Cinema Sins Undertakes Herculean Task Of Counting ‘Snow White And The Huntsman’ Sins

They might not have set out to make the Evil Queen into a sympathetic character with 'Snow White and The Huntsman,' but they succeeded. If you were anything like me by the climatic battle between the two lead women you were rooting for Theron to rip Stewart's heart out and begin a reign of terror that would last a millennia. CinemaSins gets into the thick of this messy, tonally uneven Snow White re-imagining. Turns out it couldn't decide if it was a love letter to Peter Jackson or Tim Burton.

