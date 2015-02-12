Contender Countdown: The tough Best Picture call between ‘Boyhood’ and ‘Birdman’

Well, we've got another barn burner on our hands people. Final voting for the 87th Academy Awards is well underway and this year's Best Picture race is far from settled. Or is it? Excuse me, feeling deja vu. I believe we went through something similar to this last year.
In one corner, we have indie darling “Boyhood,” Richard Linklater's 12-year achievement which has won most of the major critics' honors and took home the BAFTA award for Best Film last Sunday night. In the other corner is Alejandro González Iñárritu's “Birdman,” another critically-acclaimed drama which has taken home the three key guild honors: the Producers Guild Award, the Directors Guild Award and the Best Ensemble honor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
If you were to play the analytics game, the easy pick would be “Birdman.” No film has won all three guild honors and lost the Oscar for Best Picture since “Apollo 13” in 1996. And, as HitFix's own Kris Tapley has dully noted, that was a time when voting stretched into March (the telecast was on March 27 that year), giving more time for voters to ponder their favorites than the much shorter balloting period today. It also was a year where “Apollo 13's” helmer, Ron Howard, wasn't nominated for Best Director, a nomination seen as a “must” for a Best Picture win until “Argo” upset the apple cart.
For a more contemporary example of how this race could play out, we may only have to turn back the clock to last year. While “12 Years a Slave” dominated most of the critics' groups honors, it didn't dominate the guilds. “American Hustle” won for ensemble, “Gravity” and “12 Years” somehow tied for the PGA and then “Gravity's” Alonso Cuarón took the Directors Guild honor. With too much anecdotal evidence of Academy members saying they didn't even watch “12 Years,” many pundits, including both myself and Tapley, picked “Gravity” to win. And, after dominating most of the night, it lost. Something suggests that history may be repeating itself.
Academy members have watched “Boyhood.” They have supported it through the guild nomination process and the Oscars nomination process. When they sit down and cast their votes, something suggests they are going to remember the critical adoration the film has received (a very rare 100 grade on Metacritic) and the fact that it took Linklater over a decade to make it. As Charles Barkley would likely say, “Analytics are crap. 'Boyhood's' gonna win.”
Unless it doesn't.
Here's your penultimate Contender Countdown for the 2015 Oscar season.
1. “Boyhood”
See “12 Years a Slave” last year.
2. “Birdman”
See “Gravity” last year.
3. “American Sniper”
The movie is clearly a public “phenomenon,” but is there enough Academy momentum to win it all? We're not so sure…
4. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Could still shock thanks to the preferential ballot (and it would be a major one), but the win here will be if Wes Anderson takes home the Original Screenplay Oscar.
5. “The Imitation Game”
Has the Alan Turing drama gone from potential Best Picture winner to this year's “Up in the Air?” It's possible…
6. “Selma”
$50 million is within reach at the domestic box office, but there has to be a bitter taste in the mouths of producers Plan B and director Avu DuVernay regarding what can only be described as a disappointing awards campaign.
7. “The Theory of Everything”
Won't leave the Dolby Theater empty handed. The question is whether Eddie Redmayne takes home the Best Actor Oscar or not.
8. “Whiplash”
The underdog that did it on screeners and industry word of mouth. Could still end up with four Oscars by the end of the night, though (Sound Mixing, Editing, Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay).
Who do you think is going to win Best Picture? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts below.
Someone really needs to explain to me why Boyhood is any good outside of the “Isn’t it amazing that it took 12 years to make and used the same actors” argument.
The main character is a laconic, hipster dullard who goes through the film pretty much as if nothing phases him. How is that an intriguing premise on which to carry a nearly three hour film?
For a film lauded for its realistic naturalism, it does have its share of absurd elements. The charisma vacuum that is the boy sure has a magnetic appeal to women despite protestations from himself and other characters in the movie that he doesn’t. A girl likes his bad haircut. A girl having a party has a crush on him. His high school sweetheart likes him despite being weird. One of his mom’s students starts flirting with him upon learning he’s been dumped. First girl he meets in college instantly likes him. It’s as much a ridiculously, fantastical bit of male wish-fulfillment as Twilight is for girls.
The movie throws all these distracting pop culture markers to give us a cheap sense of nostalgia. Remember 9/11? Remember the Harry Potter/Twilight phenomenons? Remember the Obama election? Weren’t those memorable times? It’s as lazy a trick as those bad parody films that think simply name checking a celebrity is joke enough.
In my opinion, I found Boyhood a good concept desperately searching for a good movie underneath. Selma, Birdman, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Whiplash are all far superior films.
I wish more people would say this out loud. This seems like one of those movies you’re not allowed to talk badly about. I don’t even find the concept of the movie that unique. Reuniting the same cast every year for many years in a row to tell a continuing story is what TV shows have been doing since the beginning of television.
I think the element of Boyhood that stands out for me is the way the narrative meandered and was allowed to breathe. It felt like the way life unfolds. It seemed to drag in a few spots, but I think that comes from the expectation we have as moviegoers to see a plot moved along quickly. I think Linklater was more interested in showing a series of snapshots, and like life, those moments are cumulative in making us who we are. I love both Birdman and TGBH, and I would think either of them “worthy” of the best picture oscar. I will probably re-watch both of those movies more than Boyhood, but I would vote for Boyhood as edging those two out as an achievement in filmmaking.
Also, Mason is not your typical movie protagonist, as in he doesn’t seem to have any real goals or doesn’t go through a traditional three-act structure character arch, which is why I think many moviegoers will have a problem with him. He’s a kid figuring stuff out, and those don’t make for the most intriguing of film protagonists, but thenagain, our lives don’t move in the traditional three-act structure format and that’s exactly the point of Linklater’s film. He’s looking to create an experience that mirrors the experience of life, which is often aimless and feels meaningless, but it’s that culmulative effect that makes us realize how much our journey actually matters, even if the individual moments don’t seem to affect us that much. Also, the concept is something that has never been done before in narrative filmmaking, so I think the fact that Linklater had the ambition to see a movie through for 12 years, knowing he wouldn’t see any profit from it for 12 years and he had no idea what his actors would look like when the film is done, or whether everyone would still be alive and excited for the project for its entire run, that is certainly something to celebrate…
I totally agree. While I think the 2nd and 3rd hour are much better, the first hour is, in my eyes, no better than a student film. The child actors are terrible, the scenes mostly generic “this is what a kid does at this age.”
But, worst of all, no film with the first drunk father/college professor plot line deserves any awards recognition in my book. That singular story arc is after school special level quality. The actor playing the husband is horrendously bad, and everyone of the scenes first. SMALL SPOILER WARNING (Though all the scenes are early in the film): When he’s mad, accelerating his car so fast = forced and lame; the scene with the drunk dad yelling at the dinner table = horribly done; the scene with him asking for their phones = over the top; the scene of him hitting on his student = seen a million times in bad TV shows, etc… In my eyes, it really was that bad.
The rest of the film does get better, but only one scene in the film really got me (graduation party). Beyond that, much of the acting remains ‘meh’ throughout and not much stood out. But, again, that 30 minute story arc with drunk college professor dad was closer to “worst film of the year” than best type quality, and I mean that seriously.
There aren’t enough AMENs in me for your post. I completely concur. The movie is supposed to be naturalistic and real, but it’s actually so contrived in every way. Ellar Coltrane simply could not carry the movie, the plot, such as it is, strained against cliche at every turn, and let us not speak of the horror that is Lorelei Linklater’s performance. All it had going for it was the marvel of watching a child grow up before your eyes. That’s something I can watch on YouTube by any number of non-directors. Blergh. If this wins Best Picture, it’s a triumph of gimmick over substance.
I understand some of the criticism. The storyline with the drunk stepfather was oddly overdone, over played and contrived considering the restrained tone of the rest of the movie. And as much as I love the film, I do understand why some wouldn’t take to it. I have friends whose opinions I respect who have not taken to the movie at all. There are genuine arguments to be made for why it’s not perfect–I don’t think it is either. But the argument that doesn’t connect for me is with the acting. No, the kids aren’t actors. Ellar and Lorelei aren’t great actors. I found them utterly believable though as people, as the centers of the story. The fact that Ellar is not actorly lets his own personality mesh with the character–Mason feels like a real kid to me. He’s not overly emotive and expressive, but that made him interesting to me. He felt real and compelling rather than some overwrought creation.
It’s difficult for me to explain why the movie struck home with me so much. I just remember at the end being overwhelmed by the cumulative effect of watching this kid grow up. No there wasn’t anything extraordinary that happened. There was no great tragedy or plot twist. But then for me that is it’s power. I connected with it deeply as a work of art, because you do get to a point in your life and all the big moments aren’t really the things that stand out, it’s all the quiet ones when you were just living your life that seem to matter. But you didn’t realize their significance at the time. You spend so much of your life trying to get to the next level or promotion or grade and all the while your story is playing out and time is slipping right by. For me, that was very powerful. For others it seems trite I suppose, but not for me. Maybe not utterly original in theme. But the cumulative power of the film made any missteps completely forgivable for me.
I’ve never been so into a film like I have with Boyhood. I’ve seen it 4 times now and the 165 minutes blew past me easily. The film made me cry, laugh, reflect, and I honestly can’t fathom the fact that it might lose Best Picture to Birdman. I liked Birdman, but it’s nowhere near the quality of Boyhood.
You need therapy
Film really is subjective, which is why I like these discussions. I always find it interesting when films connect to people that I don’t connect with ‘at all’…and vice versa. Neither film works for me, but I think Boyhood is actually very much lacking in quality. (See my comments above).
I never connected with Birdman’s narrative at all, but at least it was technically well down with strong acting, etc…something I think for the most part Boyhood lasts. Then again, I wouldn’t vote for either as Birdman still doesn’t go anywhere for me story wise. But, c’est la vie, none of my preferred winners will win this year (Grand Budapest, Whiplash, Selma), but it’s been years since one has.
“The movie is clearly a public “phenomenon,” but is there enough Academy momentum to win it all? We’re not so sure…”
Of course you’re not because you dislike the movie and you dislike Eastwood. Must really stick in your craw that after all that effort to dismiss ‘Sniper’ and praise ‘Selma’ post-AFI, the momentum stubbornly insisted on going ‘Sniper’s’ way, leaving you lot staring sullenly from the sidelines. Ah, it’s a hard life being an Oscar blogger!
Greg, she done told you some and she done call you one of them fancy pants Hollywood bloggers!
You done better look into yer craw
cause you liberal types like that there Selma movie and hate America and such, maybe you got that plastic baby in her craw and nobody puts baby in a craw.
Neither “Selma” nor “American Sniper” is going to win the Best Picture Oscar.
I’m avoiding both of them until they hit video. I’ll certainly watch, they’re both on topics I feel are important and are clearly well-made, but the chatter around them has become so irritating and weird by the people championing them that I’m just done with it until I can see them within my home and not deal with other people.
Its a real observation. The industry isn’t nearly as in love with Sniper as the public is. That’s just a fact. It’s possible that it might win, but it is highly unlikely. Not every conversation about this film is about politics.
Never thought I’d see Charles Barkley referenced in an Oscar column. If Boyhood doesn’t take this, it would be turrible indeed.
Or wonderful, if you have taste.
“Dully noted”? I’m sure Kris would appreciate your cleaning up that typo (at least I assume it was a typo!)…
Hmm. While I hope you are right, I’m not so easily convinced. I’m going to be on the fence up until the envelope is opened this year. I like the comparison to last year, but the one thing that gives me pause is there was this sense last year that 12 Years SHOULD win because of its historical gravitas, both in subject matter and in what a win would indicate for Oscar/movie history. 12 Years winning made AMPAS feel good about itself in a way I’m not sure a win for Boyhood would. AMPAS sometimes but not often feels compelled to align with critical sentiment–the Cotillard nomination is one example of how I think critics did have an impact.
And let me say I was happy 12 Years won. I would have voted for 12 Years. But I am aware of the factors that got it over the line. I’m not sure Boyhood has that working in its favor. But I hope you are right, Gregory, as it is my choice this year.
I think Boyhood has something else in its favor: there has never been a film like it before (at least not a narrative one) and I feel that may give the Academy that “should” factor. It’s a film that will likely go down in History as the first of its kind (of course, at least another decade will have to go by before we see another of its kind) and with the Academy constantly being criticized for not rewarding the likes of Citizen Kane or other films that are looked upon as historical landmarks, will they want to pass this one up? Just a thought…
I think that is a very good point. And, again, I hope you are right. The list of films many AMPAS members probably wishes it had awarded instead of the ones it did is rather long. I guess a bit more cynical. Those sorts of conclusions tend to get made in retrospect.
I should also say I think Birdman would make a totally respectable choice. To paraphrase Guy Lodge, both films are examples of films driven by a director’s very distinctive vision and style (YAY!). Boyhood just happens to be the one that hit home with me more.
I’m actually in a weird position that I prefer Birdman, but Boyhood feels right to me as this year’s winner (even more because I’ve been going through Richard Linklater’s filmography, that’s a man worth rewarding with an Oscar if there ever was one, with the Before Trilogy being my favorite). Both films will be a reward to a unique film and a unique filmmaker, but I feel Boyhood will make a historical win as well as a deservingly atypical one, while Birdman will be just deservingly atypical (very deserving though)…
12 Years a Slave, 12 years of Boyhood…hmm, maybe there’s a connection here!
I like it!! I like it!
Boyhood – 40 F-bombs, 20 Sh-bombs, drunk adults verbally abusive to children, drunk Father beating his wife down to the ground, and slimy political pandering in all directions, low quality trash. Who out there in America wants this puke -rubber stamped- by the Academy as true “Art” for the entire world to enjoy? What a great example for America!
Oh, please, The Departed had more than twice that many F-Bombs and killed off many of its major characters, No Country for Old Men had a guy who killed just about everyone he encountered, The Hurt Locker had a lot more F-Bombs and ACTUAL Bombs going off, The King’s Speech had the King of England crsing up a storm in a scene, and in 12 Years a Slave we saw slaves getting beat up and raped all the time. If those can be crowned as art, why can’t Boyhood, which is pretty tame in comparison (and a stunning achievement in narrative). Get your head out of your buttocks (and I’m only using that word because the one I actually want to use seems to offend you)…
Those movies you mentioned are well written/directed masterpieces inspired by True Stories or at least actual true events with the exception of No country for Old Men. Boyhood was pitched as a “labor of Love” , “coming of age” beautiful film. I LOVED the trailer. I got SCAMMED. Think for one second. If Ellar wasn’t a cute kid, if it wasn’t filmed over 12 years then what? Writing (CRAP), Story – (CRAP), Cinematography (CRAP) , Direction (A+ for effort) – Result (CRAP), Editing (A++++++ for effort) Result- (GREAT!) Whiplash editing better, Acting (OK) mostly unconvincing and UNINSPIRING. The last thing I like to watch is a fake story about domestic violence, women being beaten by drunk husbands, political pandering to the Right and Left. If it was a TRUE STORY then the F-bombs and all the trashy people would be relevant to the artistic endeavor. Take away the Cute kid and the 12 year gimmick and it is a complete disaster. The Theory of Everything or The Imitation Game are pure INSPIRATION from start to finish.
Your comment: F for fuck’s sake.
Yeah, because, you know, kids and teenagers never use ugly words in real life. And also because that’s all there is to the movie, cussing.
I’m still going to have to go with “Birdman” esp. if it wins at WGA. I’ll not be surprised by “Boyhood” winning or an outright upset. Both Picture and Directing as well as the Screenplays are wonderfully up in the air. Always good to have suspense on Oscar night.
I will personally pay you $1,000,000 if Birdman wins the WGA.
No, I will you pay you two million if Birdman wins the WGA. It would be an awesome feat, considering it wasn’t nominated (its screenplay was deemed ineligible because of guild requirements)
The argument that either front-runner “feels like a stunt” may be irrelevant this year, because they both took (very different) narrative and stylistic risks. Makes it all the more interesting to figure this out. Not sure the WGA will provide much of a clue at this point, since Birdman appears to be the more “writerly” choice than the deceptively artless Boyhood. (And especially not if Wes Anderson wins anyway.)
Maybe I’m the one who’s out of line for bothering to point this out, but I’ve been following this site for years, and I don’t remember it ever generating this amount of comments with so much negativity, accusations, and unfair assumptions and generalizations written with real nastiness and bitterness. Where are all if these new readers (if they indeed read the articles) coming from? We’re talking about movies. Relax.
While I agree with pretty much the entire write-up, Birdman is not an “easy pick.”
Yes, statistically, it will be impressive for Boyhood to win BP in spite of Birdman’s sweep of the guild awards (as noted, the last time this happened was 1996.)
But it will also be impressive for Birdman to win BP despite the lack of editing nomination (the last time a film won without an editing nomination was 1980.)
The “rules” and stats are always made to be proven wrong, and this year (barring a major upset) one of these two films will set new precedent.
Still wishing it would be “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” I don’t really have a dog in the race between “Boyhood” or “Birdman” – neither worked well for me.
My ballot would look like:
1) The Grand Budapest Hotel
2) Whiplash
3) Selma
4) The Imitation Game
(Then I’d probably stop filling it out as I don’t think the others are Best Picture worthy, but):
5) Birdman
6) Boyhood
7) American Sniper
8) The Theory of Everything
I liked Whiplash until the scene in the car. The film lost me then. But definitely an impressive first feature.
Budapest is my number 2 of the year. It’s the film I enjoyed the most and the one I could watch over and over.
I have no problem with either film but I much prefer Selma and The Grand Budapest Hotel. I think if Hotel had been released in October it would be the winner.
I’m not so sure — if The Grand Budapest Hotel had been released in October, it mightn’t have grossed $60 million, or had time to linger in people’s affections despite its apparent frothiness. I think the slow burn has really worked in its favour.
I do not understand the hatred for ‘Boyhood.’
I have seen nearly every Best Picture nominee (sorry, I am intentionally passing on Selma), and ‘Boyhood’ is clearly the achievement of the year. Whether or not you find it interesting, I suppose is subjective. But it is definitely an achievement.
For my money, I definitely think that ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ is the dark-horse at the number three slot. ‘American Sniper’ (while I enjoyed it) is way too polarizing to be much of a threat.
Also, it bothers me that people are saying ‘Whiplash’ could walk away with as many as four trophies, but is still the bottom of the rung in the top category. What gives?
What gives? Have you seen the Imitation Game or the Theory of Everything? ‘Boyhood’ without the cute kid and the 12 year gimmick, what is it? Zilch – Straight to video CRAP. The Academy looks for Inspiration and Class when it comes to true Motion Pictures, not an After School Special that is like a fictional documentary ‘Boyhood’. I don’t hate boyhood, I am just feel deceived by it. I saw the trailer and the reviews and showed up and got to see Drunken domestic violence, women beaten to the floor, Drunk driving, and a nice looking kid who developed into an insolent deadpan rube. UNINSPIRING – What was inspiring is the lives of Stephen Hawking and Alan Turing revealed by top notch writing, directing, acting, ETC. Are you going to put Boyhood in the same category as Schindler’s List, Braveheart, Gandhi, etc. Seriously? Please explain.
Yes, it would more than stand up to “Gandhi” and “Braveheart” (one of the all time worst Best Picture winners). It would make an extremely handsome winner and one that will inevitably endure. More than you can say for about half of the 86 BPs.
“What gives?” was in relationship to my thoughts on the underrated-ness of ‘Whiplash.’
But, yes, I would place ‘Boyhood’ as above average if it were to be selected as a Best Picture winner. Even if the ones you listed were the cream of the crop (which they aren’t), I don’t know how you could say that ‘Boyhood’ is worse than ‘The Broadway Melody’ or the deceptively-titled ‘The Greatest Show on Earth.’
I refuse to pen an essay for you on why I liked ‘Boyhood’ as much as I did, but let’s just say that it spoke to me. If you don’t get it, that’s fine. But please let go of your anger.
P.S. I absolutely loved ‘The Imitation Game,’ but felt that ‘The Theory of Everything’ was rather boring and I really don’t understand its appeal. The music and actors were alright, though.
The fact that he listed Gandhi and Braveheart (and as I saw from another comment thread, dislikes No Country for Old Men) and is listing The Imitation Game and The theory of Everything as his favorite from the lineup pretty much tells us the kind of viewer Michael Jones is. He seems to gravitate more towards traditional prestige pictures that the Academy likes to reward, which is fine. Richard Linklater is not for everyone (I’ve been trying to convince my dad for years to watch the Before Trilogy, and he refuses because the beginning of Before Sunrise bored him, not even the whole film). Still, I think Richard Linklater’s achievement with Boyhood should not be underestimated. What he did, no one else has ever had the guts to do in a narrative film (and he made seven other films while he was making this one). What he does is create an experience that is the closest the cinema gives us to life itself. It’s not always exciting and we don’t really appreciate it until we look back and realize how those moments shaped us. And yes, in life there is violence, in life people get drunk, in life kids go through an awkward phase as teenagers that make them self-righteous and annoying, but in the end we’re all figuring it out. That’s what I responded to in Boyhood. It’s a messy movie that feels improvised, but life is messy and feels improvised, it’s not a clean three-act structure like in most movies…
Well said.
Say what you will about this year, but there’s not a lot of categories that are all locked up.
Actress, both supporting, documentary, and cinematography are the only ones that feel completely locked up.
I suppose Grand Budapest will win Costume and Production Design and maybe Make-up.
After the last three years of Hugo/Life of Pi/Gravity, it’s nice to get a year off from a movie dominating all of the tech awards.
I think Sniper has much less of a chance at Picture than Greg does.
Polarizing movies are exactly the type of movies that don’t do well with the preferential ballot. For example, let’s say Selma is one of the films that get eliminated early with the fewest number one votes. How many Selma ballots do you think will have Sniper at two?
And what is Theory of Everything definitely winning? Redmayne probably wins but if it ends up being Keaton or Cooper, what else might it win? Score or Adapted Screenplay, both of which are also Imitation Game’s best bets for wins.
This is why Birdman is going to win. Birdman appears to be a movie about Broadway and the theatre, but in fact, it’s about Hollywood.
If the Oscars were voted by 20-year old would be artists, then the winner would be either Boyhood or Whiplash. If Academy members were all scientists, the winner would be either The Theory of Everything or The Imitation Game. If they were black, Selma would win. But they are not.
They are people living in Hollywood, dealing everyday with stuff they recognize in Birdman. Achieving succes with movies you did for money, while no-one saw the movies you did out of love, how to deal with the (false) image people have of you or your work, working with ego’s, both of others and your own, wanting to kill critics and their prejudice… They recognize it all. Birdman is a movie about them! That’s why Birdman won all those guild awards, and that’s why it is winning the Best Picture Oscar.
Oh, and the fact that the movie is handled by Fox Searchlight, a company that, contrary to IFC, knows how to play the Oscar game, doesn’t hurt either.
So my money is on Birdman.
(The argument that Birdman isn’t nominated for editing, doesn’t count. There is close to no editing in Birdman. An editor can’t get nominated for putting some long takes together. Inarritu himself declared that after two weeks, they all ready had the final cut.)
by that logic, shouldn’t Birdman have won BAFTA?
Call me crazy, but “The Imitation Game” is the most underrated movie of the year. Having seen every nominated film except “The Theory of Everything,” I am stunned that “The Imitation Game” has been overshadowed by movies like “Boyhood” and “Birdman,” both of which are intriguing but wildly overrated films. Why hasn’t “The Imitation Game” gotten more attention and Oscar momentum? I will never understand…
I also thought ‘The Imitation Game’ was incredible and am surprised at the lack of attention it is getting (comparative to Boyhood and Birdman, anyway).
If I were an Academy voter, Cumberbatch would be getting my vote and it wouldn’t even be close.
I’m really disappointed in you guys. Considering how long you’ve been doing this, this list is atrocious. Birdman won the PGA award for Best Film and Inarritu won the DGA for Best Director. Look at the statistics between PGA and DGA winners (and when they both come from the same film). Birdman is a guaranteed lock to win this.
There’s no way in hell American Sniper is in the top 5, nevertheless top 3. Clint Eastwood didn’t get a DGA nomination for Best Director nor the Oscar nomination for the same category. At least when Argo won Best Picture Ben Affleck won the DGA. Further, you should know box office has absolutely no bearing on odds. As Grantland’s Chris Connelly said, American Sniper’s box office success doesn’t change it’s odds, it only changes how people perceive its odds.
Shape up, you’re better than this.
Eastwood did get a DGA nomination
Emotion is great. It is great to be emotionally attached to a film. I think it is great if someone loves Boyhood. It’s great if you are touched! But reality is also important. Any honest person knows deep down that Boyhood has poor writing, poor cinematography, so-so acting overall, rushed direction (not Linklater’s fault), A gigantic editing accomplishment. But barely any Boyhood fan acknowledges the real problems with Boyhood, Sick Drunk Fathers beating up women, paranoid control freak Father scene, DRUNK driving endangering children. Poor, poor taste. NOT BEST PICTURE material. I hope everyone gets something positive out of the flick, but please don’t push this Best Picture idea. Being emotionally touched by some parts of a movie don’t miraculously or magically change all the sub-par issues into gold. It boils down to WRITING – it always does. Emotion doesn’t reinvent reality. Is there anyone out there who was touched by ‘Boyhood’ who can honestly address the real issues and stop the brainwashed talking points?
There are some subtle differences between the critics’ love for ‘Boyhood’ and ’12 Years a Slave’. ’12 Years’ didn’t win New York Film Critics Circle or LAFCA, but Boyhood did.