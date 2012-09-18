Contender Countdown: ‘Argo’ is on the lookout for frontrunner killers

Yes, Oscar faithful, we’re back. It’s time to play another round of contenders vs. pretenders in the always entertaining awards season game. Are you excited yet? (On second thought, don’t answer that.)
Now that the triple threat of early Fall film festivals has concluded, awards consultants are jockeying to position their films and potential nominees in the best possible light. And, if it’s mid-September, that means someone has landed the dreaded “frontrunner” tag. Welcome to Ben Affleck’s world.
Affleck’s “Argo” charmed and impressed industry faithful from Telluride to Toronto over the past few weeks setting up the filmmaker’s third directorial endeavor as a critical and crowd-friendly favorite. More importantly, Warner Bros., is no doubt relieved “Argo” was runner-up to the more comedic “Silver Linings Playbook” for TIFF’s People’s Choice Award given out on Sunday. They know they have the goods with the period thriller, but balancing the dramatic and comedic elements of “Argo” in a :30 TV spot will be difficult (i.e., the extended 2 minute spot running on “The Daily Show” last night). Clearly, no matter how it opens, the studio can have faith that “Argo” will have strong word of mouth. And as for Oscar? Well, just you wait.
The emergence of “Playbook” — which even surprised some at the Weinstein Company — is an intriguing wrinkle to the race. David O. Russell’s dramedy will also win over moviegoers, but can it take the top prize? Oscar hasn’t selected a best picture with as much comedy in it since “Shakespeare in Love” in 1999. And, before that, you’d have to consider “Driving Miss Daisy” or “Rain Man” as proper compatibles (sorry “Forrest Gump” is in a hybrid category all its own). Since “Shakespeare,” the Academy’s choices have been “oh, so serious” and you can see that hesitation popping in voters minds when they have to mark their final ballot.
Right now, however, the media buzz is all about Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master.” We’ll be discussing the critic’s favorite throughout the season, but fans of the Hoffman/Phoenix showdown should take into consideration there are few comparables among previous best picture winners. Obviously, Never say never, but for “The Master” the win may be racking up as many nominations as possible and dominating the year-end critics groups awards. And, moreover, without Scott Rudin pushing buttons behind-the-scenes, how much does Anderson really care about Oscar anyway?
That being said, over the next month or so we’ll get our first look at Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi,” Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” and, eventually, Tom Hooper’s “Les Miserables” and Gus Van Sant’s “Promised Land.” Can any of them knock “Argo” from the top spot? History says, yes, but until then the floor belongs to “Argo.”
Hope you can enjoy the experience Mr. Affleck.
Contender Countdown
Sept. 18, 2013
1. Argo
The clear frontrunner and it hasn’t even played in Hollywood yet. That’s what happens when you make a great movie Mr. Affleck. Deep breaths.
2. Silver Linings Playbook
Might not have a shot at winning, but it’s going to be a big crowd pleasing hit and it will absolutely land a best picture nomination.
3. Lincoln
Spielberg. Daniel Day-Lewis. The Civil War. And, if ‘War Horse’ can make the field…
4. Les Miserables
Tom Hooper don’t fail us now! There hasn’t been a movie musical best picture nominee since ‘Chicago’ way back in 2003 (don’t get me started on the ‘Dreamgirls’ snub). Can this operatic tuner break the string?
5. The Master
It will win either LAFCA or NYFCC, shoot it may win both. It will be on more top 10 lists than any other film this year. It’s in.
6. The Impossible
Tearjerker. Amazing production. Strong performances. Summit needs to let a few contenders fall and then really kick this off hard at AFI Fest.
7. Life of Pi
Huge Ang Lee fan here, but I’m wary after Tom Rothman’s resignation Friday. ‘Pi’ was his baby and this seems too coincidentally timed to be announced before the NYFF opening night premiere. Is the film so esoteric it won’t play to audiences? Fingers crossed it works.
8. Promised Land
Mostly speculation, but its clear Focus thinks they have something special on their hands. They wouldn’t be doing a last minute Dec. release if the thought this was ‘We Bought A Zoo.’
9. Moonrise Kingdom
Anderson’s biggest hit. Rave reviews. Academy friendly cast. Focus just has to push it as hard as ‘Promised Land.’
10. Beasts of the Southern Wild
Just how passionate is its fan base? Can both ‘Moonrise’ and ‘Beasts’ make the cut?
On the outside looking in:
Cloud Atlas
Very clear divide among critics. Curious what the reaction will be at the first official Academy screening. Would love to sit in on that one.
Amour
Just don’t buy it. As many people are underwhelmed as those who love it. Emmanuelle Riva has a much better shot at landing a nomination than the picture does right now.
Anna Karenina
Needs some real critical support upon release. If Focus campaigns hard with the BAFTA contingent they might have a shot.
Zero Dark Thirty
We just don’t know enough yet. Could easily crash the party, but is there enough time for a campaign?
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Too long ago? Too slight? Too predictable? Too competitive a year?
What film do you think has the best shot of knocking “Argo” from the top spot? Share your thoughts below.
I’ve said this in a post before, but why is “Django” not even being considered as a contender sight unseen?
At this point, all indications are that “Django” is clearly a broad box office play first. Could it come around as a potential contender? Sure. But there are too many signs that show it isn’t an awards play. Lots of time though.
“But there are too many signs that show it isn’t an awards play.”
Really? I’ve yet to see any of these signs articulated by anybody.
Django Unchained and The Hobbit surely have much better chances than Marigold, Anna Karenina and Cloud Atlas. Those three honestly do not have a chance.
Anna definitely has a chance, if a small but passionate bloc rallies behind it. The other two, no.
Because only two Tarantino films have received more than one nomination. It took the Academy 15 years to go back to that well.
GlennAU – so what? Most of Tarantino’s films are not Academy-friendly. Django Unchained IS, in the same way that Inglourious Basterds was.
Gregory, what are the BP prospects for “Looper”? Any chance it could sneak in, or will it have to settle for an Original Screenplay nomination?
I think it’s an original screenplay and best supporting actor player (Bruce Willis). I am just not sure if their is an appetite at Sony/Film District for it. If the movie opens and makes money? I think they will push more. Gotta be a hit though.
Moonrise Kingdom? I’m skeptical.
But I dont get your comment on Promised Land. We Bought a Zoo opened late too and was a non-contender.
Also, I wonder when studios are going to note that late openings may help earn nominations, but haven’t gotten the win in a while now… if I were a studio, I’d move back only things that I thought were going to underwhelm. Otherwise, a November release is just fine.
“Moonrise Kingdom” has been my favorite movie of the year so far; but if Focus was going to make an Oscar campaign for it, would they have moved “Promised Land” up to December?
Gylennhaal and Pena are getting pretty great reviews for End Of Watch. Any chance they sneak into Best Actor/Best Supporting Actor?
Its really awesome to see Affleck have so much success. The guy has slowly rebuilt himself into a really dependable draw again.
Having seen End of Watch at TIFF, I think Pena has a shot at Best Supporting, but I think the Best Actor field is too strong for Gyllenhaal to get in.
Agreed with Nic919. Gyllenhaal will probably sneak into Globes though. The only surprise is if he works SAG. End of Watch is totally a SAG nom-com movie. But can Open Road pull all that off? No experience…yet.
The Hobbit, son.
Ask an Academy member if they are excited about The Hobbit. You may not enjoy their reaction.
I agree with you IADGE; in refrence to “Django Unchained.” I’ve have yet to see any signs that it isn’t an awards play.” From a lot of accounts Dicaprio and Jackson burned up the screen.”
Wasn’t “Inglorious Basterds” suppossed to be “Broad box office play?” And yet nabbed a bunch of nominations.
Sure, we’re talking about Best Picture here. And right now, I’m not convinced there is room for “Unchained” to make the 8-10 nominees.
From Tarantino Total Film interview after Grindhouse:
“Perhaps. Nowadays I wouldn’t feel comfortable making a three-hour movie unless I thought it really had a chance at the Oscars. That’s when they do well. They open them up around December to qualify for the awards and if they get the reviews then they stay in the theatres forever and ever and ever. And then if it gets nominated first for the Golden Globe then it’s not just around for three weeks or four weeks. People hear, “Oh that’s a good one, I gotta see that!” and then they’re planning to see your movie.”
Probably a long shot, but there seems to be some crazy good buzz for Skyfall. Am I insane for thinking it has a chance? I get it’s a big time franchise, but the talent behind the scenes (plus the incredible additions to the cast) make me think it could brake the top 10,especially if it’s a box office hit (which 007 usually is)
You are not insane for thinking that. In fact, it may be the subject of an upcoming post…if Guy doesn’t get to it first…
No chance for the Sessions? I havent seen it but thought it was a dark horse maybe from what I’d heard, or is it soemthing that really will just give hawkes a push?
Right now? Probably just an actor, actress and supporting actor play.
Any thoughts on Killing Them Softly, Flight, or Seven Psychopaths? Or even Not Fade Away? I know KTS and SP played at festivals but there hasn’t been much buzz about the other two. I’m just curious if you’ve heard anything since people haven’t been talking about these much. I doubt they’ll be able to get into the 10 since I think this year is pretty strong.
Dark Knight Rises still has a good shot at landing a Best Pic nomination
I will bet you $30,000 that doesn’t happen.
Ooh, I love a crazy long shot, I’m putting money on Cloud Atlas to win, the odds must be insane..
Ugh Les Miz. Noo.
So basically Killing them Softly was DOA? Bummer.
I think it’s so weird how that movie is now on its third release date, getting pushed back a month each time. On the positive side, though, it’s the only wide release scheduled for its current release date (November 30), so maybe it will be able to make some money.
Well, Rex Reed just trashed The Master, while also calling Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind and Mulholland Dr. crap made by hacks. And the world continues to turn.
Didn’t the Academy just reward Best Picture to a movie with comedic elements this year? “The Artist?” Don’t know why you’re going back to 1998.