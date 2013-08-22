#Batfleck Twitter frenzy: Comedians respond to Ben Affleck as Batman

#Man of Steel 2 #Ben Affleck #Batman
08.23.13 5 years ago

Lesson learned, Ben Affleck: no matter how many Oscars you win, the public will always, always hold “Gigli” against you. As proof, here are some of the funniest tweets from tonight’s post-#batfleck shitstorm, as posted by Twitter comedians, actual comedians and Richard Dreyfuss.

