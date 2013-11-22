‘Chuck’ co-creator and ‘90210’ writer team for Syfy thriller ‘The Woods’

(CBR) “Chuck” co-creator Chris Fedak and “90210” writer Liz Phang are teaming up for a mystery thriller for Syfy, Variety reports.

Called “The Woods,” the drama follows a woman in search of her sister who travels to a creepy mansion, where she realizes the sinister beings that took her sibling are still there.

Phang wrote the project on spec and took it to Amblin Television, which called on Fedak to help flesh out the concept.

The duo will executive produce alongside Amblin”s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.