â€˜Community,â€™ Neil Patrick Harris get snubbed by Emmy Awards

While the announcement of Emmy nominations is usually a cause for celebration, there’s always a dark cloud of suckage in the otherwise merry occasion. For the overlooked and underappreciated, it’s a morning worth sleeping through. Or maybe it’s still cause to rise early â€“ to find a new agent.
Sandra Oh, â€œGrey’s Anatomyâ€ for Best Supporting Actress
Though after seven seasons â€œGrey’sâ€ has been losing steam, it seemed like a good bet that Oh, a four-time nominee for her work on the show, was a good candidate for another nod. With her character suffering post traumatic stress disorder and briefly quitting surgery following a hospital shooting, she had plenty of dark, scary places to go. But it’s a no for Oh. Oh come on, like you could pass that one up.
Michael Pitt, â€œBoardwalk Empire,â€ Best Supporting Actor
As the ambitious war veteran and Al Capone cohort, indie-film vet gave one of those restrained, intense performances that usually gets noticed. â€œBoardwalk Empireâ€ certainly didn’t get overlooked with 18 nods.
Aubrey Plaza, â€œParks and Recreation,â€ Best Supporting Actress
While Jane Krakowski nabs her third nod for the funny but one-note Jenna Maroney, the supporting cast of â€œParks and Recreationâ€ (Aubrey Plaza included) was overlooked. Plaza’s deadpan delivery may have been too deadpan for the Academy, but it seems odd that only Amy Poehler would get a nod when the show itself is nominated for Best Comedy. This isn’t â€œThe Amy Poehler Show,â€ people!
Neil Patrick Harris, â€œHow I Met Your Mother,â€ Best Supporting Actor (and a whole lot of other people)
This category may be the one most crowded with oversights. Neil Patrick Harris, who has wowed us with his turns on â€œGleeâ€ (for which he won an Emmy) and hosting the Tonys (for which he won an Emmy) was nominated last year â€œHIMYM.â€ While the show is uneven at bet, Harris makes it worth watching. Also distressing was the absence of â€œCommunityâ€ stars Donald Glover and Danny Pudi, whose characters have the best, most natural bromance on television. Nick Offerman of â€œParks and Recreationâ€ was also overlooked, despite his ability to steal scenes with just his moustache.
Emmy Rossum, â€œShameless,â€ Lead Actress, Drama
Perhaps the inclusion of Kathy Bates (always great, but this time great on the corny â€œHarry’s Lawâ€) makes the lack of attention for Rossum’s unglamorous turn as the daughter of an alcoholic (William H. Macy) all the more disappointing. Also passed over: Kyra Sedgwick for â€œThe Closer.â€ Though she won last year, another nod might have been a nice send-off for the show.
Gabriel Byrne, â€œIn Treatment,â€ Lead Actor, Drama
As a therapist with problems, Gabriel Byrne is always worth watching â€“ unless, apparently, you’re an Emmy voter.
Toni Collette, â€œThe United States of Tara,â€ Lead Actress, Comedy
Though she won in the category and got a nod last year, apparently Toni Collette (and her turn as a woman with multiple personalities) has lost its appeal. But none of us will have the show to kick around any more, as it’s another TV casualty.
Rob Lowe, â€œParks and Recreation,â€ Lead Actor, Comedy
Though Rob Lowe made an Alec Baldwin-worthy turn by leaping from drama (â€œWest Wingâ€) to comedy, apparently it wasn’t enough to impress voters.
â€œJustified,â€ Outstanding Drama
While Timothy Olyphant was recognized for his turn as an old-school U.S. marshal, it wasn’t enough to get the Academy interested in the series he stars in, â€œJustified.â€
â€œCommunityâ€ and â€œLouie,â€ Outstanding Comedy
Two of the most genre-busting comedies on TV, â€œCommunityâ€ and â€œLouieâ€ failed to make the cut. Though â€œLouieâ€ did earn a nod for its star, Louis C.K., his naturalistic acting isn’t really what makes the show so compelling â€“ it’s the show’s dark, sometimes poignant look at life after divorce. And that â€œCommunity,â€ which redefines meta and turns the sitcom on its ear, would be passed over so completely is just wrong, plain and simple.
I think when you compile a list like this you ought to reveal who you think should not have received noms in place of those snubbed.
How about the snub of Yvonne Strahovski for supporting Actress for Chuck. She was sooo great in Phase Three episode, that alone should have been enough for a nod.
How about the snub of Yvonne Strahovski for supporting Actress for Chuck. She was sooo great in Phase Three episode, that alone should have been enough for a nod.
When will the Emmys acknowledge Community?! How could they possibly ignore it and it’s sheer and utter awesomeness!
(I guess that’ll be the eternal counterpart to “How can my own family ignore the fact that it’s better than Big Bang Theory!”, which to be honest I would have never have imagined possible myself before the first time I watched it)
Community getting ZERO Emmy nods is so, so wrong. Specially in a year that recognized shows that don’t get a lot of ratings.
Neil Patrick Harris is horrendously overrrated.