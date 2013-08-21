Clint Eastwood in talks to replace Steven Spielberg on ‘American Sniper’

#Bradley Cooper #Steven Spielberg
08.21.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

With original director Steven Spielberg out of the picture, “American Sniper” has set its sights on another high-profile helmer.

Warner Bros. is in “tentative negotiations” with Clint Eastwood to direct the military drama, according to Deadline.

“American Sniper” recounts the wartime deeds of Navy SEAL marksman Chris Kyle, with Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper still signed on to play the lead role. Kyle is considered to be the most lethal sniper in U.S., having earned 160 confirmed kills during four tours of duty in Iraq. 

Jason Hall wrote the script, based on Kyle’s autobiography. Cooper will also produce the film, along with Andrew Lazar and Peter Morgan. Spielberg announced he was onboard the film back in May, before recently backing out due to scheduling conflicts. 

The studio is fast-tracking the high-profile film to begin shooting in the first quarter of 2014, after Eastwood wraps the big screen adaptation of “Jersey Boys.” That film, also from Warner Bros., will start production at the end of the month. 

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bradley Cooper#Steven Spielberg
TAGSamerican sniperBRADLEY COOPERCHRIS KYLECLINT EASTWOODNavy SEALsteven spielberg

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP