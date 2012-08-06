Clint Eastwood’s ‘Unforgiven’ anniversary marks 20 years of the modern western

Somewhat quietly, it would appear, Clint Eastwood’s western masterwork “Unforgiven” is celebrating its 20th anniversary today.
The film hit theaters on August 7, 1992 and was the last western to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Though to be clear, it’s not like it was one in a long line. Only three from the genre have ever taken the prize, with a six-decade drought between 1931’s “Cimarron” and 1990’s “Dances with Wolves.”
Somehow the western didn’t spark for the Academy during its heyday. Films generally agreed upon as American classics today like “The Searchers,” “Red River,” and “The Magnificent Seven” couldn’t even manage nominations, to say nothing of Italian triumphs like “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and “Once Upon a Time in the West.”
Indeed, it’s always been somewhat fascinating to me that the three westerns that won Best Picture came outside that heyday entirely. And “Unforgiven” — which Eastwood always said would be a great final say on the genre if he were to ever have one — has always felt like a poignant sort of closure for the western and Oscar.
An anti-violence screed that was also something of an anti-western (turning countless tropes on their ears), Eastwood’s film is, for me, one of the genre’s crown jewels. And I would argue it’s one of the top five Best Picture winners ever. It also landed wins for Best Director, Best Film Editing and Best Supporting Actor, for Gene Hackman’s wicked Sheriff “Little” Bill Daggett.
Eastwood acquired David Webb Peoples’ script — originally titled “The William Munny Killings” — in over a decade before he finally got around to making it. At the time, Francis Ford Coppola had already optioned it and let it go, but Eastwood had grand plans in mind. So he locked it up in a drawer for 10 years until he was old enough to play the lead. But he also brought his decades of western experience to the film all those years later, which only added to its potency and, indeed, the industry and audience’s reaction to it.
But it’s not like the western hasn’t been fighting back lately. I think it kind of started with Kevin Costner’s underrated “Open Range” in 2003, but most look to 2007’s “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” (a “Victorian” western from Aussie director Andrew Dominik), “3:10 to Yuma” (a remake of Delmer Daves’s 1957 original) and “No Country for Old Man” (a neo-western from the Coen brothers that bathes in typical themes and imagery). Three years later, 2010 brought the Coens’ “True Grit” remake, which actually nabbed the genre’s record for nominations with 10. So it’s been percolating throughout the decade.
Quentin Tarantino will finally dip into things with “Django Unchained” later this year. He has consistently called his film a “southern” more than a western, but it nevertheless trades in familiar strokes. Meanwhile, Eastwood — who last week grabbed headlines with his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney — will be on the scene with a big Best Actor push in “Trouble with the Curve,” directed by his long-time A.D. Robert Lorenz.
Will a western ever spark for the Academy again? I can’t say. I guess it will take something unique in the genre fray, like the revisionism of “Unforgiven,” to really get one there. Maybe nostalgia for the form will someday click for a romp that manages to float the Academy’s boat. I don’t know. But for now, Eastwood’s 1992 farewell to the genre remains the last to win, and 20 years later, it still feels like the one to go out on.
But let’s hope it’s not.
In terms of charting the western’s recent trajectory, John Hillcoat is probably worth mentioning, even if “Lawless” seems like a less likely Oscar play than “Django Unchained.” Revisited “The Proposition” recently, and it really is an atmospheric triumph, I think.
I love the movie but I actually have a little trouble chalking it up as a western. Aussie setting and all. One could argue the genre depicts a wild frontier of any sort, wherever it may be, but I dunno. I go back and forth on it.
That’s fair enough.
That was 20 years ago? God…
Animated but still a western, Rango won last year.
I didn’t buy into The Unforgiven hype back then. Its mechanics felt contrived but I have to see it again as I have a better understanding of the Western format now. I suppose the story behind Eastwood’s history with spaghetti western contributed to the movie’s success in the awards season—but as a stand alone piece, I think there was at least one better movie. I was a fan of Howards End and The Crying Game. Even now, A Few Good Men is probably better remembered.
THAT WAS 20 YRS AGO!
The Best Supporting Actor race that year is the only tie in my canon of personal preferences, between Hackman and Jack Nicholson.
RIP Marvin Hamlisch
That really was a great Best Picture winner. It’s a perfect tight movie and it has the balls to go in to some interesting places in the 3rd act. Places I wouldn’t think the Academy would dig.
It wasn’t a movie but I think Deadwood could also be considered a big part of the modern Western revival.
Definitely.
I think the western and film noir are two genres that hit they peak in the 40’s and 50’s that weren’t taken seriously at the time but have produced more lasting classics than the Oscar-awarded dramas of the era. I suppose the fact that these two genres tend to rely on conventions makes it easy to overlook the underlying themes, and thus movies in these genres usually take a long time to gain a strong critical following upon reevaluation and analysis. The reason “Unforgiven” succeeded immediately is because it was a summation of the genre at a time when it was finally starting to be respected as serious cinema.
That should read, “hit THEIR peak.”
I agree with you totally.
I’m interested to hear, Kris, what other four Best Picture winners do you consider to be in the top five?