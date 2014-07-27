Confirmed: Evangeline Lilly and Corey Stoll join ‘Ant-Man’

(CBR) With its Hall H presentation getting under way at Comic-Con International, Marvel Studios has officially announced the roles of Evangeline Lilly and Corey Stole in “Ant-Man.” Lilly (“Lost,” “The Hobbit”), who's been long rumored for the film, was confirmed as Hope Van Dyne, daughter of Hank Pym. Marvel readers will of course recognize that last name as belonging to Janet Van Dyne, aka the Wasp, which will undoubtedly fuel speculation about the character's arc. Stoll (“House of Cards,” “The Strain”) will play the film's antagonist Darren Cross, aka Yellowjacket, who was Pym's mentee until their relationship soured.

One of Pym's many costumed identities from Marvel comics, Yellowjacket had been rumored as the possible villain for the past month.

“Corey brings depth to every role he plays,” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said in a statement. “As a major part of the Ant-Man ensemble, we all wanted an actor who could be both cunning and sympathetic, and help create a character as dynamic as Marvel's best antagonists.”

The two join the previously announced Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym in director Peyton Reed's “Ant-Man,” which opens July 17, 2015.