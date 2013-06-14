Round-Up: Here are all the best ‘Man of Steel’ jokes on Twitter

You could argue that ‘Man of Steel’ is a joke in and of itself, but writing up that think piece sounds like a lot of work. And why expend energy when you can get other people to do it for you? Here are all the best Superman-related jokes from Twitter comedians. Just call me the Woman of Steal.

Brandon Routh earning some good overtime taking tickets at a ‘Man of Steel’ midnight screening tonight – Eli Braden (@EliBraden) June 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Man of Steel was so unrealistic. A dozen people making a full time living at a newspaper?! – Kevin Seccia (@kevinseccia) June 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Hopefully “Man of Steel” inspires a new generation of bros to get Superman logo tattoos so we know they’re super. – rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Everybody, stop complaining and support #ManOfSteel, or they might not make another Superman movie. – ben schwartz (@benschwartzy) June 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

whenever I talk about Man of Steel I describe it as having happened to me, like a terrible accident – Sofiya Alexandra (@TheSofiya) June 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Man of Steel tells the story of a space alien who believes he can have a paid career in print media. – John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Brandon Routh opens newspaper, reads negative review of new Superman movie, smiles, goes back to using newspaper as bed. – Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) June 12, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Psyched for Man of Steel! If I had to choose between the power of flight or invisibility, I’d choose staying regular while traveling. – Max Silvestri (@maxsilvestri) June 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

i bet superman wears the cape because he likes how it tickles his ass when he’s flying – Josh Hara (@yoyoha) June 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Finally a Superman movie. – Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) June 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js