Conan’s opening ‘Walking Dead’ sketch tonight takes a hilarious dig at Season 2

For anyone who tore their hair out during that interminable “we need to find Sophia” stretch on Season 2 of the “Walking Dead,” the opening sketch from tonight’s episode of “Conan” – on which he’s got the entire Season 4.5 cast stopping by for an interview – is certain to be a delight for one very specific reason (look for it around the :53 mark). Aside from that, the bit actually replicates the look of the show pretty well, and it even features some dang impressive special makeup effects work. As for the climactic joke? Unless you’re Scarlett Johansson, you might actually be able to relate.

Follow RIOT on Twitter