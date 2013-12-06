Confirmed: Drew Goddard will be showrunner of Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’

(CBR) Marvel has confirmed earlier reports that Drew Goddard will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the Netflix’s “Daredevil” series, along writing and directing the first episode.

Goddard has worked extensively with “Avengers” film franchise writer/director Joss Whedon, on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel,” and 2012 film “The Cabin in the Woods,” Goddard’s directorial debut. His other writing credits include “World War Z,” “Lost” and “Cloverfield.”

The “Daredevil” series is set to debut exclusively on Netflix in 2015, the first of four 13-episode Marvel shows to run on the streaming service, along with “Jessica Jones,” “Iron Fist” and “Luke Cage.”

The four shows will then culminate in a Netflix “The Defenders” miniseries, billed as “a dream team of self-sacrificing, heroic characters.”

Goddard was first reported to be in “Daredevil” negotiations in mid-November, shortly after the initial Marvel/Netflix announcement.