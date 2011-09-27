Commentary: Did the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame get it right with this year’s noms?

Is the boys” club otherwise known as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame about to shift to ladies” night?
This year”s potential class of 15, announced Sept. 27, includes five female or female-fronted acts, including first time nominees Joan Jett, Heart and Chaka Khan (as leader of Rufus), and returnees Donna Summer and Laura Nyro.
If three of the women make the final cut, it will mark the first time more than two female acts have been inducted in the same year.
For trivia buffs, the first woman inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was Aretha Franklin, in 1987. There have been some years when no women have been among the final five, and a handful of years when more than one female has been inducted, especially if one includes acts who aren”t led by a woman, but have a female member like the Talking Heads. Counting only solo female acts, like Joni Mitchell, or female-fronted bands, like Blondie, 20 of the 125 acts inducted over the past 25 years are women.
Joining the above nominees for possible membership into the class of 2012 are Beastie Boys, The Cure, Donovan, Eric B. and Rakim, Guns N” Roses, Freddie King, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Small Faces/The Faces, The Spinners and War.
So who are the sure bets this year? Unlike last year where there was little doubt that Tom Waits and Dr. John would make it in, this year”s class is a little harder to gauge although we”d say Joan Jett is the closest thing this year has to a shoo-in.
Who are the long shots? There still seems to be some resistance to including acts associated with the disco era in what is call a “Rock and Roll Hall.” That can be attributed to the age of many of the voting members, who spent the late ’70s spewing vitriol about the disco movement so it may take some more time for members to wrap their heads around inducting seminal artists as Summer (or past nominee Chic).
Oddly, the Hall has no such issues with R&B artists, in part because many of the pioneering doo wop groups from the ’50s who are already in were seen as building blocks for rock and roll. That could bode well for late blues artist Freddie King, who is seen as a major influence on acts like Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton.
Here are our very short assessments of each act”s chances.
Beastie Boys: Holdovers from last year, their chances are better this time around in an overall weaker field. Their pioneering status is undeniable. Chances: 60%
The Cure: It”s impossible to think of what was happening in music in the mid-’80s and not include Robert Smith and his band in terms of blazing a path and introducing goth rock into the mainstream. Chances: 75%
Donovan: He”s going to have to be mellow yellow and wait another year. Chances: 50%
Eric B. and Rakim: Considered by many to be the most influential DJ/MC combination in hip hop, but will there be some voters who feel their use of samples should take away from their own massive creativity? Chances: 75%
Guns N” Roses: They came out of the Sunset Strip hair band scene and quickly transcended the genre. Part of me wants to see them get in just to see which original members Axl Rose would include and if a brawl would break out when they accepted their award, but they aren”t likely to get in this time around. Chances: 30%
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts: She loves rock and roll and rock and roll loves her. She”s seen as a true believer. Chances: 95%
Heart: Like Jett, Ann and Nancy Wilson are pioneers. They were among the first women to rock as hard as their male counterparts. They were literally sisters doing it for themselves. Additionally, they are godmothers of the music movement in Seattle and their influence in that scene can”t be overstated. Still, it”s going to be a tough sell this year. Chances: 75%
Freddie King: For the reasons stated above, as well as the fact that fellow electric guitar king B.B. King is already in (although Albert King is not), Freddie”s got a good chance. Chances: 75%
Laura Nyro: She”s been on the ballot before. Even though she”s going in here as a performer, her greater strength was as a songwriter. On that ability, she”s undeniable, but she”s a tough sell when you hold her up as a performing artist with the long list before her. Chances: 45%
Red Hot Chili Peppers: Another act who”s returning for another try. They will definitely make it eventually, but not this year. Chances: 25%
Rufus and Chaka Khan: A pioneering funk band who has never really gotten its due for its innovation. Chances: 50%
The Small Faces/The Faces: There aren”t that many artists left from the ’60s still to honor. The voters love honoring their ’60s British bands almost as much as they love paying tribute to their ’50s R&B acts. Chances: 90%
The Spinners: Not as influential as The Temptations or Four Tops, both of whom are already in, but very significant in the time line of deserving R&B groups, but not this year. Chances: 30%
Donna Summer: Of course she deserves to be in and the voters had last year to warm up to the idea. It”s still a tough row to how with many of the disco haters, but we like her chances this year. Chances 75%
War: Extremely important not just musically, but as a funk rock band that was truly inclusive in terms of ethnicity. Chances: 60%
While this is a good class, there is a long list of deserving artists who can”t manage to get on the ballot, or, as in the case of Kiss, actually get into the hall. Members of the “still waiting” club include: Hall & Oates, Todd Rundgren, Rush, Roxy Music, Iron Maiden, Kiss, Electric Light Orchestra and the Doobie Bros.
In order to be eligible, an artist must have released his or her first single or album at least 25 years ago. The final ballot goes to more then 500 music industry executives and journalists. The class of 2012 will be inducted in a ceremony held at the Hall of Fame in Cleveland, April 14, 2012.
Who do you want to see get in this year?
How do you have 11 acts with a 50% or better chance of getting in this year? They usually only pick 5-6 not counting the early influence/non-musician/sidemen categories.
Joan Jett at 95% is way too high. Probably more like 25%. I think her nomination will actually lead to the voters putting Heart in this year. Will be shocking if she goes in before they do.
Jett should totally get in before Heart. Much more influential.
Chris– I was judging each act on its merits against the others, not looking at the total number, hence the fuzzy math… but I get your point. And yes, it is only five acts. They used to put in more in the early years and then realized they’d run out of viable candidates too soon. Both Heart and Joan Jett are deserving, but if only one can go in this year, I think it will be Jett. Not sure voters are ready to forgive Heart for “All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You” yet. Heck, I ADORE Heart and I have barely forgiven them for that piece of dreck.
@ Melinda: One could argue that they’ve (mostly) run out of viable candidates already. Plenty of long-standing omissions/snubs (I mentioned a few below), but lists of nominees are getting weaker and weaker with each year.
At the very least, all the rap/disco nominees seem out of place. I’m not sure where to draw the line… Great blues artists have a direct lineage to rock and deserve to be in. The great R&B acts of the 50’s and 60’s (and even into the 70’s) are deserving too. Some reggae (Bob Marley) and country (Johnny Cash) artists make sense as they crossed over to rock audiences and wielded influence… But the rappers, disco acts, and most of the more modern R&B singers (not to mention pop acts like ABBA) just don’t seem to fit or cross over.
RUSH
Rush? Pixies? But they put guns n roses on the list. What a farce.
Yep, Rush.
Thin Lizzy!!!
The story with Rush is that the president of the R&R HOF has stated, numerous times, that as long as he is alive Rush will never get on the ballot or get in. He has a hard on for Rush and no one knows why. As long as Rush, Iron Maiden, and Kiss are not in the HOF, this place should be considered a joke.
Wouldn’t a “hard on” for Rush mean he really, really likes them?
Indeed it does. Get your idioms straight, Bluenote13.
Kiss? Kiss are just a bunch of men with make up on. I would never consider them to be rock n roll. If anything they were pop rock. I understand people like them, but personally I thought they sucked.
I think the pres of the R&R HOF has a general hatred of prog rock. In addition to Rush, Yes has yet to be nominated. The Chili Peppers are deserving some day, but not before the major prog rockers get nominated.
I’d give Heart an equal to or greater percentage than Joan Jett, but that’s just me.
Freddie King is probably the most deserving… Pretty much every great guitarist in the Hall, living or dead, was influenced by him. Amazing that both he and Albert King aren’t in yet.
Also amazing that one of those King disciples — Stevie Ray Vaughan — isn’t in yet either. Likewise, I’m really surprised that Joe Cocker, Peter Gabriel (as a solo artist) and Warren Zevon aren’t in there yet.
On the whole, this year’s group of nominees is incredibly weak. Laura Nyro deserves in for her songwriting, and I guess a case can be made for the Chili Peppers and Cure, but neither one stands out (to me) as being a truly classic band. At the very least, it’s too early for either band.
G&R is a joke and they definitely don’t deserve to get in… Slash has talent, but Axl Rose is an untalented d-bag.
And what’s with all the rap and disco? More than anything, that’s what’s turning the Rock HOF into a joke. Even you wanted to allow a small handful bigger rap acts (Run-DMC, Public Enemy), who the hell are Eric B & Rakim?
Heart probably gets in because of their chart success and being one of the few major female-led bands. Joan Jett seems a stretch, but maybe. Donovan might, but even though he had a few great songs a lot of them have aged badly and he was such a Dylan wanna-be.
I don’t get the two-fer Small Faces/Faces thing. They’re borderline, but the Rod Stewart/Ron Wood Faces are probably worthy.
I’ve spoken to a lot of people who work on the production of the induction ceremony and it’s one of the worst kept secrets that the selection process is a farce. Who will show up, who will create the most buzz, who’s a personal friend all carry as much, if not more weight, than the artist’s merits. And year after year I ask myself why it bothers me so much that certain acts don’t get the consideration they deserve (haven’t come up with an answer for that one yet). Stevie Ray Vaughan and Los Lobos are at the top of my personal list but there are so many others that should be in by now. And while I’m not a fan personally, I was very surprised that Bon Jovi didn’t get in last year and didn’t even get nominated this year. I really believe the only reason Guns N’ Roses are even being considered is for all the conversation a possible reunion is creating.
Andy, Los Lobos is another great band that deserves to get in. In fact, I think that, for the last three decades they’ve been one of the best bands on the planet.
Not a ton of commercial success, no, but they’ve had some. And they’ve been a very influential, highly regarded band.
Given the list of nominees, I’m surprised that Bon Jovi isn’t in there either. I don’t care of them at all, but given their inexplicable longevity and success it’s a shocker they haven’t been included yet.
Induct Hall & Oates before one of these guys dies. come on already!!!
I’m sorry but Joan Jet by herself should not even be considered for a nomination. The Runaways are way more influential and is the only way Jett should even be considered.
Ehaislar:
Excuse ME, but what the hell? Joan has been a huge influence all by herself. She has never given up, no matter how many people wanted her to. She’s been doing what she loves for over 30 years and she loves rock’n’roll.
I love all the debate. Everyone that you guys have mentioned should have been nominated at least once before– some have, like Bon Jovi, who Andy notes was nominated last year , but didn’t make the cut this year.
If this is the ROCK & ROLL hall of fame, Guns ‘n’ Roses should be in and acts like Donna Summer, the Cure, Eric B. and Rakim, etc. should not be elibible.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will never get it right. The fact that bands like Rush, Deep Purple, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, and KISS aren’t inducted is one thing. Yet, bands like Big Star and the New York Dolls don’t even get mentioned is insulting.
Plus, it’s run by a bunch of old farts who really don’t know anything about music with the exception of Lenny Kaye. Yet, I can’t take it seriously at all. As much as I would love for the Cure to be inducted. I would’ve rather have bands like Joy Division/New Order, the Buzzcocks, Public Image Ltd., Bauhaus, Wire, Gang of Four, and Siouxsie & the Banshees inducted before the Cure.
I gotta say, I think you’re generally right on here, Melinda, but I do think GN’R have much better than a 30% chance. Two reasons. One, they’re the only name on the list that has been (and for a multi-year stretch) been the biggest band on the planet. Two, the rock hall has been known to make choices based on how it will impact the induction ceremony. There is no name on that list that would get more people to tune in (if only out of the same curiosity mentioned above). Those two together make me think it’s much more likely we see some assortment of former and present members of GN’R onstage next year.
I hope you are right about The Small Faces’ chances. They were a pivotal band, the original mods, and had a huge impact on the British music scene at the time – and on into the future. Just Listen to ‘You Need Loving’ to see how Robert Plant got his sound. Keith Richards, Jimmy Page, David Bowie, Ozzy Osbourne, Dan Baird, Paul Weller and many, many more were fans and/or were influenced by them. Isn’t influence supposed to be the biggest criterion?
Screw this sham outfit-No Guess Who , Chubby Checker, Three Dog Night, Moody Blues Herman’s Hermits, Monkees and the list goes on Fugggggg Hughhhhhhh
GNR / BEASTIE BOYS / RHCP. GNR definitely the most influential band of the 80’s and got inducted on their first year. Awesome.