Contender Countdown: Melissa Leo may have blown best supporting actress

With Academy Awards ballots due in just one week, an unexpected change appears to be underway in one of the main categories, best supporting actress. But first, let’s take a look at where the best picture race stands.
At this point in the race, there are really only three films that have a shot of winning the top prize: “The King’s Speech,” “The Social Network” and “The Fighter.” While “Speech’s” impressive wins at the PGA Awards, DGA Awards, SAG Awards and BAFTA Awards have put it in the top spot, it’s not a lock to win – not yet anyway. “Social Network” still has its fans, but moreover, the popular “The Fighter” has waged an aggressive campaign to try and claim the Oscar crown. The Gurus o’Gold, including this pundit, have weighed in and “Speech” is the top pick pretty much across the board.
Here’s some quick commentary on my top 10 rankings.
1. “The King’s Speech”
Seems hard to imagine losing Oscar after winning PGA, DGA and SAG ensemble, but stranger things have happened. Well, not really, but it gives the race some drama, no?
2. “The Fighter”
Working hard for a 12th round knockout, but it’s a reach.
3. “The Social Network”
The film’s false notion that Mark Zucerberg was motivated to create Facebook because he was dumped by his girlfriend (he’s actually still dating her) was turned into the main lawsuit on an episode of “The Good Wife” this week. Ouch.
4. “True Grit”
Hard to win without an editing nod.
5. “Inception”
Hard to win without a directing or acting nod.
6. “Black Swan”
Too polarizing to capture the big prize.
7. “The Kids Are All Right”
Fine film, not enough steam for the big prize.
8. “127 Hours”
Amazing picture. Why does it feel like only a passionate few in the Academy even saw it?
9. “Toy Story 3”
Truth hurts, but too many members don’t believe an animated film should even be in this category for it to ever win.
10. “Winter’s Bone”
Enjoy the show.
As for the other major category predictions, this pundit surprisingly agrees with all his peers. Colin Firth will win best actor, Natalie Portman is still the favorite for best actress (although Annette Bening is giving her a much closer race than expected), Christian Bale should win best supporting actor and Hailee Steinfeld should capture best supporting actress.
Wait, what was that? Hailee Steinfeld?
Yes, while the Guru prognosticators are split 6-5, “True Grit’s” young 14-year-old star has overtaken longtime frontrunner Melissa Leo of “The Fighter” for the lead. And in my opinion, Amy Adams now has a better shot of winning than Leo. This isn’t meant to pour salt on the public relations wounds of this year’s SAG and Golden Globe winner, but the reaction to Leo running her own “Consider” ads has not been good. The ads, which featured Leo in a pictorial spread similar to a fashion magazine, were run without the knowledge of “Fighter” studios Paramount Pictures and Relativity Media who obviously weren’t thrilled to discover them on major trade websites and in Variety. The fact she has continued to talk about the controversy in multiple interviews has only kept the buzz going on a story any publicist would kill to have fade way.
Moreover, at this point in the campaign you’d have expected Leo to have the Oscar all wrapped up (see co-star Christian Bale). Instead, you now hear Academy voters talking up other candidates instead of Leo. It didn’t help that the actresses’ off-kilter speeches at the SAGs and Globes only added to the awkwardness of the situation. The big question now is how many voters in the 6,000 member Academy mailed in their ballots before the controversy started.
A year ago, “Hurt Locker” producer Nicolas Chartier lost his tickets to the Academy Awards for breaking strict rules on soliciting votes via E-mail. “Locker” still won best picture, but the story broke significantly later than Leo’s flub. Leo supporters will tell you her inexperience got the best of her and Academy members should simply vote on the merits of her performance. No one will dispute that, but her actions have only put the spotlight on the other excellent performances in the category by Steinfeld and Adams. Some critics would tell you those ladies were better than Leo anyway.
And here you thought there would be no drama on Oscar night.
We’ll find out makes it through the campaign unscathed when the 83rd Academy Awards are revealed Sunday, Feb. 27. For more on Hollywood’s biggest night, check out this interview HitFix’s Daniel Fienberg had with Academy Awards co-producer Bruce Cohen and longtime writer Bruce Vilanch.
Zuckerberg WAS dating and DID break up with someone else just as the film describes — her name is Jessica Alona (changed to Erica Albright in the film to try to somewhat preserve her anonymity–clearly worked for you), and all you have to do is Google it to find the cache of the blog post that Zuckerberg wrote the night that she dumped him, as described in the film. Do you really think that any studio would risk a massive lawsuit by distributing a film that purely fabricated something about a living famous person? Do your homework.
Zuckerberg and his friends dispute that. And yes, yes I do.
I’m pretty much on board with all the critics’ picks but there tends to be one or two upsets each year, and this year I’m predicting that Rush will just pip Bale to the Best Supporting Actor trophy.
The other potential surprise I see is Reznor losing the Best Score trophy to either Desplat or Zimmer. I guess that wouldn’t be a huge upset, but Reznor has picked up a ton of trophies for his Social Network score this awards season so I think it’s fair to call him the front-runner.
As much as I enjoyed Leo’s performance (and as enjoyably kooky as she seems as a person) I do hope that one of the two better performances from Adams or Steinfeld get the win. Preferably Steinfeld.
As far as the Best Picture race goes I’d be equally happy for any of Network, Speech or Fighter to win, three films I enjoyed without totally loving. My vote would’ve been for the amazing (but understandably divisive) Black Swan.
It’s really between Speech and Network, but the only other one with any kind of chance is TRUE GRIT. The Fighter isn’t in the equation.
Agreed about it being between Speech and Network. Putting the Fighter in the 2 spot just seems disingenuous. Its a good film, but a better chance at best picture than social network? not likely.
Jonnybon – True Grit really doesn’t have a chance. It hasn’t picked up a single Best Picture win in any of the pre-Oscar awards.
It will most likely pick up awards for Cinematography and Supporting Actress, but definitely not Best Picture.
True Grit does not have an editing nomination. No film has won best picture in eons without one. It’s pretty much impossible.
He didn’t say that it had a big chance, only that it had more of a chance than any of the other also rans. I agree with that due to it fulfilling several key factors the academy looks for: critically acclaimed yet also a hit, starring previous oscar winners, fresh in the mind and relatively classy (not the characters, the production). Not that it has a big chance, but more than the fighter sure, regardless of who has won which awards up to now. It’s just a very academy friendly movie in many ways and if there is a dark horse (Which we can all agree there probably won’t be), that would be it.
Could the editing snub for True Grit be because nominators know who Roderick Jaynes really is, and, as silly as it sounds, just decided not to pile on another nomination for the Coens? Jaynes was, after all, also passed over for Fargo and No Country (for which he definitely should have won).
“members should simply vote on the merits of her performance.”
But they never do. This is why awards shows are a crock….
Very true.
If it were purely down to performance the acting awards (in my opinion) would go to: Bardem, Williams, Hawkes and Steinfeld.
I wonder if the same thing that happened with Mo’nique last year will happen again. Remember last year Mo’nique ruffled a few feather just before the Academy Awards and everyone figured she had blown her Oscar and instead she still won.
Probably. But it would be nice if there was a surprise thrown in somewhere, since all of the major awards seem sewn up at this point. Best Supporting Actress looks like the best chance at a surprise win, it seems.
What are you going to write about in a month?
Amazingly, just when you think there is going to be a break they’ll be something to write about.
The whole Leo controversy reminds somehow of the controversy with one of the producers of last year’s best picture winner “The Hurt Locker”, as we can see a little “mistake” on the part of any of the nominees doesn’t seem to keep them from winning if they are the favorites, like “Locker” for example, after the whole sending of the email asking for members to put “Avatar” at the bottom of the list, many critics thought it was a lost cause and that they were doomed to be the night’s big losers, however the academy still honored them, and it was well deserved.
Well, keep in mind that the one producer of the Hurt Locker was part of a larger team, which was a reflection of the entire film as a whole. Leo basically represents herself and her performance, so any damage she causes can’t really be diffused by other contributors.
If Melissa Leo’s ads cause Academy voters to lose sight of her outstanding performance in “The Fighter,” what is this world coming to? Should we deny someone an award on the basis of race? Religion? Gender? Sexual orientation? Political affiliation? Judge Melissa Leo by her performance and what it meant to the success of “The Fighter.” If you do not like her ads, write her a letter. In the meantime, vote your conscience!
As others have commented Leo’s egocentric and idiotic self campaigning only reminds voters that her performance isn’t the best…it’s one note.
I want to believe Melissa Leo won’t win, but I’m still fairly positive she will. Hailee Steinfeld needs something outside of speculation that she will win to be kind of competitive and I just think for Leo to win every award in the country plus the SAG and Globe award and not win the Oscar would just be crazy.
Not to say that it couldn’t happen or that she even deserves it (I don’t think she does), but it would still be a pretty big upset for her not to receive it.
And as I keep telling people, it doesn’t matter if The Social Network loses Best Picture (which it will) because it will be more remembered and studied down the road.
Citizen Kane didn’t win Best Picture either. How Green Was My Valley did. Which one of those have you heard of?