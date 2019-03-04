HBO

Tired: the Prince That Was Promised.

Wired: the Cleganebowl That Was Teased.

For years now, Game of Thrones viewers have been waiting for siblings Sandor “The Hound” Clegane and Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane to face off against each other in battle, or the Cleganebowl. (I would also accept a remake of Face/Off with the Cleganes.) The hype was real in the season seven trailer and on Instagram, and it’s happening again in the pages of Entertainment Weekly, where Rory McCann (The Hound) teased, “There will be a chance of squaring up to his brother and facing those demons.” It sounds like someone’s ready to fight. It looks like, too, based on one of EW‘s 16 (!) different Thrones covers.

Sandor and Gregor were in the same room (well, Dragonpit) in the season seven finale, but they failed to come to blows. Instead, the Hound taunted the Mountain, telling him, “Remember me? Yeah, you do. You’re even f*cking uglier than I am now. What did they do to you? It’s not how it ends for you, brother. You know who’s coming for you. You’ve always known.” Will it be his brother? We’ll find out when Thrones returns on April 14. Either way, people are stoked.