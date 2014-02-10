Confirmed: Complete ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ shooting dates revealed

Almost no Bothan Spies were injured or killed bringing you this report.
At least, I hope that’s true. No one should get hurt over simply verifying some shooting dates, even on a film as highly anticipated as “Star Wars Episode VII: There’s Still Not A Title”.
Multiple sources now have confirmed for us that “Star Wars Episode VII” is set to start shooting mid-May and will run through September of this year, and most principal casting on the film is complete, with many announcements still to come. While Abrams had mentioned May during the TCA press tour and there had been speculation about the summer date, the full production schedule was finally confirmed for us.
If they wrap in September, that gives them over a year of post to build out the world that Abrams says he wants to make as close to the feel of the Original Trilogy as he possibly can. The thing that is most exciting to me about production dates is that extra added anticipation that we’ll have any time during those four months as we try to imagine what the cast and crew are doing at that particular moment. Is today the day they shoot that full-sized Millennium Falcon they’ve built? Is today whatever lightsaber battle you know Mark Hamill’s going to have to participate in? Are they shooting a scene with the ghost of Yoda today?
This goes back to my earliest thoughts as a film fan, those years between when I was seven and when I was ten, and between then and when I turned thirteen. Knowing that somewhere, there was a new “Star Wars” film being made, it simply made me almost permanently happy. It gave me permission to spend months dreaming about all the things that might happen.
What do we really know about the new film at this point? In terms of concrete verified fact? Very little. I hear pretty much everyone who could make a return will make a return. While I haven’t had it confirmed conclusively, I think that even includes Lando. Honestly, I am doing as little digging on this film as possible because I spent every single minute the prequels were in production soaked in spoilers, actively uncovering every bit of information I could, and I knew waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay too much about those films before they came out. That was my choice. That was my fault. I had waited 16 years for new “Star Wars” movies at that point, and I was basically insane at the thought that they were coming.
This time around, I’m sure I will hear things and see things, but I’m doing my best to wait. I want the box under the tree. I want to open it on Christmas morning. I’d like to be surprised. Right now, Lucasfilm’s full attention is on “Episode VII,” and while I’ve seen a number of outlets basically write off their coverage of this movie already, I think that’s crazy. I wouldn’t bet against this team. They all know what’s at stake here, and how much expectation there is on this moment. The prequels were a momentous occasion for “Star Wars” fans, but they were frustrating in so many ways that it’s hard to even get past the frustration to talk about what does or doesn’t work. The main thing that I think the audience struggled with, and more on a subconscious level than anything, was that they really wanted to be watching sequels, and there’s just nothing that can be done about that. What they really wanted was the continuation, not the backstory. And now, that’s what we’re getting, and if you think Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford aren’t actively involved in making sure that if they do this, there’s nothing “Holiday Special” about it. This is a chance to course correct in a way that few franchises ever can, and I love knowing I’ve got almost two years of that slow drip ahead.
Keep in mind, I’m saying this as a kid who was so bad at waiting for Christmas that one year my parents realized I had not only found my toys but opened them and played with them already, leading them to cancel Christmas essentially. Patience has never been my strong suit.
But starting about a week before my 44th birthday this year, I’ll be able to tell my little “Star Wars” fans that somewhere in the world, at that very moment, new “Star Wars” stories are coming to life in front of the camera, and they can pick up that manic excitement and get crazy and dream from now until we finally head back to that galaxy far, far away.
“Star Wars Episode VII” opens December 18, 2015.
I just hope the scripts are actually good. Drew there’s nothing to figure out as far as why people rejected the sequels. The terrible dialogue and wooden acting probably had something to do with it.
Ted, please look up the phrase “You were the chosen one” on Twitter.
Geez, people rejected the sequels already? Tell us more, time traveler!
Hi Ted.
And the Original trilogy didn’t have, ‘wooden acting with terrible dialogue?’
Star Wars fans are delusional. I will concede that the prequels certainly increased the woodenness/bad dialogue quotient, but not nearly to the degree that the OT fans would like to sell, in my opinion.
I believe that the fans rejected the prequels, not because of wooden acting or bad dialogue or Jar Jar or whatever. The prequels had flaws but they were actually pretty solid, especially considering what they were up against. The prequels really delivered a compelling story and should not have been disregarded by the fanboys, the way they were. They were also visually and detail rich with notable character development while mirroring the OT in their own way.
Anyways, the fans certainly were disappointed, but as Drew said, I too believe, their disappointment was more of a subconscious response to the reality that these were prequel stories, not following the characters that the fans had grown to love.
Hey Fastbak – curious what you meant by referencing the Episode 3 line…? Are you argiung that the film did have some good dialogue/acting?
At least could you tell us EU fans if any EU has survived… I think I speak for most of us when I say knowing the fate of basic details of the EU will allow us to enjoy epVII for what it is and not overreact for how it changes or retcons the EU.
I can tell you right now, that nothing in the EU is “canon” to Lucasfilm.
Only the films are canon.
Things that will probably survive are names: Jacen, Jaina, maybe, hopefully, Mara Jade.
But other than that, don’t expect Yhozong Vong, the Killicks, Chewy dying, or, (thank God) Darth Caedus or (unfortunately) Grand Admiral Thrawn or the Chiss.
None of that will survive.
Just think of them as DC Elseworld tales or Marvel What If.
What happens in these films will be canon, and you can either accept it, or hate it. Either way… it’s happening.
EU is gone this was a story a few weeks back.
[arstechnica.com]
Lando will be played by Tommy Lee Jones.
They have to start filming on May the 4rth. They have to. May the 4rth be with them.
Really excited to read you as this gets underway Drew, you are by far my favorite to keep up with when it comes to films like this..keep up the good work, I have high hopes for JJ Abrams, but I don’t plan on letting them get too high, because like you, I don’t want to get too crazy like I did back with the prequels
I told my four year-old yesterday, while watching ROTJ, that somewhere out there, people were thinking up new Star Wars movies that even *I* haven’t seen.
His reaction: “Whaaat!?” He was amazed to think that movies come from the minds of other people, and that maybe, just maybe, he could think one up himself.
I can’t wait to see a Star Wars movie in a theater with my son.
Drew, have you heard any more about post on Ep VII? Do they still plan to use practical effects in abundance?
They had better not recast any Original Trilogy roles. Those reports that Abrams was looking at Judi Dench to play Mon Mothma worry me.
At this point, with Mon Mothma being in her 80’s, why WOULDN’T you use Judi Dench?
It’s not like the actress who was Mon Mothma was actually important to any of the films before.
Come on, man.
Not that I have a mad-on for Judi Dench (Dench M fan 4 life) but the OG Mon Mothma is still running around at signing at Star Wars conventions! Cut the gal a break and use her again!
Kinda like when Ian McDirmid (sp) came back to play Palpatine.
Drew – what do you kids think about this? Also will there be a new Nerd 2.0 anytime soon?
Thanks for the scoop, Drew.
I gotta ask how do you square this
“Is today the day they shoot that full-sized Millennium Falcon they’ve built? Is today whatever lightsaber battle you know Mark Hamill’s going to have to participate in? Are they shooting a scene with the ghost of Yoda today?”
with your claim elsewhere that the creators are free to “dream big” this time?
I don’t want or expect story details from you, but I struggle to see how bringing back the old team and all the trimmings is any different from being hobbled by the EU, although the former is undeniably more appealing than the latter.
so Drew, your job is as movie reporter/reviewer with accesss to sources on film production and you are refusing to report Star Wars news so you can be surpised as a fan? Why even write this post?
Damn that means Cumberbatch can’t be part of it as he’s filming during those months.
Completely FALSE! Casting is far from complete and only a handful of actors have been cast.
[www.moviecastingcall.org]
Just because the shoot dates are set has nothing to do with the casting status.