Coldplay made a song for ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’

Coldplay have never written an original song for a movie, until now. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” has claimed new song “Atlas” for its soundtrack. The Coldplay song heads to retailers on Aug. 26.

It seems that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is a reader of the YA series.

“Knowing that Chris Martin is a fan of the books makes this even more meaningful. The Coldplay single underscores the stature of recording artists we’ve assembled for this powerful soundtrack,” said Tracy McKnight, Lionsgate’s Head of Film Music.

The soundtrack will be out at a later date, closer to the Nov. 22 theatrical release of “Catching Fire.”

“This is the first in a series of highly anticipated announcements of the new artists to be revealed in the coming weeks,” warned a release. The first “Hunger Games” movie drew in original music from Taylor Swift, the Decemberists and Arcade Fire, a set curated by T Bone Burnett. Alexandra Patsavas — who supervised on the “Twilight” movie series — heads up the soundtrack this time around.

This announcement means that Coldplay could be eligible for an Oscar, so long as the track is played sometime before the second song of the end credits and plays by the rest of the Academy Awards rules for Best Song. No songs from “The Hunger Games” were nominated for an Oscar for the 2013 awards.