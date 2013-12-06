Confirmed: Drew Goddard will be showrunner of Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’

#Daredevil #Netflix
and 12.06.13 5 years ago
(CBR) Marvel has confirmed earlier reports that Drew Goddard will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the Netflix’s “Daredevil” series, along writing and directing the first episode.

Goddard has worked extensively with “Avengers” film franchise writer/director Joss Whedon, on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel,” and 2012 film “The Cabin in the Woods,” Goddard’s directorial debut. His other writing credits include “World War Z,” “Lost” and “Cloverfield.”

The “Daredevil” series is set to debut exclusively on Netflix in 2015, the first of four 13-episode Marvel shows to run on the streaming service, along with “Jessica Jones,” “Iron Fist” and “Luke Cage.”

The four shows will then culminate in a Netflix “The Defenders” miniseries, billed as “a dream team of self-sacrificing, heroic characters.”

Goddard was first reported to be in “Daredevil” negotiations in mid-November, shortly after the initial Marvel/Netflix announcement.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daredevil#Netflix
TAGSDaredevildrew goddardMarvel ComicsMARVEL TVNETFLIX

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP