Coldplay and Brantley Gilbert add up to big album numbers on next week’s chart

As the thermometer heats up, so does the album chart as the top two debuts will both sell more than 200,000 copies.

Coldplay”s “Ghost Stories” will likely sell between 370,000 and 390,000 copies, the most of any album this year, to bow at No. 1.

In almost any other week, Brantley Gilbert”s “Just As I Am” would have bowed at No. 1 by selling around 200,000 copies, but will have to settle for No. 2 (although it will debut at No. 1 on Billboard Country Albums).

Two other debuts will start in the Top 10: Phillip Phillips” “Behind The Light” and the soundtrack to “The Fault In Our Stars” at No 7 (40,000) and No. 8 (24,000).

The rest of the Top 10 features recurrents. Michael Jackson”s “Xscape” drops from No. 2 to No. 3 (85,000) and the “Frozen” soundtrack stays at No. 4 (65,000). “Now 50” will be at No. 5 (55,000) and this week”s No. 1, The Black Keys” “Turn Blue” drops to No. 6 (50,000). Rascal Flatts” “Rewind” falls to No. 9 (24), while Iggy Azalea”s climbs back up into the Top 10, rising 14-10 (22,000), according to Hits Daily Double.

The Roots” “And Then You Shoot Your Cousin” barely misses the Top 10, likely coming in at No. 12.