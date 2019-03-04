‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Are Getting Hyped For A Long-Teased ‘Bowl’ That Might Finally Happen In Season 8

03.04.19 2 hours ago

HBO

Tired: the Prince That Was Promised.
Wired: the Cleganebowl That Was Teased.

For years now, Game of Thrones viewers have been waiting for siblings Sandor “The Hound” Clegane and Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane to face off against each other in battle, or the Cleganebowl. (I would also accept a remake of Face/Off with the Cleganes.) The hype was real in the season seven trailer and on Instagram, and it’s happening again in the pages of Entertainment Weekly, where Rory McCann (The Hound) teased, “There will be a chance of squaring up to his brother and facing those demons.” It sounds like someone’s ready to fight. It looks like, too, based on one of EW‘s 16 (!) different Thrones covers.

Sandor and Gregor were in the same room (well, Dragonpit) in the season seven finale, but they failed to come to blows. Instead, the Hound taunted the Mountain, telling him, “Remember me? Yeah, you do. You’re even f*cking uglier than I am now. What did they do to you? It’s not how it ends for you, brother. You know who’s coming for you. You’ve always known.” Will it be his brother? We’ll find out when Thrones returns on April 14. Either way, people are stoked.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSCleganebowlgame of thrones

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 5 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP