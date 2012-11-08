Christoph Waltz elevated to the Best Actor race for ‘Django Unchained’

The Best Actor field is already sufficiently crowded — with a couple of nominees seemingly glued in place — that you wouldn’t envy any newcomer to the race. Yet The Weinstein Company, which is hardly short of a serious contender in the category, is reportedly sufficiently high on Christoph Waltz in the still-unseen “Django Unchained” to campaign him in the lead category.
Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil quotes an unspecified “insider” as saying Waltz’s performance as a dentist-cum-bounty-hunter, who joins Jamie Foxx’s title character in a rescue mission, “towers over the whole movie.” That’s the kind of claim many had assumed would be made for Leonardo DiCaprio’s villainous supporting turn. Is Waltz really the film’s MVP — just as he was, to Oscar-winning effect, in Quentin Tarantino’s last effort — or is he being elevated to declutter DiCaprio’s Best Supporting Actor campaign?
Either way, it’s a bold move, considering he’ll now be competing for Best Actor traction with Foxx, who was previously presumed to be the film’s sole play, if not a particularly threatening one, in the category. Is Foxx’s performance a non-factor for awards, or will they be competing with each other for votes? It’s a long time since a major film ran a campaign for two Best Actor candidates — indeed, no film has managed a double nod in the category since “Amadeus” in 1984.
Interestingly enough, the Weinsteins had the opportunity to take this very approach with another of their 2012 hopefuls. Many would argue that “The Master” is a two-lead film, yet the company has opted to split the difference by campaigning Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor and Philip Seymour Hoffman in supporting — a tactic that could well wind up snaring gold for both actors. The Weinstein Company is canny about such matters, so they wouldn’t be promoting Waltz if they thought a lead campaign was detrimental to his chances: if he and DiCaprio each have a lot to chew on, after all, a dual supporting campaign wouldn’t be in either man’s best interests.
The question now, of course, is whether Waltz can really unseat any of the presumed frontrunners in the lead category. The Weinsteins are already aiming to get both Phoenix — likely to be a force in the year-end critics’ awards — and “Silver Linings Playbook” star Bradley Cooper into the top five. With Daniel Day-Lewis, John Hawkes and Denzel Washington currently riding high, Anthony Hopkins lurking just outside the top tier, and Hugh Jackman’s potentially forceful Jean Valjean yet to be unveiled, can the company really muscle three of their guys into the field?
On-paper instinct says no, but then again, “Django Unchained” as a whole is no more than an on-paper Oscar prospect right now. It may not turn out to be an awards player at all, or it may please critics and audiences enough to emerge as a late-breaking spoiler in more categories than just Best Actor. Given Tarantino’s Academy strike rate, there’s no way of guessing until we actually lay eyes on the thing. Either way, as someone who believes Waltz’s turn in “Inglourious Basterds” actually deserved a crack at the Best Actor Oscar in 2009, it’s nice to see him playing with the big boys.
Waltz and Foxx are very much co-leads, even more so than some would claim Hoffman and Phoenix are in The Master. Both of them are pretty much in every scene in the film together. I think DiCaprio will steal the film, but he doesn’t come in until about a third of the way through the movie, so there is plenty of time for other actors to shine.
It’s probably going to be akin to Eastwood and Van Cleef in For A Few Dollars More. Waltz may even have that hidden emotional back story revealed in the last act.
If Waltz is towering over the film in an amazing way, why has DiCaprio been towering over the trailers? Why haven´t we seen any Waltzy ‘Oscar clips’? Is it a common strategy, hiding amazing performances until the screenings start?
These aren´t rhetorical questions, I have no idea how this works.
It worked for Waltz in Inglourious Basterds. You didn’t even see a glimpse of his character in any of the trailers….it was all Brad Pitt.
Though to be fair, when “Basterds” was being sold no one knew who Waltz was; Pitt, everyone knew.
CALLED IT!
The Weinsteins are also aiming to get Omar Sy a well-deserved nomination.
I really don’t understand why this guy doesn’t have more traction right now…
He just screams Demianbechir-like nom
Samuel. L. Jackson.
You’re not seeing Christoph much in the trailers because right now you’re seeing marketing to get people into the theaters on Christmas-who’s gonna be a bigger seat filler, Christoph Waltz, or Leo? Obviously Leo. As for the awards, it’d be much safer to let Waltz barrell through the supporting category, but to include him in a category that will no doubt feature Daniel Day-Lewis is pretty damn exciting.