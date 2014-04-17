Coldplay to play six intimate shows for ‘Ghost Stories’ album launch

Coldplay has announced its first shows in support of its new album, “Ghost Stories” (out May 19). Check out the six dates below.

The current stops only include intimate venues with London”s Royal Albert Hall the largest at a capacity of 5,000. The tour kicks off on April 25 in Cologne, Germany, then hits New York City, Los Angeles, Paris, Tokyo and London.

Tickets for the Cologne show go on sale April 19 and tickets to the remaining five dates will be released to the band's mailing list.

Coldplay has not embarked on a large-scale tour since its 80-date run for 2011″s “Mylo Xyloto.”

Here are the dates so far for Coldplay's “Ghost Stories” tour:

4/25 E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

5/5 Beacon Theatre, New York, U.S.

5/19 Royce Hall, Los Angeles, U.S.

5/28 Casino de Paris, Paris, France

6/12 Dome City Hall, Tokyo, Japan

7/1 Royal Albert Hall, London, U.K.