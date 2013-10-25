Clive Barker announces ‘Hellraiser’ remake with original Pinhead

(CBR) Horror master Clive Barker is returning to the big screen with a project that will delight his fans: a “Hellraiser” remake.

Barker made the announcement on his Facebook page:

HOT FROM HELL! My friends,I have some news which may be of interest to you. A few weeks ago I had a very productive meeting with Bob Weinstein of Dimension Pictures,in the course of which I pitched a remake of the first HELLRAISER film. The idea of my coming back to the original film and telling the story with a fresh intensity-honoring the structure and the designs from the first incarnation but hopefully creating an even darker and richer film-was attractive to Dimension. Today I have officially been invited to write the script based upon that pitch.What can I tell you about it?Well, it will not be a film awash with CGI. I remain as passionate about the power of practical make-up effects as I was when I wrote and directed the first HELLRAISER. Of course the best make-up in the world loses force if not inhabited by a first-rate actor. I told the Dimension team that in my opinion there could never be a Pinhead without Doug Bradley,and much to my delight Bob Weinstein agreed. So once the papers are signed , I will open a Lemarchand Configuration,dip my quill in its contents and start writing . I promise that there will be nowhere on the Internet where the news of my progress will be more reliable than here ,because the only author of these reports will be Your Infernal Corespondent ,me. My very best wishes to you

all,my friends.

Clive.

Barker popped back on to answer a few questions on his fan page:

As questions are asked I”ll do my best to answer them,though as you all know making movies is a volatile art,and things seldom remain fixed. One question regarding the rating has been asked. I asked it too,and Dimension confirmed that they are purely interested in an R rated picture.Somebody else asked why I”m not writing something original. The answer is that I am.After HELLRAISER I intend to write and direct a completely new horror movie,which will mingle graphic horror and erotic content,to create an unrated film which will push the envelope of extreme content further than ever…

The Hellraiser franchise went on to have a life of its own, chalking up nine total films plus a myriad of book and comic book offerings. While Barker has only served as a producer on the sequels since the initial outing, he did return to the world of Cenobites by way of “Hellraiser” and “Hellraiser: The Dark Watch” at Boom! Studios.

Barker originally created the demonic-looking Cenobites in his novella “The Hellbound Heart”. A Hellraiser remake has been in the works for years now. It”s unclear from Barker”s post if he also plans to direct the film. He hasn”t directed a film since 1995′s “Lord of Illusions”, but it seems likely that he”ll make a return for this new project.