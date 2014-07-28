Congrats, Earth: Christopher Walken is in a Disney movie now, for ‘Jungle Book’

07.28.14 4 years ago

For those who think their Disney films could use a little more Christopher Walken, your wish has been granted.

The “Sentinel” actor has been added to Jon Favreau's live-action version of Disney's “The Jungle Book” as King Louie. Lest ye forget, this isn't Walken's first tango with the mouse: he played Reed Thimple in 2002's “The Country Bears.

On top of that, if you can't get enough of Gus from “Breaking Bad”: Giancarlo Esposito is another add to the flick, as wolf pack leader Akela.

As previously reported, other leading cast for “The Jungle Book” includes Ben Kingsley as Bagheera, Lupita Nyong”o as Raksha, Idris Elba as Shere Khan, Scarlett Johansson as Kaa and newcomer Neel Sethi as Mowgli (the latter of whom will be the only actor to physically appear on screen).

“The Jungle Book” arrives in theaters in 2015, on Oct. 9.

