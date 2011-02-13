Complete winners list of the 2011 BAFTA Orange Awards

The 2011 British Orange Film Awards were announced on Saturday evening in London and the big winner, as expected, was “The King’s Speech.”

The potential Oscar winner for best picture snagged seven statues including best picture, best British film (a rare double win), best actor (Colin Firth), best supporting actor (Geoffrey Rush), best supporting actress (Helena Bonham Carter), best original score (Alexandre Desplat) and best original screenplay (David Seidler). “Speech’s” biggest competitor, “The Social Network,” picked up three key awards: best director (David Fincher), best adapted screenplay (Aaron Sorkin) and best editing. “Inception” won three awards including best sound, best visual effects and best production design. “Alice in Wonderland” took home best make up and costumes. “True Grit” left with best cinematography while Natalie Portman won best actress for “Black Swan.”

“The Kids Are All Right” and “The Fighter” came away with no statues.

A complete list of all this year’s winners are as follows:

BEST FILM

BLACK SWAN – Mike Medavoy, Brian Oliver, Scott Franklin

INCEPTION – Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan



THE KING”S SPEECH – Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gareth Unwin – WINNER

THE SOCIAL NETWORK – Scott Rudin, Dana Brunetti, Michael De Luca, Céan Chaffin

TRUE GRIT – Scott Rudin, Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Lowdown: Losing both the editing and director trophies made this a little tense for the “Speech” team, but, as expected, the British Academy honored one of its own quality exports.

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

127 HOURS – Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy, Christian Colson, John Smithson

ANOTHER YEAR – Mike Leigh, Georgina Lowe

FOUR LIONS – Chris Morris, Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, Mark Herbert, Derrin Schlesinger

THE KING”S SPEECH – Tom Hooper, David Seidler, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gareth Unwin – WINNER

MADE IN DAGENHAM – Nigel Cole, William Ivory, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley

Lowdown: Shocker! No, not really. Although some would have suspected “Another Year” would have gotten the love here. The problem is “127” is seen as American, “Made in Dagenham” just isn’t up to snuff, “Four Lions” is too edgy and “Year” just wasn’t loved enough.







OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

THE ARBOR – Director, Producer – Clio Barnard, Tracy O”Riordan

EXIT THROUGH THE GIFT SHOP – Director, Producer – Banksy, Jaimie D”Cruz

FOUR LIONS – Director/Writer – Chris Morris – WINNER

MONSTERS – Director/Writer – Gareth Edwards

SKELETONS – Director/Writer – Nick Whitfield

Lowdown: This is something of a surprise as “Exit Through the Gift Shop” would have been the expected winner here. Still, nice coup for the flick that debuted at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival 2010. The awards force is strong in Park City these days.



DIRECTOR

127 HOURS – Danny Boyle

BLACK SWAN – Darren Aronofsky

INCEPTION – Christopher Nolan

THE KING”S SPEECH – Tom Hooper

THE SOCIAL NETWORK – David Fincher – WINNER

Lowdown: Unexpected. Perhaps Mr. Hooper is not as popular with his colleagues as we were led to believe?

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

BLACK SWAN – Mark Heyman, Andrés Heinz, John McLaughlin

THE FIGHTER – Scott Silver, Paul Tamasy, Eric Johnson

INCEPTION – Christopher Nolan

THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT – Lisa Cholodenko, Stuart Blumberg

THE KING”S SPEECH – David Seidler – WINNER



Lowdown: Expect the result at the Oscars as the 84-year-old Seidler is the feel good story of the season.

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

127 HOURS – Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy

THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO – Rasmus Heisterberg, Nikolaj Arcel

THE SOCIAL NETWORK – Aaron Sorkin – WINNER

TOY STORY 3 – Michael Arndt

TRUE GRIT – Joel Coen, Ethan Coen.



Lowdown: Little competition here. Might be different at the Oscars.



FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

BIUTIFUL – Alejandro González Iñárritu, Jon Kilik, Fernando Bovaira



THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO – Søren Stærmose, Niels Arden Oplev – WINNER

I AM LOVE – Luca Guadagnino, Francesco Melzi D”Eril, Marco Morabito, Massimiliano Violante

OF GODS AND MEN – Xavier Beauvois

THE SECRET IN THEIR EYES – Mariela Besuievsky, Juan José Campanella

Lowdown: Sort of a shocker, but it was a big, big hit in the U.K.

ANIMATED FILM

DESPICABLE ME – Chris Renaud, Pierre Coffin

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois

TOY STORY 3 – Lee Unkrich – WINNER

Lowdown: Shocker! Pixar wins again! Yawn.

LEADING ACTOR

JAVIER BARDEM – Biutiful

JEFF BRIDGES – True Grit

JESSE EISENBERG – The Social Network



COLIN FIRTH – The King”s Speech – WINNER

JAMES FRANCO – 127 Hours

Lowdown: The biggest lock of the night. Also, Firth’s second BAFTA in a row after winning for “A Single Man” last year.

LEADING ACTRESS

ANNETTE BENING – The Kids Are All Right

JULIANNE MOORE – The Kids Are All Right

NATALIE PORTMAN – Black Swan – WINNER

NOOMI RAPACE – The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

HAILEE STEINFELD – True Grit

Lowdown: She should be on her way to duplicating this feat at the Academy Awards.

SUPPORTING ACTOR

CHRISTIAN BALE – The Fighter

ANDREW GARFIELD – The Social Network

PETE POSTLETHWAITE – The Town

MARK RUFFALO – The Kids Are All Right



GEOFFREY RUSH – The King”s Speech – WINNER

Lowdown: In a battle of Aussie vs. Brit, Geoffrey Rush comes out on top over Bale. Considering the competition from expected Oscar winner Christian Bale, rising star Andrew Garfield and the love for the recently passed Pete Poslethwaite that’s impressive.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

AMY ADAMS – The Fighter

HELENA BONHAM CARTER – The King”s Speech – WINNER

BARBARA HERSHEY – Black Swan

LESLEY MANVILLE – Another Year

MIRANDA RICHARDSON – Made in Dagenham



Lowdown: We can’t blame Melissa Leo’s rogue Academy ads on this one as she wasn’t nominated. It “appears” the Brits just love “The King’s Speech.”

ORIGINAL MUSIC

127 HOURS – AR Rahman

ALICE IN WONDERLAND – Danny Elfman

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – John Powell

INCEPTION – Hans Zimmer

THE KING”S SPEECH – Alexandre Desplat – WINNER



CINEMATOGRAPHY

127 HOURS – Anthony Dod Mantle, Enrique Chediak

BLACK SWAN – Matthew Libatique

INCEPTION – Wally Pfister

THE KING”S SPEECH – Danny Cohen

TRUE GRIT – Roger Deakins – WINNER

Lowdown: Another surprise. Great win for Deakins, although money would have been on “King’s Speech” or “Inception.” Nice for “Grit” to get some Brit love.

EDITING

127 HOURS – Jon Harris

BLACK SWAN – Andrew Weisblum

INCEPTION – Lee Smith

THE KING”S SPEECH – Tariq Anwar

THE SOCIAL NETWORK – Angus Wall, Kirk Baxter – WINNER

Lowdown: Not necessarily a surprise, but a nice pick up for David Fincher’s drama.

PRODUCTION DESIGN



ALICE IN WONDERLAND – Robert Stromberg, Karen O”Hara

BLACK SWAN – Thérèse DePrez, Tora Peterson



INCEPTION – Guy Hendrix Dyas, Larry Dias, Doug Mowat – WINNER

THE KING”S SPEECH – Eve Stewart, Judy Farr

TRUE GRIT – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

Lowdown: As the announcer would say, “This is Guy Hendrix Dyas’ second nomination at the BAFTAs and his first win. He was previously nominated for ‘Elizabeth :The Golden Age’.”



COSTUME DESIGN

ALICE IN WONDERLAND – Colleen Atwood – WINNER

BLACK SWAN – Amy Westcott

THE KING”S SPEECH – Jenny Beavan

MADE IN DAGENHAM – Louise Stjernsward

TRUE GRIT – Mary Zophres

Lowdown: Atwood is a legend. Not surprising and, honestly, deserved.

SOUND

127 HOURS – Glenn Freemantle, Ian Tapp, Richard Pryke, Steven C Laneri, Douglas Cameron

BLACK SWAN – Ken Ishii, Craig Henighan, Dominick Tavella

INCEPTION – Richard King, Lora Hirschberg, Gary A Rizzo, Ed Novick – WINNER

THE KING”S SPEECH – John Midgley, Lee Walpole, Paul Hamblin

TRUE GRIT – Skip Lievsay, Craig Berkey, Greg Orloff, Peter F Kurland, Douglas Axtell

Lowdown: Deserved. Here’s hoping the team and their innovative work are rewarded at Oscar.



SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS



ALICE IN WONDERLAND – Nominees TBC

BLACK SWAN – Dan Schrecker

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 – Tim Burke, John Richardson, Nicolas Ait’Hadi, Christian Manz

INCEPTION – Chris Corbould, Paul Franklin, Andrew Lockley, Peter Bebb – WINNER

TOY STORY 3 – Nominees TBC

Lowdown: “Inception” is having quite a night in the below the line categories. This is a good sign for Oscar Sunday.



MAKE UP & HAIR



ALICE IN WONDERLAND – WINNER

BLACK SWAN – Judy Chin, Geordie Sheffer

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 – Amanda Knight, Lisa Tomblin

THE KING”S SPEECH – Frances Hannon

MADE IN DAGENHAM – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou



Lowdown: Amazingly, none of these films made the Oscar cut.

SHORT ANIMATION

THE EAGLEMAN STAG – Michael Please – WINNER

MATTER FISHER – David Prosser

THURSDAY – Matthias Hoegg

SHORT FILM

CONNECT – Samuel Abrahams, Beau Gordon

LIN – Piers Thompson, Simon Hessel

RITE – Michael Pearce, Ross McKenzie

TURNING – Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Alison Sterling, Kat Armour-Brown

UNTIL THE RIVER RUNS RED – Paul Wright, Poss Kondeatis – WINNER



ORANGE WEDNESDAYS RISING AWARD



GEMMA ARTERTON

ANDREW GARFIELD

TOM HARDY – WINNER

AARON JOHNSON

EMMA STONE

Lowdown: First real surprise of the night. Hardy would be an underdog here considering the online voting aspect to this award. Nice.