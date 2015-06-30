Conan and Marshawn Lynch Make Beast Mode Dreams Come True

Conan and Marshawn Lynch have struck gold again–well… gold, green, red, orange, and purple. The enigmatic Seattle Seahawks tailback famous for his incomparably bone-crushing stiff-arms, media strategy, and Skittles obsession joined Conan for the first time since their landmark entry into the Clueless Gamer series featuring Mortal Combat X.

Another Classic Beast Mode move is his touchdown celebration which should be seen rather than described. Conan figured,”Why not get Skittles 'in' on the celebration?” Essentially, Lynch jumps into a 6'x6'x2.5' tank of Skittles. Taste the celebration.