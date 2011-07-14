â€˜Community,â€™ Neil Patrick Harris get snubbed by Emmy Awards

Â

While the announcement of Emmy nominations is usually a cause for celebration, there’s always a dark cloud of suckage in the otherwise merry occasion. For the overlooked and underappreciated, it’s a morning worth sleeping through. Or maybe it’s still cause to rise early â€“ to find a new agent.

Sandra Oh, â€œGrey’s Anatomyâ€ for Best Supporting Actress

Though after seven seasons â€œGrey’sâ€ has been losing steam, it seemed like a good bet that Oh, a four-time nominee for her work on the show, was a good candidate for another nod. With her character suffering post traumatic stress disorder and briefly quitting surgery following a hospital shooting, she had plenty of dark, scary places to go. But it’s a no for Oh. Oh come on, like you could pass that one up.

Michael Pitt, â€œBoardwalk Empire,â€ Best Supporting Actor

As the ambitious war veteran and Al Capone cohort, indie-film vet gave one of those restrained, intense performances that usually gets noticed. â€œBoardwalk Empireâ€ certainly didn’t get overlooked with 18 nods.

Aubrey Plaza, â€œParks and Recreation,â€ Best Supporting Actress

While Jane Krakowski nabs her third nod for the funny but one-note Jenna Maroney, the supporting cast of â€œParks and Recreationâ€ (Aubrey Plaza included) was overlooked. Plaza’s deadpan delivery may have been too deadpan for the Academy, but it seems odd that only Amy Poehler would get a nod when the show itself is nominated for Best Comedy. This isn’t â€œThe Amy Poehler Show,â€ people!

Neil Patrick Harris, â€œHow I Met Your Mother,â€ Best Supporting Actor (and a whole lot of other people)

This category may be the one most crowded with oversights. Neil Patrick Harris, who has wowed us with his turns on â€œGleeâ€ (for which he won an Emmy) and hosting the Tonys (for which he won an Emmy) was nominated last year â€œHIMYM.â€ While the show is uneven at bet, Harris makes it worth watching. Also distressing was the absence of â€œCommunityâ€ stars Donald Glover and Danny Pudi, whose characters have the best, most natural bromance on television. Nick Offerman of â€œParks and Recreationâ€ was also overlooked, despite his ability to steal scenes with just his moustache.

Emmy Rossum, â€œShameless,â€ Lead Actress, Drama

Perhaps the inclusion of Kathy Bates (always great, but this time great on the corny â€œHarry’s Lawâ€) makes the lack of attention for Rossum’s unglamorous turn as the daughter of an alcoholic (William H. Macy) all the more disappointing. Also passed over: Kyra Sedgwick for â€œThe Closer.â€ Though she won last year, another nod might have been a nice send-off for the show.

Gabriel Byrne, â€œIn Treatment,â€ Lead Actor, Drama

As a therapist with problems, Gabriel Byrne is always worth watching â€“ unless, apparently, you’re an Emmy voter.

Toni Collette, â€œThe United States of Tara,â€ Lead Actress, Comedy

Though she won in the category and got a nod last year, apparently Toni Collette (and her turn as a woman with multiple personalities) has lost its appeal. But none of us will have the show to kick around any more, as it’s another TV casualty.

Rob Lowe, â€œParks and Recreation,â€ Lead Actor, Comedy

Though Rob Lowe made an Alec Baldwin-worthy turn by leaping from drama (â€œWest Wingâ€) to comedy, apparently it wasn’t enough to impress voters.

â€œJustified,â€ Outstanding Drama

While Timothy Olyphant was recognized for his turn as an old-school U.S. marshal, it wasn’t enough to get the Academy interested in the series he stars in, â€œJustified.â€

â€œCommunityâ€ and â€œLouie,â€ Outstanding Comedy

Two of the most genre-busting comedies on TV, â€œCommunityâ€ and â€œLouieâ€ failed to make the cut. Though â€œLouieâ€ did earn a nod for its star, Louis C.K., his naturalistic acting isn’t really what makes the show so compelling â€“ it’s the show’s dark, sometimes poignant look at life after divorce. And that â€œCommunity,â€ which redefines meta and turns the sitcom on its ear, would be passed over so completely is just wrong, plain and simple.

