Contender Countdown: ‘127 Hours’ and ‘Winter’s Bone’ fight for the 10th slot

Before we tackled the best picture race leading up to Tuesday’s nominations, some final key thoughts on Sunday’s night’s Golden Globes.
The HFPA has a major public relations problem…again.
Over the past decade many members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association worked very hard to change the perception of the exclusive and quirky org. Ever since stories of actors such as Sharon Stone sending expensive watches to members to try and land a nomination had became known in the mainstream media, the HFPA had put in strict rules and seemed very intent on lessening the studio’s influence on the Golden Globes nominees and winners. Especially during a time when the Globes ratings were going upward and big brother, the Academy Awards, were falling. When the writer’s strike occurred in late 2007, awards season came to a grinding halt and the HFPA came up with an embarrassingly lame press conference show to try to salvage their lucrative contract with NBC. The fact they insisted on the presentation should have been the first sign things weren’t as kosher as they seemed. Then came new President Philip Berk, a gentleman who doesn’t seem to have a sense of humor and appears to want to have a swift temper instead. Berk was largely responsible for the ouster of the Michael Russell Group, a publicity firm that had been the HFPA’s biggest ally for two decades. You can learn about the gory details here, but the resulting lawsuit filed over the past week accused the organization of participating in payola (uh oh). Even if it can’t be proven in court, it’s damning in the court of public opinion, the media and the industry. Worse, those charges came just a month after the HFPA picked some of their most ludicrous and star-[expletive] nominations in years in the comedy or musical categories (“The Tourist,” “Red”) and has eyebrow raising nods for Scott Caan and Piper Perabo on the television side. And you know things aren’t going well when your Cecil B. DeMille winner, Robert De Niro, is ripping your organization in his acceptance speech. The HFPA now have a whole year to try and turn things around. Good luck with that fellas.
Ricky Gervais is a funny guy, but went to far as Golden Globes host.
Listen, I’m a big fan of Gervais’ work as a whole. He’s a very talented and funny guy who has worked his butt off to get where he is today. In his second go around as Golden Globes host, however, he just went to far. Now, mocking the HFPA is one thing and most people in the room didn’t mind (except for the members of course), but attacking some of Hollywood’s biggest names like it was a Comedy Central Roast special raised more than eyebrows. Gervais insisted in his blog on Tuesday that everything was fine with him and Tim Allen and Tom Hanks, etc.. That may be true in some respect, but when Robert Downey, Jr., a man who is probably the one of the most self-deprecating actors in the business, intentionally remarks about how “mean spirited” and “vicious” the show seems, Gervais should have realized something was up and changed his strategy. Hollywood will always be open to poking fun at itself, it’s “show” business after all, but the point of being an awards show host is not to turn it into a roast. There is a big difference between the two. Someday, I think Gervais might realize that — or maybe not.
Now, on to more important thing. Namely, Oscar.
Suffice to say, there is actually some drama left surrounding the ten nominees for best picture. At this point, eight are locked. But the remaining two slots appear to be down to three films: “The Town,” “Winter’s Bone” and “127 Hours.” Out of the three “The Town” seems the most secure, but hasn’t received the critical acclaim or multiple guild nominations as “Winter’s Bone” or “127.” However, when you speak to Oscar voters they even think it’s in which is a pretty good sign. As for the other two? It’s just too close to call, but that early mailing of “Winter’s Bone’s” screener might just be the difference in who makes the cut or not. Of course, a wildcard such as “The Ghost Writer” or “How To Train Your Dragon” could always enter the fray, but that’s highly unlikely at this point.
With that in mind, here’s a rundown of the expected best picture nominees the Academy will announce bright, er, dark and early Tuesday morning (at least according to this pundit).
1. “The Social Network”
Riding high, but not a lock to win. Not yet anyway.
2. “The King’s Speech”
If “King’s” can pull off a PGA Awards win this Saturday, it’s a whole new ball game.
3 “True Grit”
Waiting in the wings, “Grit” just keeps on going at the box office and could end up well past $160 million by the time final ballots are due. If any picture is gonna upset “SN” or “Speech” we say it’s “Grit.”
4. “The Fighter”
Likely the SAG Awards best ensemble winner, but its still unclear if that is a sign it could be an upset contender or not. Not getting a BAFTA nod for best picture was a bit disconcerting for the “Fighter” camp.
5. “Inception”
Not sure what’s going on with Nolan’s masterwork. Expect a slew of nominations on Tuesday, but best picture? At the least, we’re hoping he can snag screenplay or a surprising directing win on Oscar night.
6. “Black Swan”
Darren Aronofsky’s thriller is going to receive a ton of nominations on Tuesday, but it’s just a bit too polarizing to win best picture. Could $100 million at the box office change voter’s perceptions?
7. “Toy Story 3”
Disney tried, but they may be coming to the realization that too many actors will refused to vote for an animated film in the best picture category. And it’s an issue that isn’t going away either.
8. “The Kids Are All Right”
The nod is the win. Right now, it’s time for Focus to, um, focus on getting a surprise statue for Lisa Cholodekno and Stuart Blumberg or making Annette Bening the comeback kid in best actress.
9. “The Town”
It’s gut, but we’re still going with it.
10. “Winter’s Bone”
SAG nods for Hawkes and Lawrence sealed the deal for this pundit. However, there’s still a slight chance it gets left out. It’s gonna be close.
Who do you think will make the final 10? Share your thoughts below.
Am I the only person who thinks Gervais didn’t go too far. 98% of the jokes were both true and hilarious, the exception being the Mel Gibson, Charlie Sheen, and Robert Downey jr remarks(not terrible, just lazy). Also, how is Gervais(a vicious comedian) going to far while Deniro(the best actor alive according to Matt Damon and the recipent of a lifetime achievment award) not going to far by ripping into the HFPA?
Agreed, I didnt see it as I’m in the UK but heard some of the things gervais said and it doesn’t sound vicious at all. All celebs should be able take a joke and put up with being made fun of, they’re not better people than the rest of us and being able to laugh at themselves makes them seem more down to earth and likable instead of divas and crybabys.
Of course he didn’t go too far. If it were not for the “boo hoo” childish responses of Downey Jr etc. no one would care anywhere near as much.
The fact is these pampered millionaires take themselves far too seriously and can’t comprehend someone not sycophantically fawning all over them like everyone else does.
I’m with Ryan. I am completely baffled by folks who think Gervais was over the line in things he said Sunday night. In fact, all the whining about how “mean” he was after the fact makes me wish Gervais had been even more scathing. How was it going too far for Gervais to make jokes about Downey’s past drug abuse issues when the same joke was made in Due Date? Why is it going too far for Gervais to make a joke about how awful Tim Allen’s film career has been? Is anybody going to defend Tim Allen like he’s Daniel Day Lewis? (And to be completely fair, Gervais said nothing about Tim Allen, he just read Hanks’ considerable accomplishments and said “and Tim Allen.”) If Tim Allen’s feelings were hurt so badly he can always go home and dry his eyes with a $1,000 bill. Hanks said he remembered when Gervais was a kinder comic. When the hell has Gervais been a kinder comic? Anybody even slightly familiar with Gervais’ work knows his brand of humor is based in often cringe-inducing social awkwardness (especially the UK version of The Office) and that Gervais himself is often the butt of his own jokes (Bowie’s song about the “pathetic little fat man with the pug-nose face” from Extras comes to mind). And for those how think it was so terrible for Gervais to out gay actors, he didn’t out anybody! He didn’t mention any alleged gay actors by name. The joke works because everybody in the room knows who he’s talking about. Gervais wasn’t as good as Colbert was flaming Bush at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, but it reminded me of that. Also, they need to put the Globes back on cable. Let the alcohol flow freely and don’t worry about having to bleep anybody.
I don’t think Ricky went to far. He was hilarious. De Niro was far worse (and not that funny). Gervais was the only good thing about this awards ceremony that is a complete joke.
127 Hours instead of Winter’s Bore, please!!
Ricky is not usually hilarious, but on Sunday he was. He did not go too far. Move on.
By the way, surely Another Year, The Ghost Writer and Rabbit Hole still have a chance. The Town might very well not make it.
First sentence of the article… grammatical mistake. It should be “tackle”.
And the word you’re looking for in that Ricky Gervais section is “too”, not “to”.
To be honest, I *like* that he went that far. He concentrated on Charlie Sheen for one whole minute and articulately described the HFPA’s bribery thingy going on… Maybe the stars hadn’t had enough drinks… but I loved his hosting and would love to see him back (and untamed).
Finally, quite a picture perfect Top 10 there, although I find myself rooting for 127 HOURS to make the cut… even though I haven’t seen the film yet. Kinda weird.
Why is THE SOCIAL NETWORK not a lock yet? It’s moving faster than either of us imagined.
Question: Can the gratuitous BAFTA love THE KING’S SPEECH is sure to get make a difference?
And what a tragedy regarding INCEPTION. I absolutely don’t understand what Warner Bros. is doing here… Yes, concentrate on Nolan’s directorial strengths and his fastidious screenplay all you want, but ignoring the Acting nominations will only make the task harder for them. And look, it’s already showing. Sigh.
The Social Network will never be a lock for the win. It’ll be neck n neck with King’s Speech till the winner is read out.
Am I the only person who was really disappointed by The King’s Speech. Yes, Firth and Rush are very, very good in it and I have no qualms with Firth winning Best Actor for it. But the film just didn’t move me in any way. It felt like a successful stage play that had been adapted into an marginal film where nobody seemed to know how to make it cinematic. I’m not sure who made this comparison but it’s an apt one: The King’s Speech is a really good HBO movie.
No, it’s a great movie.
I don’t think it’s a great movie, either. I think it’s well acted and competently written, and as such, it’s a fine movie, but not an exciting achievement as a whole. Some of the framing compositions were odd, as well; clearly someone was trying for an artistic effect but instead, the shots just looked awkward. I’m really surprised that so many people think the movie is some sort of triumph.
I would replace ‘The Kids are Alright’ with ‘Blue Valentine’, and knock out ‘The Town’ in your top ten — BV was much more realistic of a troubled marital relationship, whether it’s from a homosexual or heterosexual point of view.
Not gonna happen. The Kids Are All Right is well deserving of its place.
Am I the only person who thought the Kids are Alright was just a terrible movie?
Yes, and you’re wrong.
What did you like about it Jonnybon? Not being a douche, I’m actually curious. I personally didn’t find any of the performances very good. Mark Ruffalo played a smug douche, Julianne Moore had sex, and Annette Benning yelled and cried a lot. The couple being lesbians added absolutely nothing to the movie, they could have just as easily been a man and a woman.(or two gay men for that matter). The Kids went through almost no problems and had no character growth or anything of that nature. Every pairing in the movie, (Moore and Ruffalo, Moore and Benning, Ruffalo and the Daughter, Ruffalo and the Son, The moms and the kids) every single one felt short changed to me. I didn’t get a full character arc out of any of them.
Wow. I don’t know where to start and I don’t want to get angry (haha), so I won’t. Instead, I recommend these reviews: [www.rottentomatoes.com]
So you can’t tell me one good thing about it? I’ve read reviews, I know what they say.
I didn’t get much out of the movie either, Ryan. I didn’t dislike it as strongly as you did, though there were moments when I thought Moore’s character was betrayed by her creator, and that really bugged me. — SPOILERS SORT OF — Not that she wouldn’t necessarily sleep with a man, but she was just conceived as a pretty weak person, and Benning’s character either wouldn’t have committed to such a person as a life mate, or, if Benning’s character was such a control freak that she WANTED a weaker partner, they should have run with that a bit more.
Gregory,
To.
Too.
Two.
I’m actually in the minority who thinks Shutter Island needs to snag that last spot along with 127 hours. Both were excellent and intense films that showed their fillmakers at the top of their class. And Social Network will NOT win best picture, sorry.
And where’s the Leo love for Shutter Island? He’s fantastic in it!
Saw “The King’s Speech” the other day and thought it was good, but not great. It’s not a very daring or unique story — unlikely friendships overcome disabilities — but it is Oscar-friendly, with some great performances. I think “The Social Network” is most deserving, but I’d love to see dark horses like “Winter’s Bone” and “Blue Valentine” sneak in to the Best Picture list.
Man, I wish EXIT THROUGH THE GIFT SHOP would make it into the ten. That was one of my favorite movies this past year.
I vote for The Ghostwriter or Shutter Island as the 10th film. Social Network is far above the others in powerful elements- ensemble acting (with a gripping Jesse Eisenberg), Sorkin’s razor sharp script (think Sweet Smell of Success), a fresh and spare score, precision editing with a pounding pace, etc. I found myself saying ‘wow’ many times during the film for a juicy piece of dialogue (if not an entire scene such as the opening), a super cinematic shot, music perfectly placed at just the right tempo and volume. The film is a marvel.