Cinematography Oscar for ‘Pi’ an ‘insult,’ says Christopher Doyle

By any measure, Christopher Doyle is one of the greatest cinematographers in the business, a painter of light whose career will always be defined by his woozily gorgeous collaborations with Wong Kar-wai (“In the Mood for Love,” “2046”), but who has also done remarkable work for such auteurs as Zhang Yimou (“Hero”), Gus van Sant (“Paranoid Park”) and Jim Jarmusch (“The Limits of Control”).
But while the Australian-born artist has been showered awards by everyone from US critics’ groups to the Cannes Film Festival, he has never been nominated by the Academy’s cinematographers’ branch. And that looks unlikely to change after Doyle’s candid, foul-mouthed tirade against the Academy in a recent interview, in which he makes no bones about what he thinks of Claudia Miranda’s recent Oscar win for “Life of Pi”: “It’s a f–king insult to cinematography.”
Doyle is far from the first person to suggest that Miranda’s digitally enhanced work on Ang Lee’s waterborne fantasy is arguably more a triumph of visual effects than of cinematography: the same complaints surrounded Mauro Fiore’s Oscar win for “Avatar” three years ago. But nobody in the industry has expressed an opinion on the matter quite as emphatically as Doyle, in this interview with Asian arts site Blouin:
“Since 97 per cent of the film is not under his control, what the f–k are you talking about cinematography … What it says to the real world is it”s all about us, we have the money, we put the money in, and we control the image … Are you f–king kidding? That”s not cinematography. That”s control of the image by the powers that be, by the people that want to control the whole system because they”re all accounts. You”ve lost cinema.
Of course [AMPAS] have no f–king idea what cinematography is. The lunatics have taken over the asylum … The award is given to the technicians, to the producers, it”s not to the cinematographer … If somebody manipulated my image that much, I wouldn”t even turn up. Because sorry, cinematography? Really?”
It’s an extreme stance, weakened by Doyle’s admission that he hasn’t actually seen “Life of Pi” in full, and obviously an over-simplified one: for all the digital input, the film’s framing, palette and camera movement plainly didn’t come about by accident, and I’m not going to presume to know Miranda’s exact degree of complicity in a sophisticated technical process. (I wouldn’t have nominated “Life of Pi” either, but less because the film doesn’t meet my definition of cinematography than because I didn’t find the final result all that aesthetically attractive.)
Still, it’s interesting that an expert peer like Doyle should take something of a layman’s view on his own craft, though he’s far from the only cinematographer to do so. (It’s worth noting, after all, that while the Academy has opted for such FX-integrating 3D achievements as “Avatar,” “Hugo” and “Pi” in recent years, the American Society of Cinematographers has chosen differently — and somewhat more traditionally — in each case, preferring “The White Ribbon,” “The Tree of Life” and “Skyfall,” respectively.)
Cinematography is an evolving art form, obviously, and it just be that it’s splintering into multiple, very distinct disciplines: in terms of technical process, there’s obviously a vast difference between the painstaking, hand-induced light play performed by Doyle on, say, “In the Mood for Love” and Miranda’s more synthetically constructed imagery — or, indeed, Roger Deakins’ deceptively traditional-looking digital lensing on “Skyfall.”
That “Pi” and “Skyfall” were nominated for the Oscar alongside three 35mm achievements shows just what a state of flux the cinematography world is currently in. Could it be that one cinematography award simply isn’t enough to represent the form any more? After all, from 1939 to 1966, the Academy had separate Oscars for black-and-white and color cinematography: It’s not inconceivable that we might one day see separate awards for films with differing degrees of digital manipulation. If so, where might the line be drawn?
Do you agree with Doyle, or is he speaking out of turn? Would you have given the Oscar to "Life of Pi?"
Sure, there should be a separate award for lighting green screen: Most Patient Director of Photography.
I still cant believe The Master wasn’t nominated in this category.
Amen to that, it was far and away the most exquisitely photographed film of 2012. Funny that Guy uses the term “painter of light” to describe Doyle, while Miranda’s compositions in LIFE OF PI mostly looked like cheesy Thomas Kinkade landscapes. Digitally enhanced or not, it was not my definition of great art. But then Kinkade has sold about a billion paintings in that style, so why should it be surprising that there are also a lot of people with no taste that like that sort of thing in AMPAS too?
It’s hard not to agree with him when you see films like *The Master* or the hugely impressive *Zero Dark Thirty* left out in favor of *Life of Pi*. I’m anything but a traditionalist, but going back to the post you guys had about Academy members having no clue about the difference between sound mixing and sound editing and looking at the three recent choices (Avatar over Hurt Locker, Hugo over Tree of Life, Life of Pi over most of the other nominees) I favor Doyle’s point that they might not have a good idea of what cinematography entails.
“The Hurt Locker”!? With that awful, nauseating shaky cam? Yuck. That should’ve come no where near any kind of cinematography honor.
I think you are looking at the how good the image and not all the other aspects of cinematography. There’s more to it than just having the prettiest picture is.
I’m getting to a place where the Academy Awards are meaningless. Sure, like anyone who arrives at this conclusion it has everything to do with my taste not being validated with wins or even nominations. Worst tasting carrot is right Mr. Phoenix.
>”I wouldn’t have nominated “Life of Pi” either…because I didn’t find the final result all that aesthetically attractive.”
What? That’s like saying, “George Clooney? Bah! Danny De Vito is the Sexiest Man Alive!” Way to blow up all credibility in the middle of an otherwise sound article.
You seem to miss the point of cinematography.
You seem to have missed the point of my comment.
Definitely.
Johnny, I wish i could Like you comment…the 2nd one.
I guess I didn’t realise there are objective standards of beauty. Thanks for setting me straight.
While there is always a subjective aspect to most things, it pays to avoid straying into Crazy Talk territory, Guy. (I have a friend who thinks Rihanna is unattractive. That is factually incorrect.)
If you had said that you didn’t care for Life of Pi’s rich, impressionistic palette despite it being well-executed and consistent with the metaphors of the picture, it would’ve merely marked you as someone with poor taste, not someone barking mad. Just saying.
I’m so bored with the desaturated color-grading going on these days. Say what you will about the merits of Oz: The Great and Powerful or Life of Pi, it’s nice to see images with some pop to them for a change instead of nearly black and white frames with the color leeched away in Da Vinci Resolve.
“Anna Karenina” was desaturated? “The Master?” “Cloud Atlas?” “Moonrise Kingdom?” Really. Huh.
And how many of those were nominated for Best Cinematography? OK then…
It’s sad how poor reading comprehension is these days. People are replying as if they’re totally projecting their own interpretations of what I said upon what I actually wrote. It’s as if I write, “I like the sushi at Blufin,” and get replies like, “The pizza at Jet’s isn’t good? How dare you!” @_@
Except you never once said that the nominees for Best Cinematography were “desaturated.” You simply suggested *IMAGES* these days. Why else bring up “Oz the Great and Powerful?” Was that nominated?
Looks like your reading comprehension is what’s really poor.
Heck, there was only ONE nominee that could even be considered desaturated in appearance. Your argument has no basis in reality.
DEREF must be a huge Kinkade fan if he thinks LIFE OF PI was “beautiful”.
Look – Christopher Doyle has done some great work, and he’s a wonderful cinematographer. But he’s nutty to underestimate the artistic value of the work that went into “Life of Pi”. Guy’s non-preference notwithstanding, it’s not just CGI, and I certainly don’t think that Miranda had only 3% to do with the look, framing, and movement of the film. And then when Doyle starts attacking Lincoln for some bizarre reason… he really lost me.
Yep
I worked on Life of Pi. I don’t think Miranda had 3% to do with the look of the film. The only thing not heavily manipulated was the interview footage…and I doubt they gave Miranda the award for that. No, the VFX crew deserved the cinematography award, or they should have given it to somebody who actually WORKED.
Guy, Are you british?
I’ll travel to London very soon and I hope make a film there
The british actor that I admire the most is…Jim Broadbent.
The british actress that I admire the most is…Judi Dench, in Notes on a Scandal was superb.
I hope she wins the oscar with Philomena
I am half-British and live in London, though I was born and mostly raised in South Africa. Good luck with your film!
I wish Doyle had seen the whole film. Like him, I do agree that Pi should not have got the award, it is beautiful but a Best Airbrushing Oscar would be more appropriate. It does seem wrong that a very different skillset seems required to lens a film like The Master or Skyfall. I can see where you’re getting at Guy, with this idea that the aesthetic pleasure in Pi is found in micromanaged digital effects rather than traditional cinematographic skills such as those that Doyle is clearly brilliant at.
Guess what? The Master and Skyfall were HEAVILY colored. What you saw looked nothing like the cinematographer shot it.
…which is why there should now be a “Best Colorist” category.
Wow…harsh. I wouldnt have given the Oscar to Life of Pi myself (Roger Deakins did hands down the best work of the year in my opinion), but I dont see the reason to go on this tirade. Miranda’s work in Pi was still breathtaking. Yes the overall look of the film was aided by the effects. But I found the effects and cinematography to compliment each other. Just because a film is heavy on visual effects, does that mean the cinematography just happens by itself? I think not. And this man, as esteemed and respected as his work may be, hasnt even seen the freaking film in full! To me this seems less about the academy not understanding the craft and more about the divide between old school 35mm and the new digital work. Doyle clearly prefers the former
No I don’t agree with Doyle. The Academy cinematography branch and the cinematography guild both nominated Miranda so obviously several other cinematographers don’t agree with him.
We have had disagreements about this before as well but I think lighting for green screen is a different ball park altogether. You can easily see FX featurettes of Life of Pi. Even the color of the water was changed in post.
Ask yourself – was was wonderful and beautiful about the sea section in Pi? The sea and the skies right? Neither came from Miranda’s camera.
Digital manipulation is so good these days that it does not even matter what I shoot on set. I could shoot absolute shit and then pretty it up in my computer and nobody would be any wiser.
A work like The Master stands testament to the awe-inspiring dazzle of true cinematography. It was the most wondrously shot film I saw last year, along with Tabu and both got their spectacle the cheap way – they simply lit the movie on set.
No, you couldn’t “pretty it up” in YOUR computer. Why? Because it’s a SKILL – just like editing, or sound, or yes, cinematography!
The Colorist (Dave Cole) deserved that Oscar for Life of Pi – instead of an obscure line of crawl at the end of the film.
There is a petition to divide the category in half!
[howtofilmschool.com]
In modern digital cinema, the resulting image has no relation to what you see in the theater. Why? Because there are many, brilliant and talented colorists who use their skill to make a picture look the way the DP and the Director intended. Without them, the movie wouldn’t look nearly as beautiful.
I think it would be more accurate to give the colorists a Academy recognition, than to split a category. Even the CG has to be colored by a COLORIST!