‘Con Air’ director Simon West wants sequel set in space

(CBR) In a perfect world, “Con Air 2” already exists. It once again stars Nicolas Cage as Cameron Poe and John Cusack as Vince Larkin, except this time, they battle an army of cyborg prisoners who have contracted Cyrus the Virus, all aboard a prison vessel floating toward Mars.

Sadly, we do not live in a perfect world. As such, “Con Air in Space” doesn”t exist. But Simon West shares that vision of perfection. Speaking with Screen Daily, the man behind “Con Air” and “The Expendables 2” talked about how he would only make a sequel to the 1997 action film if he could really push it outside of the box – outside of our planet, actually.

“There are always rumors about a 'Con Air 2,'” he said. “I would do it if it was completely turned on its head. 'Con Air' in space, for example – a studio version where they”re all robots or the convicts are reanimated as super-convicts, or where the good guys are bad guys and the bad guys are good guys. Something shocking. If it was clever writing it could work.”

It works in our hearts, Mr. West.

