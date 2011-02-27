Complete list of the 2011 Academy Awards winners

The winners at this year’s 83rd Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles.

Achievement in art direction

*WINNER* “Alice in Wonderland” (Walt Disney), Production Design: Robert Stromberg, Set Decoration: Karen O”Hara

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1” (Warner Bros.), Production Design: Stuart Craig, Set Decoration: Stephenie McMillan

(Warner Bros.), Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas, Set Decoration: Larry Dias and Doug Mowat “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company), Production Design: Eve Stewart, Set Decoration: Judy Farr

(The Weinstein Company), Production Design: Eve Stewart, Set Decoration: Judy Farr “True Grit” (Paramount), Production Design: Jess Gonchor, Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh



Achievement in cinematography

“Black Swan” (Fox Searchlight), Matthew Libatique

“The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company), Danny Cohen

(Sony Pictures Releasing), Jeff Cronenweth “True Grit” (Paramount), Roger Deakins



Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Amy Adams in “The Fighter” (Paramount)

in “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company) *WINNER* Melissa Leo in “The Fighter” (Paramount)

Hailee Steinfeld in “True Grit”(Paramount)

in “True Grit”(Paramount) Jacki Weaver in “Animal Kingdom” (Sony Pictures Classics)



Best animated feature film of the year

“How to Train Your Dragon” (Paramount), Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois

(Sony Pictures Classics), Sylvain Chomet *WINNER* “Toy Story 3” (Walt Disney), Lee Unkrich





Best animated short film

“Day & Night” (Walt Disney), A Pixar Animation Studios Production, Teddy Newton

, A Geefwee Boedoe Production, Geefwee Boedoe *WINNER* “The Lost Thing”, (Nick Batzias for Madman Entertainment), A Passion Pictures Australia Production, Shaun Tan and Andrew Ruhemann

“Madagascar, carnet de voyage (Madagascar, a Journey Diary)”, A Sacrebleu Production, Bastien Dubois





Adapted screenplay

“127 Hours” (Fox Searchlight), Screenplay by Danny Boyle & Simon Beaufoy

“Toy Story 3” (Walt Disney), Screenplay by Michael Arndt, Story by John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich

(Paramount), Written for the screen by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen “Winter”s Bone” (Roadside Attractions), Adapted for the screen by Debra Granik & Anne Rosellini



Original screenplay

“Another Year” (Sony Pictures Classics), Written by Mike Leigh

(Focus Features), Written by Lisa Cholodenko & Stuart Blumberg *WINNER* “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company), Screenplay by David Seidler

Best foreign language film of the year

“Biutiful” (Roadside Attractions), A Menage Atroz, Mod Producciones and Ikiru Films Production, Mexico

(Kino International), A Boo Production, Greece *WINNER* “In a Better World” (Sony Pictures Classics), A Zentropa Production, Denmark

“Incendies” (Sony Pictures Classics), A Micro-Scope Production, Canada

(Sony Pictures Classics), A Micro-Scope Production, Canada “Outside the Law (Hors-la-loi)” (Cohen Media Group), A Tassili Films Production, Algeria



Performance by an actor in a supporting role

*WINNER* Christian Bale in “The Fighter” (Paramount)

John Hawkes in “Winter”s Bone” (Roadside Attractions)

in “The Kids Are All Right” (Focus Features) Geoffrey Rush in “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company)



Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

“How to Train Your Dragon” (Paramount), John Powell

(Fox Searchlight), A.R. Rahman *WINNER* “The Social Network” (Sony Pictures Releasing), Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross



Achievement in sound editing

*WINNER* “Inception” (Warner Bros.), Richard King

“Toy Story 3” (Walt Disney), Tom Myers and Michael Silvers

(Paramount), Skip Lievsay and Craig Berkey “Unstoppable” (20th Century Fox), Mark P. Stoeckinger



Achievement in sound mixing

*WINNER* “Inception” (Warner Bros.), Lora Hirschberg, Gary A. Rizzo and Ed Novick

“The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company), Paul Hamblin, Martin Jensen and John Midgley

(Sony Pictures Releasing), Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick and Mark Weingarten “True Grit” (Paramount), Skip Lievsay, Craig Berkey, Greg Orloff and Peter F. Kurland



Achievement in costume design

*WINNER* “Alice in Wonderland” (Walt Disney), Colleen Atwood

“I Am Love” (Magnolia Pictures), Antonella Cannarozzi

(Miramax), Sandy Powell “True Grit” (Paramount), Mary Zophres



Achievement in makeup

“Barney”s Version” (Sony Pictures Classics), Adrien Morot

(Newmarket Films in association with Wrekin Hill Entertainment and Image Entertainment), Edouard F. Henriques, Gregory Funk and Yolanda Toussieng *WINNER* “The Wolfman” (Universal), Rick Baker and Dave Elsey



Best documentary short subject

“Killing in the Name” , A Moxie Firecracker Films Production, Nominees to be determined

, A Portrayal Films Production, Nominees to be determined *WINNER* “Strangers No More”, A Simon & Goodman Picture Company Production, Karen Goodman and Kirk Simon

“Sun Come Up” , A Sun Come Up Production, Jennifer Redfearn and Tim Metzger

Best live action short film

“The Confession” (National Film and Television School), A National Film and Television School Production, Tanel Toom

(Network Ireland Television), A Purdy Pictures Production, Michael Creagh *WINNER* “God of Love”, A Luke Matheny Production, Luke Matheny

“Na Wewe” (Premium Films), A CUT! Production, Ivan Goldschmidt

(Premium Films), A CUT! Production, Ivan Goldschmidt “Wish 143”, A Swing and Shift Films/Union Pictures Production, Ian Barnes and Samantha Waite



Best documentary feature

“Exit through the Gift Shop” (Producers Distribution Agency), A Paranoid Pictures Production, Banksy and Jaimie D”Cruz

, A Gasland Production, Josh Fox and Trish Adlesic *WINNER* “Inside Job” (Sony Pictures Classics), A Representational Pictures Production, Charles Ferguson and Audrey Marrs

“Restrepo” (National Geographic Entertainment), An Outpost Films Production, Tim Hetherington and Sebastian Junger

(National Geographic Entertainment), An Outpost Films Production, Tim Hetherington and Sebastian Junger “Waste Land” (Arthouse Films), An Almega Projects Production, Lucy Walker and Angus Aynsley



Achievement in visual effects

“Alice in Wonderland” (Walt Disney), Ken Ralston, David Schaub, Carey Villegas and Sean Phillips

(Warner Bros.), Michael Owens, Bryan Grill, Stephan Trojanski and Joe Farrell *WINNER* “Inception” (Warner Bros.), Paul Franklin, Chris Corbould, Andrew Lockley and Peter Bebb

“Iron Man 2” (Paramount and Marvel Entertainment, Distributed by Paramount), Janek Sirrs, Ben Snow, Ged Wright and Daniel Sudick



Achievement in film editing

“Black Swan” (Fox Searchlight), Andrew Weisblum

(Fox Searchlight), Jon Harris *WINNER* “The Social Network” (Sony Pictures Releasing), Angus Wall and Kirk Baxter



Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“Coming Home” from “Country Strong” (Sony Pictures Releasing (Screen Gems)), Music and Lyric by Tom Douglas, Troy Verges and Hillary Lindsey

from “127 Hours” (Fox Searchlight), Music by A.R. Rahman, Lyric by Dido and Rollo Armstrong *WINNER* “We Belong Together” from “Toy Story 3” (Walt Disney), Music and Lyric by Randy Newman



Achievement in directing

“Black Swan” (Fox Searchlight), Darren Aronofsky

(Paramount), David O. Russell *WINNER* “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company), Tom Hooper

“The Social Network” (Sony Pictures Releasing), David Fincher

(Sony Pictures Releasing), David Fincher “True Grit” (Paramount), Joel Coen and Ethan Coen



Performance by an actress in a leading role

Annette Bening in “The Kids Are All Right” (Focus Features)

in “Winter”s Bone” (Roadside Attractions) *WINNER* Natalie Portman in “Black Swan” (Fox Searchlight)

Michelle Williams in “Blue Valentine” (The Weinstein Company)



Performance by an actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem in “Biutiful” (Roadside Attractions)

in “The Social Network” (Sony Pictures Releasing) *WINNER* Colin Firth in “The King”s Speech” (The Weinstein Company)

James Franco in “127 Hours” (Fox Searchlight)



Best motion picture of the year