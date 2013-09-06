B+

Listen: Coldplay’s ‘Atlas’ from ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’

“Atlas,”  Coldplay”s new song for “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” finally surfaced today after a two-week delay. 

While instantly recognizably Coldplay, with Chris Martin”s  delicate piano playing at the forefront, it”s also much less bombastic than some typical Coldplay fare. Instead, it”s quietly dramatic, as Martin vows “I”ll carry your world” with a growing intensity. There”s something lovely and haunting about it, though it doesn”t immediately grab hold like “Safe & Sound” from Taylor Swift & The Civil Wars from the first “Hunger Games” installment did.

Coldplay  wrote the track, the band”s first new song in nearly two years, specifically for the movie. Coldplay recorded the song, produced by the band, Daniel Green and Rik Sampson, in its London studio, Beehive between April and July.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” opens Nov. 22 and stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth and Woody Harrelson.
 

