Christoph Waltz is Jesus H. Christ in ‘SNL’ spoof ‘Djesus Uncrossed’

02.17.13 5 years ago

The race for best supporting actor is still up in the air, but one nominee was doing his best Saturday night to demonstrate his versatility to moviegoers and any academy members up past their bed timees watching “SNL.” “Django Unchained’s” Christoph Waltz was pretty fantastic in his inaugural hosting gig and one of the show’s most memorable bits found Waltz spoofing his two most memorable movies to date, “Django” and his Oscar-winning “Inglourious Basterds.”  The skit, which was shot in pseduo Tarantino style, has Waltz playing none other than Jesus H. Christ (the H is silent) in – you guessed it – “Jesus Uncrossed.” For more on Waltz’s “SNL” hosting performance check out Ryan McGee’s blow by blow recap.

And if you haven’t seen Taran Killam’s Brad Pitt impression, well, enjoy the embedded video below…

