Contender Countdown: Is ‘Argo’ ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ or ‘Apollo 13’?

It’s strange times in Oscarland. “Argo’s” wins at the PGA Awards and SAG Awards have jolted a best picture race that seemed squarely in “Lincoln’s” corner. Now, are all bets off or is it just a mirage we’ve seen play games with Academy Awards pundits before?
To be fair, the PGA win wasn’t that much of a surprise. Affleck and Clooney are well respected by their producing peers and, on paper, “Argo” wasn’t necessarily a slam dunk box office hit (which makes it easy to reward). Still, it was an impressive win as “Lincoln” could have easily taken the prize as well ($167 million at the box office for a period drama is pretty amazing in 2012). The shocker, of course, was the SAG Awards results. With only one other SAG Awards nomination – Alan Arkin in the best supporting actor category – “Argo” beat not only “Lincoln” which included both the best actor and the best supporting actor winners in Daniel Day-Lewis and Tommy Lee Jones, but “Silver Linings Playbook” which had three nominees including Jennifer Lawrence who won best actress. Even “Les Miserables,” with its long list of well known thespians, would have been less of an upset than “Argo’s” winning was. Instead, the actors pretty much told their industry colleagues they just liked “Argo” more. DGA is next and the way the awards season momentum is turning it would actually be an upset if Ben Affleck didn’t win Saturday night. Ballots are due on Friday and Spielberg has already won three times and been honored with another seven nominations. It’s not like there will be prevailing sentiment that “he’s due.” So, let’s say Affleck wins the DGA as payback for missing out on an Oscar nomination in the directing category, what’s really going on when it comes to “Argo’s” chances of winning best picture?
There are two comparable Oscar contenders for “Argo.” The first is “Driving Miss Daisy.” The 1990 best picture winner took the prize over fellow contenders “Born on the Fourth of July” and “Dead Poets Society.” “Fourth of July’s” Oliver Stone won best director that year, but the Academy clearly loved “Daisy” more. Historically, “Daisy” is the third and last time a film has won best picture without a best director nomination. The other two winners are from Oscar’s early years, “Wings” and “Grand Hotel.”
The second comparable for “Argo” could be “Apollo 13.” Ron Howard’s 1995 dramatic thriller earned eight nominations including best picture, editing, adapted screenplay, supporting actor and supporting actress. Howard, though, didn’t make the best director cut. This caused something of an uproar at the time and “Apollo 13” went on, however, to win the PGA Award for best picture, SAG Award for best ensemble and Howard earned his first DGA honor. That guild momentum didn’t matter to the Academy though. “Braveheart” easily took best picture as well as best director honors. Mel Gibson was the “man” in Hollywood back then and the Academy as a whole embraced the period epic awarding it five Oscars overall.
Now, if Nate Silver was writing this he’d probably tell you to be weary of “Argo’s” recent wins and look at the statistics. Only there out of 84 previous best picture statues went to a film without a best director nomination. Competing consultants would argue that “Lincoln” is this year’s “Hugo” or “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” Films that were respected and admired by the Academy, but not adored. “Argo”? Oh, just a true story about Hollywood saving the day with a crowd-pleasing ending and some of the most memorable lines of any film released in 2012. And members have been talking about it for months. Maybe Affleck’s directing snub was just an aberration?
We won’t know anytime soon. Academy members have three more weeks to cast their votes and the big show is just under four weeks away. Has “Argo” sealed the deal or is it “Lincoln” all the way? Gut says the former, but it’s going to be one tense Oscar telecast until we find out, that’s for sure.
Here’s the current Contender Countdown for Tuesday, Jan. 29.
1. Argo
Sometimes being loved just matters more. Director’s nod or no director’s nod.
2. Lincoln
If Spielberg doesn’t win DGA, best picture hopes may be over.
3. Silver Linings Playbook
At this point, Jennifer Lawrence and adapted screenplay are its best bet. Can Weinstein give De Niro enough of a push to upset in supporting actor?
4. Life of Pi
As Tapley noted, Ang Lee has a puncher’s shot at best director.
5. Zero Dark Thirty
Entirely possible the most critically acclaimed major release of the year goes home empty handed. Sad, but true.
6. Les Miserables
Anne Hathaway has been the biggest lock all season. Anything more? Gravy.
7. Beasts of the Southern Wild
Could surprise in best adapted screenplay category. Like “Zero Dark,” could also go home empty handed.
8. Django Unchained
Christoph Waltz may be the silent assassin waiting to take down Tommy Lee Jones’ supporting actor statue. Or not.
9. Amour
Foreign Language film seems like a given, but Emmanuelle Riva in actress and Michael Haneke in original screenplay are real contenders.
I think in this case it’s more “Driving Miss Daisy”. I really think the fact that the nominations came out earlier and maybe some assuming Ben Affleck was safe is what happened. Every guild, the BAFTA and the HFPA loves “Argo”, so this snub baffles me. It is one of the biggest snubs in history, if not the biggest.
Since Affleck is credited as a producer, this will win. Right now I’m going with Picture, Film Editing and Adapted Screenplay, which I once that Kushner could never lose. Director is going to be plenty of fun on Oscar night. I’m thinking Spielberg, or O. Russell.
that is actually incorrect. the director/best picture split happened in 1998 with Shakespeare in love and 2002 with chicago and 2005 with crash. and 2000 woth gladiator after 1989 and numerous times before that.
Apollo 13 received 9 nominations, not 8
I still don’t understand why Argo’s SAG win was such a surprise to some people. The ensemble award has never necessarily correlated to the number of individual performances nominated — The Full Monty and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King both won without any, after all. Meanwhile, Slumdog Millionaire was hardly a thespian showcase, and that won too.
They tend to go for the film they like the most, and it’s been obvious for some time that Argo is beloved by the industry. It hardly hurts that it’s filled with well-liked actors — including TV stalwarts like Kyle Chandler and Bryan Cranston, which makes it very appealing to SAG voters. So why the shock?
I agree, I was personally predicting “Lincoln” for it, but I always thought it was right there in the mix.
It’s true, Argos ensemble worked very well together and there were several high profile tv actors in the movie and well-liked veterans. SAG has so many TV actors voting. And yes, Argo is just obviously loved for a host of reasons.
That still doesn’t erase the fact that movies mike Lincoln had no less than, what, 15 or so performances by adored actors who had much more to work with in their roles. Same could be said for SLP or Les Miserables. Not ot mention many Oscar nommed movies that didn’t even get nommed for SAGensemble.
Bottom line, people love Argo. I think the ensemble of Argo worked well together, which I suppose is the point. But other films had more impressive ensembles who worked wonderfully both together and individually within the film.
Yes, but my point is that SAG’s Best Ensemble award isn’t always about the ensemble, if you see what I mean.
Yes, I absolutely do. Thinkin back to Slumdog, I still thought Argos win was a surprise. But your points are well taken :)
I “liked” Argo and Les Mis more than Lincoln, but I voted for Lincoln. On the whole, I thought the performance by its cast was the best of the nominees.
Right. I would think that more SAG voters would vote like you. But I suppose not.
It was a close call between Lincoln and Les Mis. Marigold and Argo vied for a distant third place, and Silver Linings came in last in my consideration.
i still think Argo is not worth the prize. Is not a great movie. Its really well told and has a great subject but the fact that many important plot points are based on things that never happened and that the film lacks of a compelling central character, makes it really weak in my way of seeing things.
Lincoln is not the greatest movie ever but i if i had to decide between the two…
I’ll be massively disappointed if Argo or Lincoln win. Django, Pi or SLP would make me happy.
It’s a Daisy. Same year DDL won best actor.
I think it’s more Daisy because of the preferential ballot. Otherwise, I’d be saying Apollo 13
How is Amour last? I think Django and Beasts are below it. Beasts is a sureshot for zero wins and Django possibly too. Whereas Amour might potentially win 3.
I think Amour is possibly as high as 6th.
Not only that, but I’m fairly certain it will get more #1 votes than “Django Unchained,” and not nearly as many #9 votes (“Django” is much more divisive). “Amour” might not be in the top 5, but it’s definitely not last either.
Spitballing here – certainly not engraved in stone yet…
1) Lincoln
Day_Lewis is one of the few locks of the season and Spielberg seems set to win by default. Add screenplay (a HUGE assumption but at this point it’s the most typical scenario) and you’ve got a BP winner in the tradition of “Rain Man” and “The King’s Speech”. For those suggesting 1995 and 1989 as somewhat analagous to this year’s situation, bear in mind that ultimately it was the film with the largest number of nominations which won best picture. This year that film would be “Lincoln”. Not advocating here, just trying to read the tea leaves of history…
Sorry to be a pain but “weary” means tired. It’s “wary”.
I know it’s not probable given all the love of Argo lately and the buzz/Harvey factor of SLP, but I wonder if AMPAS really is very pro Lincoln or Life of Pi and we just don’t know it yet. In any case, preferential voting favors Argo and Lincoln, in my mind.
Just can’t get over the lack of Zero Dark 30 love going around. The movie was so much better than Hurt Locker. I know this year is a stronger year for movies, but it went up against Avatar that year and crushed it.
Nothing against Greg or In Contention, which I both love (so please forgive me), but I must say that I’ve quickly grown tired of that the many, many articles across the web referencing DMD and Apollo 13 with regards to Argo. It’s like variations on a theme… minus the variation. As a Oscar-loving community, we really have to move on and find a new story/new way to frame this.
Driving Miss Daisy led with the most Oscar nominations that year; Apollo 13 didn’t. Despite the BD snub, Driving Miss Daisy won BP, Apollo 13 didn’t.
At the end of the day, the Academy just has its own tastes, and the precursors just can’t capture the Academy’s tastes as effectively as the Academy’s own nominations. Argo has just over half as many nominations as Lincoln.
In five of the last ten Oscar races, the eventual Best Picture winner has not been the film with the most nominations. Are you really suggesting that the Academy’s tastes are reflected in the numbers alone?
Of the 15 preferential BP winners in Oscar history, 14 of them had the most nominations or one less. I know that the Driving Miss Daisy and Apollo 13 years did not use a preferential ballot, but I argue that, in general, we can deduce more from the nominations than the precursors.
Also, it’s obviously not just about the numbers. There are 2 main takeaways about the nominations this year:
1. Argo is 5th in nomination count.
2. Argo is missing nominations from the directors branch, the cinematographers branch, and the art directors branch.
I know the directors branch is just 300 members, but these will be 300 members who (on average) are not likely to put Argo anywhere in the top 5 of their BP ballots.
“Argo” is actually the most critically acclaimed wide release of the year, not “Zero Dark Thirty.”