Colin Farrell goes in wildly different direction post-‘True Detective’

Following his stint as an emotionally broken cop in the second season of HBO”s “True Detective”, Colin Farrell is set to get just a bit more whimsical.

THR reports that Farrell is joining the cast of the highly-anticipated “Harry Potter” spin-off “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” as Graves, a wizard from New York that Eddie Redmayne”s Newt Scamander encounters on his travels. “Fantastic Beasts” takes place well before “Harry Potter” and follows the adventures of Scamander, a Magizoologist.

The film is being written by “Potter” mastermind herself J.K. Rowling and is being directed by David Yates, who helmed the final four “Harry Potter” films.

The response to “True Detective” has varied, butFarrell has remained both a fan and critical favorite. Though the actor has consistently worked over the last several years, it feels as though he”s primed for some version of the McConaughnaissance (the super-powered career boost) that Matthew McConaughey enjoyed over the last several years.

A Farrevival?