Complete list of the 2011 Movie Awards Winners

The 2011 MTV Movie Awards were held at the Gibson Amphitheater in Universal City, CA on Sunday, June 5, 2011. The winners were as follows.

Best Movie: “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.”

Best Male Performance: Robert Pattinson, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.”

Best Female Performance: Kristen Stewart, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.”

Best Comedic Performance: Emma Stone, “Easy A.”

Best Breakout Star: Chloe Grace Moretz, “Kick-Ass.

Biggest Badass Star: Chloe Grace Moretz, “Kick-Ass.”

Best Villain: Tom Felton, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.”

Best Kiss: Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.”

Best Fight: Robert Pattinson vs. Bryce Dallas Howard and Xavier Samuel, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.”

Best Jaw Dropping Moment: Justin Bieber, “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.”

Best Line from a Movie: “I want to get chocolate wasted,” Alexys Nycole Sanchez, “Grown Ups.”

Best Scared-as-S–t Performance: Ellen Page, “Inception.”

