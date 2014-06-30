I didn't expect a satirical in-flight safety video from Chromeo to light up my summer, but here we are with the exits illuminated and the oxygen masks in place. In this Funny Or Die video, watch as Chromeo helps you to fasten that seat belt just before you take it off to jive in the aisles. The pilot has just turned on the “No Twerking” sign.
Chromeo’s In-Flight Safety Video is Your New Summer Jam
Louis VIrtel 06.30.14 4 years ago
