Clint Eastwood’s labored ‘J. Edgar’ opens AFI Fest — is this Leo’s year?

I find myself coming down a number of different ways on Clint Eastwood’s “J. Edgar,” which saw its world premiere tonight as the opening film of the 25th annual AFI Fest. It’s weird, really. There are things to admire. There are things that are maddening. There are the usual caveats of a latter-day Eastwood film, and yet some indications of a departure from recent disappointments. (It’s probably my favorite of his films since “Letters from Iwo Jima.”)
At the heart of this vacillating, though, is a definitive opinion: Leonardo DiCaprio is exceptional in the title role, digging into an incredibly complex character, committing from frame one to the embodiment and maintaining that course without losing focus. It’s at times a broad portrayal of a broad persona, but I thought the actor found ways to dial it down and make the internal machinations of the man count. And I think it could very well carry him to that elusive first Oscar win.
The film itself, though, wasn’t as impressive. The problems mostly stem from a somewhat lazy, arbitrarily structured “greatest hits” screenplay from Dustin Lance Black. It’s clunky and labored, but it’s really only part of the problem.
I appreciated that Eastwood and Black were attempting a balanced portrait, but there were moments that stuck out, usually directorially, as nearly propagandistic, little things that would just take me out of the film from time to time. And they probably would have done so even if I wasn’t aware of Eastwood’s conservative politics.
Then again, maybe it’s a misread on my part. The script leaves itself a bit of an out toward the end with some straight-shooting from Armie Hammer, but, well, I don’t know. Some moments smelled funny is all I’m saying.
Anyway, speaking of Hammer, it’s worth noting his performance as Hoover’s long-time colleague, confidante and rumored lover, Clyde Tolson. On the lover bit, the film tries its hand at subtly conveying the homosexual thing (which itself stems from the word of a woman with questionable credibility), but it ultimately has a rather definitive take on it. Regardless of that, Hammer is pretty solid, particularly in later scenes following Tolson’s stroke that allow him to take the character in a whole new direction. It could bring him Best Supporting Actor recognition. We’ll see.
Judi Dench is fine if sparsely used as Hoover’s mother. More apparent throughout is Naomi Watts, as long-time personal secretary Helen Gandy. But I don’t think either will find awards traction. It’s DiCaprio and Hammer, I’d say.
One Oscar I think the film will win walking away, though, is Best Makeup. With the exception of applications on Hammer — which are jarring and just feel wrong — the aging makeup here is really good and will be a talking point for the film. I can’t imagine there being much competition. Maybe “The Iron Lady.” And, again, with the exception of Hammer at times, it’s not a hindrance to performance.
Finally, production value is exceptional across the board. Art direction, costumes, even the editing (which is forced to be a bit showy due to the script randomly jumping back and forth through time), all of it will be in the conversation.
I don’t get Eastwood’s penchant for filming in such dark hues these days, though. It’s like more light reaches his eye than the average human or something, because the camera seemed to be filming through murky water the whole time. It’s a trend for him as of late. I don’t get it.
So that’s the knee-jerk. More in the podcast tomorrow. For now, AFI Fest is off and running. Plenty going on throughout the week, all building to closing night and “The Adventures of Tintin” on November 10.
great, god to see dicaprio brings it, now im excited for best actor
Very disappointed in the movie. Felt like a history lesson. And make up was more than jarring, Hammer’s looked ridiculous I thought. There is no way he gets a nomination for this one. No way. I would also have to say the same thing for Leo, although they will spend so much trying to make that happen it may not matter that this is no where near is finest moment. All in all would give the film a B-. If it wasn’t Eastwood we wouldn’t even be taking about this movie. Very slow and disappointing.
Isn’t a B- still good? You sound more disappointed than that. Always interested in how different people use/view the letter system.
I use it this way:
A … incredible
A- … excellent
B+ … very good
B … good
B- … ok, but recommendable
C+ … ok, not recommendable
C … meh
C- and below … carying levels of bad, very bad, or atrocious
varying*
I like how you have differentiated the word “incredible” as being of higher value than the word “excellent” LOL. I jest of course, but in all honesty I myself follow a similiar rating system (although I make room for the occasional A+ masterpiece b/c I have lower standards I guess :^D)
:)
:)
Best Actor just got interesting. IF DiCaprio is nominated … does he get the win? Or will it be Clooney who has already won? Will it be Dujardin in a Benigni-like surprise? Pitt? Yeah, happy that Actor got interesting.
In any case, very good write-up. Kris. The way you’ve written it, it makes me think I’ll feel similarly. Can’t wait to see for myself next week.
“Will it be Dujardin in a Benigni-like surprise?”
Benigni’s win wasn’t a surprise. Dujardin’s wouldn’t be, either, given that we’re already talking about it. ;)
OK, I guess I should have said Benigni-like. :)
lets not forget Oldman, if that film gains traction he could very well win.
I can already tell I am going to be complaining all season about the two Michael’s not getting due recognition.
Kris: if you think Dench’s awards chances won’t gain traction, do you see Chastain moving into that spot for “The Help?”
I feel like this movie have missed its moment by 4 years with respect to recent history. As of now, its hard to put the topic in context. But then again…that never mattered to last year’s Company Men.
I dunno, I think the Occupy movement has some common thematic ground with the Palmer Raids and Hoover’s general paranoia about subversives.
I blame Eastwood all the way. The more movies he makes into his old age, the worse he gets. The more movies WOODY ALLEN makes, on the other hand, the better he gets…
LOL, Woody Allen has made like one good movie in the last 10 years. Eastwood’s last 10 years or so have been much more impressive, even if there have been some duds along the way.
The makeup in the trailers looks HORRIBLE to me. Whenever you have a character aging from young adult to old man, you should hire two different actors, dammit.
I think it depends. In something like “Beyond the Sea”, I’m with you all the way. I can’t watch any of that without thinking “I’m Dewey Cox’s 12-year-old girlfriend!”
Using two actors is actually almost always a really bad idea. It means you lose all of your emotional connection to the character. If midway through this film, Leo was replaced by Jon Voight or someone, then your mind would know, intellectually, that they’re both playing Hoover, but emotionally you would not recognize this. The only major exceptions are roles where the character begins as a child, then turns to an adult. You have to use two actors there, but those scenes usually come towards the beginning of the film anyways, and then you have a long time to build a connection to the adult actor.
I think it was actually better than it looked in the trailer.
But couldn’t the make-up work on Hammer be so weak that it might lower its Oscar possibilities in favor of more consistent work? Like in last year’s TRON: Legacy’s “younger Jeff Bridges” issue with the VFX branch, I mean. Or do you think the work on DiCaprio alone is good enough?
I don’t know what on earth makes you think Eastwood’s politics would align with Hoover’s. Eastwood’s a libertarian.
He leans conservative plenty.
He’s pro-choice and for gay marriage. Not exactly the typical conservative.
I didn’t say he was typical. I say he can lean that way. This isn’t news.
Slam. Eastwood’s a libertarian, Tapley.
“The Actor gives a stellar performance in a troubled film”… I feel like that could be the tagline for a half of DiCaprio’s films.
Great review though, Kris. It’s interesting to see the varying reactions across the twittersphere. I’m anxious to see how the film does at the box office.
Do you think this is one of DiCaprio’s strongest performances? I ask because I thought he was terrific in Shutter Island and really saw that as being a career best. What do you think?
He’s definitely done better work. I just think the stars could align for him here.
Do you think the film would have succeeded had it focused in on a more specific time in Hoover’s life? Instead of spanning decades?
I do. I think all greatest hits biopics are inherently flawed for taking a huge slice rather than dialing down.
“The problems mostly stem from a somewhat lazy, arbitrarily structured “greatest hits” screenplay from Dustin Lance Black. It’s clunky and labored, but it’s really only part of the problem.”
I know I may be in the minority here, but this is exactly what I thought of “Milk.”
I felt Milk had a Greatest Hits screenplay, but I didn’t find it clunky.
Exactly! Black’s win for Milk was a “sentimental” win based on his own story of being the victim of anti-gay prejudice. It was a very sympathetic project, sure, and a worthwhile one (Penn’s performance elevated the movie into something good), but the script was just not very good, formulaic and stale.
Yeah, maybe “clunky” doesn’t apply as much to “Milk,” but I definitely think it didn’t get under the character’s skin as much as it got credit for.
Disagree. The “Milk” script is absolutely brilliant in the way it handles character, history, and politics and seamlessly pulls together all the elements of the early gay rights movement. Hugely deserving win.
I don’t know what movie some have been complaining about, but I thought this movie was great. A history lesson? What is wrong with that? This film had me cheering for Hoover, disapproving of Hoover, hurting for Hoover and finally pitying Hoover. I thought Leo did a good job through-out and the make up was superb, especially for ‘Clyde’ who goes from being tal, dark and handsome to a old man, a shell of his former self. This movie will win many awards and the naysayers are jaded. It was intelligently done and the time (nearly 2 1/2 hours) flew by. A-