Complete list of winners at the 2012 Country Music Association Awards

#Toby Keith
11.02.12 6 years ago

Here are the winners of the 46th annual Country Music Association Awards presented Thursday night (Nov. 1) in Nashville:

Entertainer of the Year: Blake Shelton.
Album of the Year: “Chief,” Eric Church.
Song of the Year: “Over You,” Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.
Single of the Year: “Pontoon,” Little Big Town.
Male Vocalist of the Year: Blake Shelton.
Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert.
New Artist of the Year: Hunter Hayes.
Vocal Duo of the Year: Thompson Square.
Vocal Group of the Year: Little Big Town.
Musician of the Year: Mac McAnally.
Music Video of the Year: “Red Solo Cup,” Toby Keith.
Musical Event: “Feel like a Rock Star,” Kenny Chesney duet with Tim McGraw.

Check out HitFix’s live-blog of the 2012 CMA Awards here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Toby Keith
TAGSBLAKE SHELTONCMAcma awardscma awards 2012country musi association awardsERIC CHURCHHunter HayesKENNY CHESNEYLITTLE BIG TOWNMac McAnallyMIRANDA LAMBERTThompson SquareTIM MCGRAWToby Keith

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP