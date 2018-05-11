Colin Trevorrow directed one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time in Jurassic World ($1.67 billion), but he was unceremoniously “let go” from a potentially even bigger project: Star Wars: Episode IX. “Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways,” the statement at the time read. “Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.”
There’s still precious little information about Episode IX out there, but we might have a better understanding of why Trevorrow left the film, thanks to a Wall Street Journal report. It has nothing to do with The Book of Henry, surprisingly.
Colin Trevorrow, the director of Jurassic World initially tapped to helm the next Star Wars movie, 2019’s Episode IX, was dismissed after Ms. Kennedy grew unhappy with his work on the script, said a person with knowledge of his work on the movie. (Via)
That contrasts with the original rumored reason for Trevorrow’s departure. Following the success of Jurassic World, he was reportedly “unbearable” with “an egotistical point of view… and he was always asserting that.” The Wall Street Journal‘s source gives a far less sour explanation: Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, simply didn’t see eye-to-eye with his vision for Episode IX, which is now being directed by J.J. Abrams. Meanwhile, Trevorrow is directing the third Jurassic World movie, so I think he’s doing fine.
