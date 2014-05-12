‘Community’s’ Dan Harmon will likely ‘heat up’ about the cancelled series’ future

“Community” fans' dream of “six seasons and a movie” came to an end on Friday when NBC announced that the resurrected cult show's cancellation, and creator Dan Harmon has finally opened up about the future.

Harmon took to his Tumblr to address the prospects of a sixth season airing elsewhere, while also noting that he understood fans' perceived “frustration” at his initial silence after the news arrived.

“When Sony called me on Friday with the news, there was brief discussion at the end of the call about the concept of the show living elsewhere, and I was definitely in the 'eh' column,” he explains, noting that his seemingly blase attitude will likely change.

“It doesn”t matter right now WHY I”d be lukewarm or if my reasons would be valid, what matters is, I won”t be lukewarm,” he added. “I”ll heat up. I said 'eh' on a Friday afternoon, I will change it to a 'sure, let”s talk' on Monday morning and Sony can do their thing. I”m not going to be the guy that recancels cancelled 'Community.'”

Harmon is clearly keeping his expectations in check, and die-hard fans, he continues, should follow suit. “I”m scared to tell you how little a difference I think my enthusiasm will make,” he admits. “I know fandom, when it gets this deep for this long, becomes almost religious, including the urge to stone the less than faithful,” he continued. “But there are lots of reasons a 'Community' resurrection could be difficult. So be prepared for that.”

For now, Harmon says, “I honestly think you can totally sit back and relax for this chapter…,” adding that comedy fans should make sure to watch other acclaimed shows such as “New Girl” “Parks and Recreation,” “Brooklyn 99,” “Eagleheart” and “Portlandia.”

Harmon closes his post with, “Ninety seven episodes. Over eighty pretty good ones. Mission accomplished.”

Read the full post here.