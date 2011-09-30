Colin Farrell to reunite with ‘In Bruges’ director for ‘Seven Psychopaths’

#Colin Farrell #Sam Rockwell #Christopher Walken
09.30.11 7 years ago

Colin Farrell will reunite with his “In Bruges” director Martin McDonagh for the gangster comedy “Seven Psychopaths.”

Sam Rockwell (“Iron Man 2”) and Christopher Walken are also set to star.

Farrell has signed on to play Marty, a screenwriter with writer’s block, who finds the inspiration he needs when his loopy friends (Rockwell and Walken — I can’t wait to see those two paired together) bring him into a dog-napping scheme involving a high-rolling gangster.

“In Bruges” co-producers Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin will team with Tessa Ross (“Submarine”) to produce.

CBS Films is in talks to co-finance and distribute the film in the US. It will shoot in Los Angeles this Fall.
 
Playwright-turned-filmmaker McDonagh was nominated for an Oscar for his “In Bruges” script.

Farrell was recently seen in “Horrible Bosses” and “Fright Night.” He’ll soon appear in the “Total Recall” remake, alongside Bryan Cranston and Kate Beckinsale.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Colin Farrell#Sam Rockwell#Christopher Walken
TAGSchristopher walkenColin FarrellMARTIN MCDONAGHSAM ROCKWELLseven psychopaths

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP