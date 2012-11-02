Complete list of winners at the 2012 Country Music Association Awards

Here are the winners of the 46th annual Country Music Association Awards presented Thursday night (Nov. 1) in Nashville:

Entertainer of the Year: Blake Shelton.

Album of the Year: “Chief,” Eric Church.

Song of the Year: “Over You,” Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.

Single of the Year: “Pontoon,” Little Big Town.

Male Vocalist of the Year: Blake Shelton.

Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert.

New Artist of the Year: Hunter Hayes.

Vocal Duo of the Year: Thompson Square.

Vocal Group of the Year: Little Big Town.

Musician of the Year: Mac McAnally.

Music Video of the Year: “Red Solo Cup,” Toby Keith.

Musical Event: “Feel like a Rock Star,” Kenny Chesney duet with Tim McGraw.

