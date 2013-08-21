Clint Eastwood in talks to replace Steven Spielberg on ‘American Sniper’

With original director Steven Spielberg out of the picture, “American Sniper” has set its sights on another high-profile helmer.

Warner Bros. is in “tentative negotiations” with Clint Eastwood to direct the military drama, according to Deadline.

“American Sniper” recounts the wartime deeds of Navy SEAL marksman Chris Kyle, with Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper still signed on to play the lead role. Kyle is considered to be the most lethal sniper in U.S., having earned 160 confirmed kills during four tours of duty in Iraq.

Jason Hall wrote the script, based on Kyle’s autobiography. Cooper will also produce the film, along with Andrew Lazar and Peter Morgan. Spielberg announced he was onboard the film back in May, before recently backing out due to scheduling conflicts.

The studio is fast-tracking the high-profile film to begin shooting in the first quarter of 2014, after Eastwood wraps the big screen adaptation of “Jersey Boys.” That film, also from Warner Bros., will start production at the end of the month.