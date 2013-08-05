Clark Gregg and ‘Marvel’s Agents of ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ suit up in new poster

08.05.13 5 years ago

Phil Coulson and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” are ready to take down some bad guys.

ABC has released a brand-new poster for the upcoming Joss Whedon series that sees stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Elizabeth Henstridge, Chloe Bennet, Ian De Caestecker and Brett Dalton working their best bad-ass poses as they prepare to take on the world of superhuman threats this fall. Check out the full poster below, then head on over to read Alan’s live-blog of the series’ recent TCA panel here.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” debuts Tuesday, September 24 at 8pm on ABC.
 

