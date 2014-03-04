Conan O’Brien to host 2014 MTV Movie Awards

Conan O'Brien has been announced as the host of this year's MTV Movie Awards, set to air Sunday, April 13. It will be the late night talk show's first stint hosting the show. He hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006.

“After eight years of intense negations, I am honored to announce I am hosting MTV's second most prestigious awards show,” O'Brien said.

Last year's big winners were Marvels “The Avengers,” which took home honors for Movie of the Year, Best Villain (Tom Hiddleston) and Best Fight. Oscar crossover came in the presence of films like Quentin Tarantino's “Django Unchained” (winner of Best WTF Moment) and David O. Russell's “Silver Linings Playbook (Best Male Performance, Best Female Performance and Best Kiss).

Nominations for this year's awards will be announced on Thursday. “Gravity” promises to boast the biggest crossover appeal from the prestige awards circuit.

Rebel Wilson hosted last year's show, which was up in ratings from the 2012 telecast.

