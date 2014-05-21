Colin Firth and Emma Stone spark chemistry in ‘Magic in the Moonlight’ trailer

#Emma Stone
05.21.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

Woody Allen is back this summer with Colin Firth and Emma Stone in “Magic in the Moonlight.” He's obviously hot coming off major awards success “Blue Jasmine” (also a summer release from Sony Classics last year) and the trailer for his latest promises plenty of chemistry between his leads.

I'm intrigued by the premise. A stage musician (Firth) whose job is to wow with the artifice of the “supernatural” is sent to the south of France to debunk what may well be an honest-to-God legit medium (Stone) who has won over a wealthy family. The thematic strength is evident from the get-go, and of course it would be – Allen has honed his craft year after year for decades and, even when his films miss, they always have something profound to say at their center.

I'd say this looks like a potential delight. Firth and Stone look to have interesting chemistry and Allen's collaboration with cinematographer Darius Khondji also continues to bear fruit as this has that sun-kissed beauty that's become a hallmark of the director's latter-day work.

Firth has a full year ahead of him, what with this and moving into action star territory with “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” He's also voicing the eponymous “Paddington” and stars in the already-released Toronto 2013 players “Devil's Knot” and “The Railway Man.” Stone, meanwhile, has gone ahead and lined up another project with Allen, so here's hoping sparks are flying there. It seems like a great pairing.

Check out the trailer for “Magic in the Moonlight” below. It hits theaters July 25.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emma Stone
TAGSCOLIN FIRTHemma stoneIn ContentionMAGIC IN THE MOONLIGHTWOODY ALLEN

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP