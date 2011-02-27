Complete list of the 2011 Academy Awards winners

The winners at this year’s 83rd Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles.
Achievement in art direction
- *WINNER* “Alice in Wonderland” (Walt Disney), Production Design: Robert Stromberg, Set Decoration: Karen O”Hara
- “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1” (Warner Bros.), Production Design: Stuart Craig, Set Decoration: Stephenie McMillan
- “Inception” (Warner Bros.), Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas, Set Decoration: Larry Dias and Doug Mowat
- “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company), Production Design: Eve Stewart, Set Decoration: Judy Farr
- “True Grit” (Paramount), Production Design: Jess Gonchor, Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
Achievement in cinematography
- “Black Swan” (Fox Searchlight), Matthew Libatique
- *WINNER* “Inception” (Warner Bros.), Wally Pfister
- “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company), Danny Cohen
- “The Social Network” (Sony Pictures Releasing), Jeff Cronenweth
- “True Grit” (Paramount), Roger Deakins
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
- Amy Adams in “The Fighter” (Paramount)
- Helena Bonham Carter in “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company)
- *WINNER* Melissa Leo in “The Fighter” (Paramount)
- Hailee Steinfeld in “True Grit”(Paramount)
- Jacki Weaver in “Animal Kingdom” (Sony Pictures Classics)
Best animated feature film of the year
- “How to Train Your Dragon” (Paramount), Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois
- “The Illusionist” (Sony Pictures Classics), Sylvain Chomet
- *WINNER* “Toy Story 3” (Walt Disney), Lee Unkrich
Best animated short film
- “Day & Night” (Walt Disney), A Pixar Animation Studios Production, Teddy Newton
- “The Gruffalo”, A Magic Light Pictures Production, Jakob Schuh and Max Lang
- “Let”s Pollute”, A Geefwee Boedoe Production, Geefwee Boedoe
- *WINNER* “The Lost Thing”, (Nick Batzias for Madman Entertainment), A Passion Pictures Australia Production, Shaun Tan and Andrew Ruhemann
- “Madagascar, carnet de voyage (Madagascar, a Journey Diary)”, A Sacrebleu Production, Bastien Dubois
Adapted screenplay
- “127 Hours” (Fox Searchlight), Screenplay by Danny Boyle & Simon Beaufoy
- *WINNER* “The Social Network” (Sony Pictures Releasing), Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin
- “Toy Story 3” (Walt Disney), Screenplay by Michael Arndt, Story by John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich
- “True Grit” (Paramount), Written for the screen by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
- “Winter”s Bone” (Roadside Attractions), Adapted for the screen by Debra Granik & Anne Rosellini
Original screenplay
- “Another Year” (Sony Pictures Classics), Written by Mike Leigh
- “The Fighter” (Paramount), Screenplay by Scott Silver and Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson, Story by Keith Dorrington & Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson
- “Inception” (Warner Bros.), Written by Christopher Nolan
- “The Kids Are All Right” (Focus Features), Written by Lisa Cholodenko & Stuart Blumberg
- *WINNER* “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company), Screenplay by David Seidler
Best foreign language film of the year
- “Biutiful” (Roadside Attractions), A Menage Atroz, Mod Producciones and Ikiru Films Production, Mexico
- “Dogtooth” (Kino International), A Boo Production, Greece
- *WINNER* “In a Better World” (Sony Pictures Classics), A Zentropa Production, Denmark
- “Incendies” (Sony Pictures Classics), A Micro-Scope Production, Canada
- “Outside the Law (Hors-la-loi)” (Cohen Media Group), A Tassili Films Production, Algeria
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
- *WINNER* Christian Bale in “The Fighter” (Paramount)
- John Hawkes in “Winter”s Bone” (Roadside Attractions)
- Jeremy Renner in “The Town” (Warner Bros.)
- Mark Ruffalo in “The Kids Are All Right” (Focus Features)
- Geoffrey Rush in “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company)
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)
- “How to Train Your Dragon” (Paramount), John Powell
- “Inception” (Warner Bros.), Hans Zimmer
- “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company), Alexandre Desplat
- “127 Hours” (Fox Searchlight), A.R. Rahman
- *WINNER* “The Social Network” (Sony Pictures Releasing), Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Achievement in sound editing
- *WINNER* “Inception” (Warner Bros.), Richard King
- “Toy Story 3” (Walt Disney), Tom Myers and Michael Silvers
- “Tron: Legacy” (Walt Disney), Gwendolyn Yates Whittle and Addison Teague
- “True Grit” (Paramount), Skip Lievsay and Craig Berkey
- “Unstoppable” (20th Century Fox), Mark P. Stoeckinger
Achievement in sound mixing
- *WINNER* “Inception” (Warner Bros.), Lora Hirschberg, Gary A. Rizzo and Ed Novick
- “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company), Paul Hamblin, Martin Jensen and John Midgley
- “Salt” (Sony Pictures Releasing), Jeffrey J. Haboush, Greg P. Russell, Scott Millan and William Sarokin
- “The Social Network” (Sony Pictures Releasing), Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick and Mark Weingarten
- “True Grit” (Paramount), Skip Lievsay, Craig Berkey, Greg Orloff and Peter F. Kurland
Achievement in costume design
- *WINNER* “Alice in Wonderland” (Walt Disney), Colleen Atwood
- “I Am Love” (Magnolia Pictures), Antonella Cannarozzi
- “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company), Jenny Beavan
- “The Tempest” (Miramax), Sandy Powell
- “True Grit” (Paramount), Mary Zophres
Achievement in makeup
- “Barney”s Version” (Sony Pictures Classics), Adrien Morot
- “The Way Back” (Newmarket Films in association with Wrekin Hill Entertainment and Image Entertainment), Edouard F. Henriques, Gregory Funk and Yolanda Toussieng
- *WINNER* “The Wolfman” (Universal), Rick Baker and Dave Elsey
Best documentary short subject
- “Killing in the Name”, A Moxie Firecracker Films Production, Nominees to be determined
- “Poster Girl”, A Portrayal Films Production, Nominees to be determined
- *WINNER* “Strangers No More”, A Simon & Goodman Picture Company Production, Karen Goodman and Kirk Simon
- “Sun Come Up”, A Sun Come Up Production, Jennifer Redfearn and Tim Metzger
- “The Warriors of Qiugang”, A Thomas Lennon Films Production, Ruby Yang and Thomas Lennon
Best live action short film
- “The Confession” (National Film and Television School), A National Film and Television School Production, Tanel Toom
- “The Crush” (Network Ireland Television), A Purdy Pictures Production, Michael Creagh
- *WINNER* “God of Love”, A Luke Matheny Production, Luke Matheny
- “Na Wewe” (Premium Films), A CUT! Production, Ivan Goldschmidt
- “Wish 143”, A Swing and Shift Films/Union Pictures Production, Ian Barnes and Samantha Waite
Best documentary feature
- “Exit through the Gift Shop” (Producers Distribution Agency), A Paranoid Pictures Production, Banksy and Jaimie D”Cruz
- “Gasland”, A Gasland Production, Josh Fox and Trish Adlesic
- *WINNER* “Inside Job” (Sony Pictures Classics), A Representational Pictures Production, Charles Ferguson and Audrey Marrs
- “Restrepo” (National Geographic Entertainment), An Outpost Films Production, Tim Hetherington and Sebastian Junger
- “Waste Land” (Arthouse Films), An Almega Projects Production, Lucy Walker and Angus Aynsley
Achievement in visual effects
- “Alice in Wonderland” (Walt Disney), Ken Ralston, David Schaub, Carey Villegas and Sean Phillips
- “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1” (Warner Bros.), Tim Burke, John Richardson, Christian Manz and Nicolas Aithadi
- “Hereafter” (Warner Bros.), Michael Owens, Bryan Grill, Stephan Trojanski and Joe Farrell
- *WINNER* “Inception” (Warner Bros.), Paul Franklin, Chris Corbould, Andrew Lockley and Peter Bebb
- “Iron Man 2” (Paramount and Marvel Entertainment, Distributed by Paramount), Janek Sirrs, Ben Snow, Ged Wright and Daniel Sudick
Achievement in film editing
- “Black Swan” (Fox Searchlight), Andrew Weisblum
- “The Fighter” (Paramount), Pamela Martin
- “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company), Tariq Anwar
- “127 Hours” (Fox Searchlight), Jon Harris
- *WINNER* “The Social Network” (Sony Pictures Releasing), Angus Wall and Kirk Baxter
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
- “Coming Home” from “Country Strong” (Sony Pictures Releasing (Screen Gems)), Music and Lyric by Tom Douglas, Troy Verges and Hillary Lindsey
- “I See the Light” from “Tangled” (Walt Disney), Music by Alan Menken, Lyric by Glenn Slater
- “If I Rise” from “127 Hours” (Fox Searchlight), Music by A.R. Rahman, Lyric by Dido and Rollo Armstrong
- *WINNER* “We Belong Together” from “Toy Story 3” (Walt Disney), Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
Achievement in directing
- “Black Swan” (Fox Searchlight), Darren Aronofsky
- “The Fighter” (Paramount), David O. Russell
- *WINNER* “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company), Tom Hooper
- “The Social Network” (Sony Pictures Releasing), David Fincher
- “True Grit” (Paramount), Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
Performance by an actress in a leading role
- Annette Bening in “The Kids Are All Right” (Focus Features)
- Nicole Kidman in “Rabbit Hole” (Lionsgate)
- Jennifer Lawrence in “Winter”s Bone” (Roadside Attractions)
- *WINNER* Natalie Portman in “Black Swan” (Fox Searchlight)
- Michelle Williams in “Blue Valentine” (The Weinstein Company)
Performance by an actor in a leading role
- Javier Bardem in “Biutiful” (Roadside Attractions)
- Jeff Bridges in “True Grit” (Paramount)
- Jesse Eisenberg in “The Social Network” (Sony Pictures Releasing)
- *WINNER* Colin Firth in “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company)
- James Franco in “127 Hours” (Fox Searchlight)
Best motion picture of the year
- “Black Swan” (Fox Searchlight), A Protozoa and Phoenix Pictures Production, Mike Medavoy, Brian Oliver and Scott Franklin, Producers
- “The Fighter” (Paramount), A Relativity Media Production, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Mark Wahlberg, Producers
- “Inception” (Warner Bros.), A Warner Bros. UK Services Production, Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers
- “The Kids Are All Right” (Focus Features), An Antidote Films, Mandalay Vision and Gilbert Films Production, Gary Gilbert, Jeffrey Levy-Hinte and Celine Rattray, Producers
- *WINNER* “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company), A See-Saw Films and Bedlam Production, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Gareth Unwin, Producers
- “127 Hours” (Fox Searchlight), An Hours Production, Christian Colson, Danny Boyle and John Smithson, Producers
- “The Social Network” (Sony Pictures Releasing), A Columbia Pictures Production, Scott Rudin, Dana Brunetti, Michael De Luca and Ceán Chaffin, Producers
- “Toy Story 3” (Walt Disney), A Pixar Production, Darla K. Anderson, Producer
- “True Grit” (Paramount), A Paramount Pictures Production, Scott Rudin, Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, Producers
- “Winter”s Bone” (Roadside Attractions), A Winter”s Bone Production, Anne Rosellini and Alix Madigan-Yorkin, Producers
