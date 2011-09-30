Colin Farrell to reunite with ‘In Bruges’ director for ‘Seven Psychopaths’

Colin Farrell will reunite with his “In Bruges” director Martin McDonagh for the gangster comedy “Seven Psychopaths.”

Sam Rockwell (“Iron Man 2”) and Christopher Walken are also set to star.

Farrell has signed on to play Marty, a screenwriter with writer’s block, who finds the inspiration he needs when his loopy friends (Rockwell and Walken — I can’t wait to see those two paired together) bring him into a dog-napping scheme involving a high-rolling gangster.

“In Bruges” co-producers Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin will team with Tessa Ross (“Submarine”) to produce.

CBS Films is in talks to co-finance and distribute the film in the US. It will shoot in Los Angeles this Fall.



Playwright-turned-filmmaker McDonagh was nominated for an Oscar for his “In Bruges” script.

Farrell was recently seen in “Horrible Bosses” and “Fright Night.” He’ll soon appear in the “Total Recall” remake, alongside Bryan Cranston and Kate Beckinsale.