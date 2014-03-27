Clive Owen and Juliette Binoche get flirty in ‘Words and Pictures’ trailer

03.27.14 4 years ago

Clive Owen may be best-known for punching faces and getting gritty in films like “Shoot 'em Up,” “Killer Elite” and “Children of Men,” but he really just wants to meet-cute with sexy French Oscar winner Juliette Binoche.

In the new trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy “Words and Pictures,” the endlessly charming duo trade witticisms and flirtatious looks as two struggling intellectuals — one a writer, the other a painter — teaching at an American Liberal Arts college. Can they inspire each other to create some thing new? Will they fall in love? Have you ever seen a movie before? 

Watch the trailer here:

It was directed by comedy veteran Fred Schepisi (“Six Degrees of Separation,” “Roxanne”).

“Words and Pictures” opens May 23. 

