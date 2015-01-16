‘Chuck’ star returns to NBC for ‘Heroes Reborn’

Zachary Levi is returning to NBC for the reboot of one of the shows that shared network airtime with “Chuck.”

NBC announced on Friday (January 16) morning that Levi will be one of the stars of the network's event miniseries “Heroes Reborn” playing… nothing we can discuss. The network release says only that Levi will play “a key yet undisclosed role.”

Well OK!

One actor whose “Heroes Reborn” role we can, indeed, disclose is Jack Coleman, who will be back as HRG/Noah Bennet for the series, which has a yet-to-be-determined premiere date on NBC.

Although Levi's role remains nebulous, he was able to produce an enthusiastic quote for NBC's analysis.

“One of my first, and fondest, memories of joining the NBC family in 2007 was having the pleasure of getting to know Tim Kring, and the cast of ‘Heroes,”” Levi states. “I was a fan of their collective work and always thought it was such a fantastic and fun world they got to play in. With ‘Heroes: Reborn,” I”m honored to have the opportunity to bring more of that world to life, and excited to help in offering the fans of the franchise an epic new installation of a series that made such a huge impact on entertainment.”

“Heroes” premieres on NBC in the fall of 2006 and enjoyed huge ratings for its first season, before declining numbers led to cancellation in 2010 after 78 episodes. “Chuck” premiered in 2007 and although it never achieved “Heroes” heights, it cultivated one of TV's most passionate fan bases and managed to survive five seasons and 91 episodes.

Since “Chuck” departed in 2012, Levi has remained busy. After doing a FOX pilot that didn't go forward, Levi played Fandral in “Thor: The Dark World,” taking over a role that “Chuck” initially caused him to depart. He made his Broadway debut last year in “First Date.”

Tim Kring, Peter Elkoff and James Middleton will serve as executive producers on “Heroes Reborn,” which will be preceded by a digital series introducing new characters and storylines.

TVLine was the first to report this news five minutes before it was announced at NBC's executive session.