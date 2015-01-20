Comedy Central to Roast Justin Bieber: Happy 2009!

One thing is for certain about Comedy Central's Justin Bieber roast: It's going to be the comedy event of 2009.

Look, I saw that recent “SNL” parody of Bieber's Calvin Klein campaign featuring Kate McKinnon in the stuffed skivvies; I know it can still be funny to make fun of Bieber, but an officially sanctioned Bieber roast feels way, way past due in 2015. If the “Baby” crooner had participated in his own comic evisceration back in 2011 or so, I think it'd have gone a long way in curbing his reputation as a humorless punk. Now it just feels like an apology for years of PR snafus and another example of a huge star getting exactly what he wants (and oh look, it is!). I wasn't a fan of Charlie Sheen attempting to recoup his losses a few years back — especially since he'd done more unforgivable things than Bieber — and I'm under-enthused to see yet another famous dude win a chance to look cool because he's decided not to be a jackass for 30 minutes. 

Plus, don't you think all the best Bieber jokes have been thrown out by now? Here are some Bieber classics from Twitter that cover everything Jeffrey Ross and Lisa Lampanelli could possibly riff about.

His YouTube success is annoying, ISN'T IT.

He looks like a child!

That Calvin Klein ad was lame and fake!

He's been arrested a few times, y'all.

Did you know he's from Canada?

There are many symptoms of “Bieber fever”

All in all, he's a bit of a rascal.

Throw in a few references to Usher and MAYBE Carly Rae Jepsen if they're brave enough, and that's the whole special. Even diehard Beliebers like Anne Frank know this.

