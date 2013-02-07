‘Cloud Atlas,’ ‘Impossible,’ ‘Life of Pi,’ ‘Lincoln’ lead International Film Music nominations

Sometimes I feel like it would be helpful for the International Film Music Critics Association to release its list of nominees prior to the Oscar nominations. There is no real “precursor” to help understand what the music branch might be thinking. Then again, as evidenced by this year’s slate, maybe they wouldn’t be that helpful at all. A critics group’s choices are bound to differ from a group of composers’ choices, and so it has this year.
Four films led the way with three nods each: “Cloud Atlas,” “The Impossible,” “Life of Pi” and “Lincoln.” Only the last two, of course, managed Oscar nominations. But Alexandre Desplat also had a great showing, nominated for film composer of the year and receiving individual notices for work on “Moonrise Kingdom,” “Rise of the Guardians” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” He was Oscar-nominated for “Argo” and also cranked out music for “Rust and Bone.” I imagine he’ll be right back in the thick of it next year with “The Monuments Men.”
Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced on February 21. And as always, you know, The Circuit.
Film Score of the Year
“Cloud Atlas” (Tom Tykwer, Johnny Klimek, Reinhold Heil)
“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” (Howard Shore)
“The Impossible” (Fernando Velázquez)
“Life of Pi” (Mychael Danna)
“Lincoln” (John Williams)
Film Composer of the Year
Mychael Danna
Alexandre Desplat
Danny Elfman
Fernando Velázquez
John Williams
Breakout Composer of the Year
Nathan Johnson
Zeltia Montes
Nic Raine
Dan Romer & Benh Zeitlin
Joseph Trapanese
Best Original Score for a Drama Film
“Anna Karenina” (Dario Marianelli)
“The Impossible” (Fernando Velázquez)
“Life of Pi” (Mychael Danna)
“Lincoln” (John Williams)
“There Be Dragons – Secretos de Pasión” (Robert Follk)
Best Original Score for a Comedy Film
“Moonrise Kingdom” (Alexandre Desplat)
“Salmon Fishing in the Yemen” (Dario Marianelli)
“The Sessions” (Marco Beltrami)
“Silver Linings Playbook” (Danny Elfman)
“Ted” (Walter Murphy)
Best Original Score for an Action/Adventure/Thriller Film
“The Amazing Spider-Man” (James Horner)
“Dans la Maison” (Philippe Rombi)
“The Dark Knight Rises” (Hans Zimmer)
“Skyfall” (Thomas Newman)
“Zero Dark Thirty” (Alexandre Desplat)
Best Original Score for a Fantasy/Science Fiction/Horror Film
“Cloud Atlas” (Tom Tykwer, Johnny Klimek and Reinhold Heil)
“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” (Howard Shore)
“John Carter” (Michael Giacchino)
“Prometheus” (Marc Streitenfeld, Harry Gregson-Williams)
“Sinister” (Christopher Young)
Best Original Score for an Animated Film
“Brave” (Patrick Doyle)
“Frankenweenie” (Danny Elfman)
“ParaNorman” (Jon Brion)
“Rise of the Guardians” (Alexandre Desplat)
“Secret of the Wings” (Joel McNeely)
Best Original Score for a Documentary Feature
“Kingdom of Plants” (Joel Douek, Freddy Sheinfeld and Elik Alvarez)
“Los Mundos Sutiles” (Pascal Gaigne)
“Metsän Tarina” (Panu Aaltio)
“Samsara” (Lisa Gerrard and Michael Stearns)
“Shakespeare & Us” (Miguel d’Oliveira)
Film Music Composition of the Year
“The Cloud Atlas Sextet for Orchestra” from “Cloud Atlas” (Thom Tykwer, Johnny Klimek and Reinhold Heil)
“The Impossible Main Title” from “The Impossible” (Fernando Velázquez)
“John Carter of Mars” from “John Carter” (Michael Giacchino)
“Pi’s Lullaby” from “Life of Pi” (Mychael Danna)
“The Peterson House and Finale” from “Lincoln” (John Williams)
Cloud Atlas is the most underrated film ever. It got totally snubbed at the Oscars this year. Not a single nomination, it’s scandalous in my opinion! The film deserves nomination in so many categories, and should at least have been nominated for Best original Score, and win the Oscar too. It’s such a well-crafted beautiful, timeless score that deserves to be awarded. Just listen to the OST and you’ll all understand what I mean. I so wish Cloud Atlas will win these awards of International Film Music Association. If it’s one film that deserves this, it’s Cloud Atlas.
For prognosticators, yeah it would be nice, but I’m glad they feel like they can go their own way without worrying about what Oscar will say. “Film Music Composition of the Year” is one of the categories I look forward to of any awards group every single year. Cloud Atlas Sextet should win that one in a walk. Indeed, that may be the one snub I’m going to be bummer about for a while. I finally saw “The Impossible” last week and definitely think that should have been in the running for Oscar gold, too. Sad to see this group forgot about Beasts of the Southern Wild, too, though.
They did give Beast’s Zeitlin and Romer a Breakout Composer nod, so it wasn’t completely forgotten, but yes, it deserved more.
I’ll add my voice to the Cloud Atlas cheering squad. (It just happens to be randomly playing via my computer’s shuffle function right now). The Sextet is a devastatingly beautiful and well wrought selection. Cloud Atlas would deserve the win in all three categories it is nominated.
Yes, Cloud Atlas really deserves the win in all three categories. It’s so sad an a shame it’s been totally snubbed by all award shows so far. This is not a soundtrack you just listen to.
A seamless blend of classical homages, orchestral film music, and electronic and techno influences mixed in with various international, ethnic and native influences, “Cloud Atlas” is one of the most eclectic soundtracks you will ever come across. Eclectic and yet shockingly cohesive because all of it is anchored around a sumptuous, fluid, flexible, and emotion packed main theme that can only be described as absolutely gorgeous.
This is deeply affecting, profound music that will make you feel things you may not have even knew existed inside you. This is movie scoring at its absolute pinnacle. “Cloud Atlas” edges out John Williams “Lincoln” and Michael Giacchino’s “John Carter” as the best soundtrack of the year and it is the best film of this decade so far.
[www.examiner.com]
beasts was the bests score of the year for me, so rich and emotionally overwhelming, then I’d say Moonrise