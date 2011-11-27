Christian Bale confirms he is finished playing Batman after ‘Dark Knight Rises’

Christian Bale has confirmed that “The Dark Knight Rises” will be his last appearance as Batman/Bruce Wayne on the silver screen in a recent interview, meaning he will be exiting the series along with Christopher Nolan now that the director’s “Dark Knight” trilogy is complete.
“I wrapped a few days ago so that will be the last time I”m taking that cowl [Batman hood] off,” said Bale in an interview with reporter Ruben V. Nepales of the Philippine Daily Inquirer. “I believe that the whole production wrapped yesterday, so it”s all done. Everything”s finished. It”s me and Chris – that will be the end of that Batman era.”
“Rises” marks Bale’s third time out as the Caped Crusader after 2005’s “Batman Begins” and 2008’s “The Dark Knight”, making him the actor to most frequently recur in the role since Tim Burton’s “Batman” starring Michael Keaton was released in 1989.
Joining Bale in the franchise for the first time with this installment are Anne Hathaway as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Tom Hardy as Bane and Marion Cotillard as Wayne Enterprises board member Miranda Tate. Returning cast members include Michael Caine as Alfred, Gary Oldman as police commissioner James Gordon and Morgan Freeman as Bruce Wayne’s business manager Lucius Fox.
“The Dark Knight Rises” is slated to hit theaters on July 20, 2012.
What do you think of this news? Has Bale’s portrayal of the character been to your liking, or have you preferred one of the other actors who preceded him in the role?
I have confirmed that I am OK with this. Batman will go on without him, no problem. Also, anybody that doesn’t know that Batman’s cowl is his hood should get off the internet forever.
Christian Bale has been ok, not exceptional. I enjoyed Michael Keaton more. Bale’s Batman was more tormented, Keaton’s was ‘quirky,” but the viewer liked him. You’d expect a millionaire industrialist to be quirky. Christian Bale is certainly a good looking man, a good actor, but there is nothing that he brings to the character that attracts the viewer to him. Perhaps I’ve been turned off by the bad press of his public temper tantrums. Certainly he’ll gain other roles, and continue to make lots of money without my approval. It’s time for a new face under the mask. I’m ready.
Have to agree with you there, Jay…Keaton was my favorite Batman as well.
I disagree. I think Bale is both a better Bruce Wayne and Batman than Keaton. I thought he was a weird choice when Burton chose him to play the role back in the day and didn’t win me over when the film came up. This is more so when it came to playing Bruce Wayne. Keaton just doesn’t fit the role of a millionaire(or billionaire if you want to account for inflation) playboy. Also, his Wayne didn’t do a very good job at hiding the fact that he was Batman. It is far more likely that people will connect the dots if you are some weirdo that hides in his mansion which happens to have a huge collection of ancient armory, than if they just dismiss you as a male version of Paris Hilton.
I prefer to Bale to Keaton, although Bale still leaves much to be desired. This is one reboot I look forward too. Unlike other projects (Tobey will always be Spiderman).
Why is Bruce’s hair so uncharacteristically long in the new film? Superficial, yes, but it doesn’t fit.
Perhaps he’s been inspired to turn Bruce Wayne into a Pat Riley disciple?
well, the story is supposed to pick up 8 years after Dark Knight so I guess it’s in attempts to show some sort of aging?
Why not give him a ponytail and a beard then?
Bale was my favorite Bruce and Batman but it’s a known fact that he and Nolan are only doing 3 movies so this is not a surprise. Time to move on for both Batman, Nolan and Bale fans! I can’t wait to see what he does with his career post-Batman. Hopefully some more Oscar gold to add to the one already on his mantle.
Nolan and Bale should do The Dark Knight Returns in 20 years. That would be awesome.
I couldn’t agree more! That’s what I have been telling all my friends should happen as well. And we’d be taking our kids to it, and they’d be like “Why is Batman old?” And we would just punch them and say “Shut Up!” “Your Grounded” and make them watch all 3 of these films and then take them to the new one.
Batman may die in DKR. If that is the case than that won’t ever happen
At this moment I’m sure Nolan and Bale are relatively sincere but you always hear this from actors and directors at the end of an exhausting project. And let’s face it, these proclamations we keep hearing about the end of this incarnation of Batman are meaningless until the TDKR finishes it’s theatrical run and the grosses are added up. If this movie finishes past The Dark Knight and Warner Brothers throws 30 million each plus percentages and financing for future vanity projects at Nolan and Bale and they both still say no it’ll be news. Until then this is just part of the publicity machine working the fans into a frenzy. give them a little time off to recharge and for their agents to work on them and we may well see Bale putting the suit on again.
Although how fucking EPIC would it be if they waited 20 years and did Miller’s Dark Knight Returns?
…it hasn’t helped Bale’s contribution to this franchise that Heath Ledger as “The Joker” stole the show in the last major Batman chapter. Heath Ledger’s characterization buried all previous super villains, and “took it away” from Bale’s Batman. There was a menace under the surface, and a believable, even a “rational, irrational insanity” (my attempt explain the dichotomy), that transcended previous comic book characterizations of the villain, and even though you knew he’s the villain, and a sub-character, he was clearly superior to the Batman. Heath Ledger broke the Adam West TV series mold that most previous Batmen had been poured into, and all current characters that were a part of that model now needed to retire.
Well, regarding “breaking the mold,” Tim Burton did his part to re-form the image of Batman too. He helped take it from “Rock-em, Sock-em,” to something darker.
Not for nothing — and let me say that I’m no troll — but Christian Bale could come back to play The Joker in THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS one day and blow all our minds, Heath Ledger notwithstanding.
I surely do like all your comments though. Bale has been interesting, I admit, and It has been an enjoyable ride though the years. There have been some low points, i.e. George Clooney and Val Kilmer. I like them in other work they’ve done, just not as well in Batman. Nothing in any of these characterizations that wouldn’t keep me from buying the whole series as a box set and appreciating each one on it’s own relative merits. I would have favorites, and right now it’s the one with the sinister Ledger as Joker.
Now Bale stops playing Batman. I like to see Frank Miller’ representation of Batman. You all know him of Sin City.