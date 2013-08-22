Batfleck Twitter frenzy: Comedians respond to Ben Affleck as Batman

Lesson learned, Ben Affleck: no matter how many Oscars you win, the public will always, always hold “Gigli” against you. As proof, here are some of the funniest tweets from tonight’s post-#batfleck shitstorm, as posted by Twitter comedians, actual comedians and Richard Dreyfuss.

If Affleck is half as good in Batman as he was in Daredevil, then holy shit this movie is going to suck. – david nuzzy nussbaum (@theNuzzy) August 23, 2013

Then can we redo that scene where Batman gets his back snapped? – Megan Ganz (@meganganz) August 23, 2013

I”d react to Ben Affleck getting an acting role but I”m still recovering from Beyonce”s haircut. – Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 23, 2013

.@DrPhil If a girl is drunk, is it OK for Ben Affleck to play Batman? – rob delaney (@robdelaney) August 23, 2013

WOW, @BenAffleck is gonna play Batman. I hope he fights the Joke-ah! #wickedpissah – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 23, 2013

Not since I got the role of “Ordinary Guy” in “Sex And The City” has a casting announcement caused such a stir! – Todd Barry (@toddbarry) August 23, 2013

Be thankful Ben Affleck said yes. You know James Franco was next on that list. – Tim Siedell (@badbanana) August 23, 2013

Is it even legal in the Constitution for an actor to play 2 different super heroes? – John Heffron Comic (@JohnHeffron) August 23, 2013

Ben Affleck will play Batman in the upcoming film, Old, Chubby, Retired Batman. – Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) August 23, 2013

In a way, Ben Affleck as Batman is the Iranians fault #Batfleck – Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) August 23, 2013

Please cast Jennifer Lopez as Catwoman. If it’s gonna go down in flames, light it with a blowtorch. #BATFLECK – E.J. Coughlin (@ejc) August 23, 2013

I DONT WANT TO LEAVE MY CHILDREN A WORLD IN WHICH THE SKY IS POLLUTED THE WATER IS UNDRINKABLE AND BATMAN HAS A BOSTON ACCENT – shelby fero (@shelbyfero) August 23, 2013

You read for a part, you feel good about it, you feel confident, then they cast Ben Affleck. – Richard Dreyfuss (@RichardDreyfuss) August 23, 2013

