Confirmed: JJ Abrams sneaks a Klingon into MTV Movie Awards

In the last few days, I’ve been talking with a number of friends about “Prometheus,” written in part by Damon Lindelof, and the careful campaign of secrecy that Fox and the filmmakers mounted while it was in production.
Obviously, Lindelof has some experience with working on something that he wants to keep secret, what with his time on “Lost” and his experiences working with JJ Abrams. Right now, I’m enjoying the build-up to the still-untitled sequel to “Star Trek,” if for no other reason than it seems to be driving the Internet crazy.
Abrams, of course, is the king of playing games with the Internet while he’s in production on something, and so far, he’s played things very close to the vest on “Star Trek 2.” Close enough that people still are arguing about whether or not Benedict Cumberbatch is playing Khan in the film, and close enough that there’s still rampant speculation about whether or not he’s going to include Klingons in the film.
Thanks to Abrams himself, though, that no longer appears to be a question.
I missed his appearance on the MTV Movie Awards last night, but very soon after it aired, TrekMovie.com put up a piece in which they included the verrrrrry interesting image that you see attached to this story.
It seems that there was a Klingon on a monitor behind Abrams during his appearance, and TrekMovie started speculating about where the image came from and what it means.
HitFix can confirm that you are indeed looking at a new image from the sequel there, and that it is indeed a Klingon you’re looking at on the screen.
We asked our sources at the studio today to comment, and while they were reluctant to go on the record, they were careful to point out that the image wasn’t included in the clip by accident. It’s a fun way to tease the design, and if you look at that TrekMovie story, they also have an image from the 2009 film of a Klingon used in a deleted scene. Looks like they wear these striking metal helmets in this iteration of the “Star Trek” universe, and that this will be getting in on the action for the new film.
So what do you think? We’ve got confirmation that the most famous aliens aside from Vulcans in the “Star Trek” universe will be in the sequel. Are you happy to hear it?
The “Star Trek” sequel will be in theaters May 17, 2013.
Okay… so my theory is… if everything that happened BEFORE Kirk’s birth is still canon, and not split-off into this new, alternate universe, than the reason why the Klingons wear the helmets is to hide their shame, as they now appear human-like, with smooth foreheads.
So, I don’t believe we’ll see the movie / TNG version of Klingons, because they had yet to find a cure for the metagenic virus that removed their ridges.
Hopefully. Because that keeps in play with the idea that this universe is slightly different (Kirk is Captain at 25, not 30, etc), but not wholly different.
The helmets are a ridiculous cop-out between showing the original series versions and TNG iterations of Klingons. Pick a ridge/head design, commit to it, explain it if necessary, and move on. Helmets? Come on…
It makes sense.
They CAN’T do the ridges, because it’s already been established that the metagenic virus dissolved the ridges, and they don’t find a cure for it for another 15 years or so, regardless of “timeline.”
So, as the Klingons are a proud, warrior race, it only makes sense that they wear these helmets to hide their shame.
I thought the first film was an excellent remake and just a cool Science Fiction Adventure. This is coming from someone who is not the hugest Star Trek fan. I am happy the Klingons are showing up. This was a clever bit of advertising/hinting. If nothing else these people really know how to make someone want to see a movie. If the trailer for the second one is half as awesome as the first, I am totally on board.
[www.videodetective.com]
Looking forward to New Trek 2 – the first was an absolute blast.
What puzzles me is everyone (bar the die-hardest of die-hard old Trekkies) used to think so too, but more recently there’s been a backlash that’s come out of nowhere.
Same is true with the persons of Damon Lindelof and, to a lesser degree, JJ Abrams. These guys could do no wrong in the eyes of fandom, but now there is so much vitriol written in forums against them that I don’t understand.
To those who are on that bandwagon, either write a better screenplay yourselves or stop bagging these guys!
The worst of the Fanboys (most found in the AICN Talkbacks) will build up the new geek standard… and then tear it down, even more viciously than the joy with which they built it up.
It is an extremely hyperbolic variation of the “heroes are created to be destroyed” trope.
Also, to be honest, while JJ and Lindelof have done some great work, there are some who will never forgive them for “wasting their time” for six years with lost, or the way Alias ended, or for Felicity cutting her hair. ;-)
good points… although I think if they weren’t wasting their time watching six years of great television a.k.a. Lost, they would’ve been wasting their time some other and probably less exciting way!
As someone who isn’t on the Abrams and Lindelof bus, I think the greatest grievance the fan community (and I) have with these guys is this whole “Mystery Box” philosophy which they have perpetuated which has now become a staple in Hollywood (I hear it’s being taught in film classes).
Whether it’s Lost or Super 8, Abrams and Lindelof build the fan fervor and speculation to such a degree, that when the truth (or lack of the truth) is finally revealed, the audience can’t help but feel let down with the revelation.
A good example would be the (way too long) speculation about Benedict Cumberbach. Does it matter if we know he’s Khan or not? Why keep this a secret?
When you base your whole marketing strategy on the gradual distillation of information to whet fanboy appetites it seems like you have no confidence in your material.
WHY create the mystery, or refuse to divulge secrets, or actively try to keep secret your film?
Are you SERIOUSLY asking this question?
They do it because of the people who find joy in spoiling everything having to do with films months or years before they’re released.
The media and fanboys create the fervor, NOT the filmmakers.
The filmmakers are just trying to preserve the surprise of seeing the film unspoiled.
It’s not their fault you’ve built up the parts of the film you couldn’t ferret out from the interwebs into such an immense proportion that if Moses himself entered the theater and made it rain frogs you’d go, “Meh.”
Frakking fanboys. You pretty much ruin everything.
“To those who are on that bandwagon, either write a better screenplay yourselves or stop bagging these guys!”
I actually like these guys, but I hate this argument. I can’t install a telephone or make a computer, but I still have a right to get angry if it isn’t done properly. If someone isnt able to write a better screenplay they shouldnt expect to be happy with the product that they paid for? Rubbish.
That’s true if it’s a dodgy phone or in this case a dodgy movie… but if it’s a good phone or a good movie then why be so anti?
I am not saying these guys are above criticism, and fair criticism is fair game. But reducing them to hacks is over the top. That was my point.
Ahhh, the self-styled Intellectual Ninja…
For someone who is obviously a fan of Abrams and Lindelof, you seem pretty blind to how they do business. They market their films solely on the “Mystery Box” mentality so their disciples can do the legwork and generate buzz for the film for them. And when they find that the big mystery of Super 8 is just a stupidly designed alien, the fanboys are pissed.
A great filmmaker doesn’t need to resort to parlor tricks to get people excited for their movie. Not Steven Spielberg. Not George Lucas. Not Ridley Scott. Not James Cameron. Not Peter Jackson. Not even someone as recent as Joss Whedon resort to these tactics. They let the film speak for itself.
And I’m obviously not a fanboy, dickhead. The whole point of my argument was that I could give a shit about Abrams and Lindelof and this was why.
By the way, anyone who says “frak” in a conversation is a douchbag.
Intellectual Ninja? More like Intellectual Retard.
Well I’m a Star Trek fan and I fell off the bandwagon as soon as I saw the last film. After seeing it a second time I liked it even less. In fact I would place it slightly above Star Trek V in my rankings of Star Trek films.
Abrams is not a good filmmaker and I’m highly suspicious of Lindelof as well. I will have a better opinion once I see Promethius. But based on what I’ve heard so far I am not expecting much.
I’ll buy that reasoning, goodhorse.
So what…are they gonna keep them helmeted throughout the entire film in some lame attempt to avoid the whole ridges or non-ridges argument. Seems kinda of cowardly to me if that is indeed the case.
If it took Abrams Star Trek to make you fall off the Star Trek bandwagon (and not the lackluster episodes of Voyager, the god-awful TNG films or the inert Star Trek: Enterprise) then your grip on said bandwagon is in question.
LLoved the last movie and super excited about the new one. The way they are filming these things is great! No need to be cynical boys…. Ever see the southpark when stan was diagnosed as being a cynical a-hole…. No fun. The world is definetly a better place with these movies:) can’t wait till may!