analogy to compare with Chrisley’s daughter’s hairdo…..if this is the sort of comedy this show has to offer….I surely won’t be watching !
i am a huge Amy Winehouse fam and was floored whem she died..but the hair comment was absolutely hilarious and true!!! go Chrisley’s
i don’t think anyone wrote that…i think todd just spit it out. & he didn’t say anything bad about amy winehouse…he just commented on the hairstyle, which greatly resembled her signature look.
& not to sound totally awful, but she’s dead. she can’t hear todd’s comment. i’ve heard much worse about people who are still alive, & those people actually have to hear it as well.
I love this show. While all their “stuff” may be overwhelming, I believe they love and adore their children and grandchildren. I think Todd is hysterical, but the one I think everyone should watch is little GRAYSON – too funny. Lighten up people its just a show…besides if he is filing bankruptcy, lets see how funny the show would be with them rebuilding their life? Work on that USA!!! The Chrisley: Life after excess!!!!
I swear you would think your kids were a touch smarter than what they seem to be,, AS no matter what they do you find out and they know your going to find out as you sure dont hide the fact that you watch their every move and half the time before they even make a move you on to them,, Seems like they would be ALOT more careful and sneakier to get one over on you but NOPE ,,,, I do like this show an it is NOT my type at all but DAD is so funny and love the way he outsmarts those kids everytime with little effort,, KIDS you might as well give it up trying to out smart DAD cause you will never suceed at that ,,,,
I LOVE IT
i find it hilarious how people care enough about shows they hate to get online & post about them. wouldn’t you rather spend your time online discussing things you actually enjoy?
my fiance hates this stuff, but i really like a light show that’s basically on tv for shits & giggles. it’s just silly & fun. get over it.
clearly i’m not the only one!
I wonder if your “fiancé” has every commented on your vulgar language? Perhaps that’s why he isn’t a “husband” yet.
Most men don’t want a “potty mouth” for the long haul of marriage; it is a holy institution!
I love Grayson! He cracks me up all the time. I think Todd is a bit extreme and I wouldn’t want to be his kid for any amount of money, but no doubt in watching he loves his kids very much.
Oh, yes, it is WONDERFUL to have a child who LIES, MOCKS, and doesn’t obey. They make the BEST children, and the FINEST adults. He is learning that he should LIE to his father, and LIE to his mother, and MOCK his grandmother. Yes, those are GREAT life lessons. He will go far with those values.
Happy the show was renewed. Mr. Chrisley and cast are fun to watch. We see that even strong southern values and religious regimes will produce teenage mothers and drug addicted children.
It is amazing that you found ANY “southern values” or “religious regimes” (what is a “religious regime?) in this VULGAR program. They LIE and CHEAT and STEAL! He claimed bankruptcy for $45 MILLION dollars (claiming less than $100.00). Those sure are great “southern values” and “religious regimes” (whatever that is). They MOCK their grandmother. They support STEALING. They LIE as well as they breathe. There are NO southern values or religious anything in this show, and STOP pretending there is. They are SICK degenerates with NO morals whatsoever. And, decent people do not admire that kind of sick hatred of life and humanity.
I agree Todd’s comments are very entertaining, but I can’t stand the kids, they are completely obnoxious. And I hate the idea of other kids acting like them.
I’m honestly surprised there’s a second season of this junk. These guys are super annoying.
This guy is a weirdo! The mother has no say. The kid can’t even go to a football game. Also straight I think not. Hmmmmmmm. Weird weird odd ball. What a thorn
I find him abusive and embarrassing to his family. This guy needs to be looked into. Wow
He is a narcissist.
Our society is going down the toilet. Malignant narcissism at its finest promoted here.
Will never watch or support a show where the host is extremely rude. Ran into Todd in ATL in a parking area of the hotel that we both where guests at and simply said “Hello, love the show”, he looked at me as if I kicked him in the face, rolled his eyes and aggressively walked off. I was extremely disappointed in his behavior and will no longer support the show or watch it. These folks should know that fans are how you gain your notoriety, so it wouldn’t kill you to be friendly and simply say hello every now and again.